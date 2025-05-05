Iceboating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake.

Ice thickness is not monitored. For your safety, make sure ice is at least 6” thick.

From November 1 through April 30, all boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length.

Non-powered boats (including iceboats) must display either a launch permit from Pennsylvania State Parks, available at most state park offices or a launch use permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.