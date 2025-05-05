Benjamin Rush State Park hosts a permit-only archery deer hunt during hunting season on approximately 310 acres.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Benjamin Rush State Park
40 permits for a 2-week, archery-only deer hunt are issued each season. These permits cover Benjamin Rush State Park or nearby State Game Lands 339.
A lottery for one of these permits can be entered from the last week of July to the first week of September. You can enter by bringing the required information to the Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am -3:00 pm. Contact the park office for more information.
If awarded a permit, you must attend a mandatory safety meeting to participate.
Each permit indicates the Zone you are permitted to hunt. Sundays during this permitted timeslot are for scouting and set-up only.
Archery-only deer hunting, by permit only.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
All hunting must be done from a stand or elevated position for safety reasons during permitted archery hunts.
This park is a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.