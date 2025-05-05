Michaux State Forest is a well-known mountain biking destination.

Mountain bikers can ride on shared-use trails and gravel state forest roads throughout Michaux State Forest.

Mountain biking is prohibited in natural areas and hiking-only trails, including the Appalachian Trail.

Preserve the forest’s ecological and cultural history and these trails for the use of future generations by using the trails appropriately.

​The Trail Use Etiquette Guide (PDF) tells you what to do when you encounter others on the trail.

Trail Markings

Please stay on designated trails. Trails are marked with the name of the trail on wooden posts at trailheads and intersections.

To stay on the designated trail, follow the rectangular tree blazes.

The color of the blaze indicates the designated use of the trail:​

Yellow and orange-blazed trails are hiking-only trails.

Red-blazed trails are shared-use trails (hiking, biking, and horseback riding).

Blue-blazed trails are cross-country skiing trails (open to mountain biking) or hiking-only trails that connect to the Appalachian Trail​. Please refer to specific trails to determine if open to mountain biking.

The Appalachian National Scenic Trail (blazed white) is hiking only.

Informal Trails

If you see a trail without a blaze, this could be an informal trail created illegally by other forest users.

These trails complicate navigation, end abruptly, or go through sensitive wildlife habitat.

Please note that many external trail websites and mobile applications feature informal trails that are not blazed, marked on Department of Conservation and Natural Resources maps, or maintained.

Please use the Michaux State Forest ​public use​​ map (PDF) for official trails.

Cell phone service is limited throughout the state forest; please plan accordingly.

​Shared Use Trail Systems

The Mountain Creek Trail System (PDF) ​is Michaux State Forest's newest trail system, offering 55 miles of trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders. Routes in this system are suited to a wide range of skill levels, providing outdoor recreation opportunities for everyone. These trails are popular with mountain bikers and have become a regional destination in the Mid-Atlantic.

The Flat Rock Trail System (PDF) is comprised of Rocky Knob Trail (hiking only), Beaver Trail (hiking only), and over 38 miles of shared-use trails (hiking, biking & horseback riding).

The Mount Hope Trail System (PDF) is popular with horseback rid​ers and contains approximately 19 miles of trails.

The ​Smoke Zimmerman Cross-Country Ski Trail (PDF) is composed of approximately four miles of interconnecting loops of wide trail that include level to moderate grades. The trail is marked with blue blazes, with signs indicating easy and more difficult trail sections.​

This trail system also includes a .25-mile fitness trail. These trails can be used throughout the year for hiking and/or biking.

Motorized vehicles and horseback riding are prohibited on the ski trails.

Electric Bike (E-bike) Use

E-bikes are permitted on approved mountain bike trails and roads, provided they meet all the following standards:

Weigh no more than 100 pounds

Do not exceed 20 miles-per-hour using the motor

Have motors that do not exceed 750 watts

Have fully functional, operable pedals

For more information on ​the department’s e-bike policy, please visit the E-Bikes in Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests ​webpage.