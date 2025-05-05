40 permits for a 2-week, archery-only deer hunt are issued each season. These permits cover Benjamin Rush State Park or nearby State Game Lands 339.

A lottery for one of these permits can be entered from the last week of July to the first week of September. You can enter by bringing the required information to the Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am -3:00 pm. Contact the park office for more information.

If awarded a permit, you must attend a mandatory safety meeting to participate.

Each permit indicates the Zone you are permitted to hunt. Sundays during this permitted timeslot are for scouting and set-up only.