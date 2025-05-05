Enjoy the Winter
There are 5.75 miles of trails in the 195-acre Mountain Biking Area on Bankert Road. Skiers may also use the fields of the marina, Main Launch, and the campground. Please wear fluorescent orange during hunting seasons. Please check the trail difficulty rating before adventuring on the trails.
Iceboating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake.
Ice thickness is not monitored. For your safety, make sure ice is at least 6” thick.
From November 1 through April 30, all boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length.
Non-powered boats (including iceboats) must display either a launch permit from Pennsylvania State Parks, available at most state park offices or a launch use permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Except for the ice skating area, all of the 1,275-acre Lake Marburg is open for ice fishing. Popular species caught through the ice are:
- Bluegill
- Catfish
- Crappie
- Largemouth bass
- Muskellunge
- Northern pike
- Tiger muskellunge
Yellow perchIce thickness is not monitored. For your safety, make sure ice is at least 4” thick for a single angler and 7” thick for a small group.
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.
Ice skating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake. Skating is only permitted when the ice is posted as safe. For your safety, make sure ice is at least 4” thick for a single skater and 7” thick for a small group.
A 500-foot sledding slope is at the upper end of Chapel Cove, just off of PA 216. Park in Chapel Cove and walk along PA 216 to the park entrance sign and the trail to the slope.
This slope is steep and too much speed can be a problem. Ramps are prohibited.
Pigeon Hill in the Marina Day Use Area is a gentler slope. Park in the Pigeon Hills Monument lot and sled toward the lake.
Registered snowmobiles may use 5.75 miles of trails in the 195-acre Mountain Biking Area on Bankert Road. Please wear fluorescent orange during hunting season.
Snowmobiles may be operated on designated trails from the day following the last deer season in December until April 1, weather permitting.
All snowmobiles must be registered and follow all Pennsylvania snowmobile rules.
Park trails are open for snowshoeing. Please check the trail difficulty rating before adventuring on the trails.
Year round overnight opportunitunities are available at the Lodge.
Make online reservations or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Saturday.
Ice Safety
- Test ice thickness with an auger before recreating. For your safety, make sure ice is at least 4” thick for a single user and 7” thick for a small group. For iceboating, make sure ice is at least 6” thick.
- Always carry safety equipment and know how to use it.
- Spread out. Crowds can put too much weight onto one area.
- Be aware of changes in ice thickness across a body of water. Perimeter ice is weaker due to shifting, expansion and sunlight reflecting off of the bottom.
- Avoid areas with protruding logs, brush, plants, and docks. These structures absorb heat, weakening the surrounding ice.
- Avoid areas with multiple or intersecting cracks, and standing water over ice.
- Venturing out on ice alone is not advisable. Take a friend along for fun and for safety.
- Wear a personal flotation device (life jacket).
- Check the weather and plan accordingly. Several days with temperatures above freezing will weaken the ice.