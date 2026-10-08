Harrisburg, PA – More than 230 Pennsylvania wildland firefighters mobilized by the Shapiro Administration have answered the call to help fight wildfires across the country this year, deploying to 14 states during a particularly active wildfire season.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Commonwealth’s lead wildfire response agency, sent five 23-member crews westward this summer and provided additional personnel, trucks, tankers, and other resources to support wildfire suppression efforts nationwide. Much of the country reached Preparedness Level 5 — the highest national level — during July and August as fire activity, weather, fuel conditions, and resource demands intensified.

This year, Pennsylvania wildland firefighters supported wildfire response efforts in: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

“Our dedicated team of public servants stepped up to answer the call, highlighting the Commonwealth’s willingness to support other states during a very difficult wildfire season,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Pennsylvania’s wildland firefighters are among the best in the nation. They are rigorously trained to national standards and widely respected for their expertise in wildfire management. We are especially grateful for their selfless service to keep communities safe from wildfires, wherever they may be.”

Pennsylvania has a long history of answering the call: in 2025, 234 Pennsylvania wildland firefighters mobilized to support out-of-state firefighting operations, often as part of 20-person interagency crews. In January 2025, the Shapiro Administration mobilized 40 highly trained firefighters to assist California in battling devastating wildfires near Los Angeles.

In May 2025, hundreds of firefighters, emergency management personnel, and local officials worked tirelessly to contain wildfires in Michaux State Forest. Since the Commonwealth’s program began in 1973, DCNR has sent crews to wildfire and hurricane incidents in every region of the country — from Alaska to Hawaii and the western U.S.

“Fighting wildfires and protecting public lands is core to our work at DCNR,” said Assistant District Forester for Weiser State Forest Jake Novitsky, who was a 2026 Governor’s Excellence Award recipient for his work to catch a serial arsonist in Carbon County. “As a wildland firefighter and fire investigator, I am always proud to use my skills to help maintain healthy forests, whether that is in Pennsylvania or supporting wildfire suppression efforts around the U.S.”

Pennsylvania’s ability to assist other states in wildfire response is made possible under the Stafford Act, which allows the Commonwealth to collaborate with federal agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service. Originally inspired by the devastation of Hurricane Agnes in 1972, the Stafford Act highlights the importance of interagency cooperation during disasters. DCNR has a long history of providing support in national emergencies, including after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and Hurricane Ian in 2022.

“This year, I had the opportunity to serve as a Facilities Unit Leader the on the Little Giant Fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest,” said Charles Choplick, chief of DCNR’s Forest Fire Protection Division’s Finance and Logistic Section. “At the peak of this effort, we were supporting more than 2,400 wildland firefighters combatting the 173,000-acre fire — the largest wildfire in Washington this year. I am proud to have supported those efforts to protect public lands and am grateful for the experience to learn more about the involved logistics of battling large blazes.”

The U.S has seen more than 62,500 wildfires this year burning more than 9 million acres. The number of wildfires to date in 2026 is 135 percent over the 10-year average, and the acres burned are at 147 percent of the average for this point in the year, according to National Interagency Fire Center data. Climate change is contributing to increased wildfire risk in Pennsylvania and nationwide. Factors such as increased heat, extended drought, and a drier atmosphere, have been a key driver in increasing the risk and extent of wildfires in the western United States during the last two decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There have been 958 wildfires in Pennsylvania in 2026 that have burned 1,001 acres. DCNR has conducted 55 controlled burns on 1,145 acres to manage natural ecosystems and to reduce wildland fire fuel levels.

DCNR Trains the Next Generation of Wildland Firefighters

As wildfire seasons grow longer and more dangerous across the country, more than 435 wildland firefighters from 8 states gathered for intensive wildfire suppression training in May at Shippensburg University in Cumberland County — preparing them to respond to wildfires in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

The weeklong training, hosted annually by DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry, ensures that firefighters are fully qualified to respond to wildfire and natural disaster assignments nationwide. This year’s academy issued certificates to participants from nearly every county in Pennsylvania, and from Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The training emphasized safety, interagency coordination, and the specialized skills needed for dangerous and fast-changing wildfire conditions.

National Fire Prevention Week: October 4-10

The national Wildfire Prevention Week is October 4-10 and DCNR reminds Pennsylvanians that the greatest danger of wildfires occurs during the autumn months of October and November and spring months of March, April, and May.

Conditions necessary for wildfires include:

An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low relative humidity

An ignition source, such as debris burning, power equipment, or campfires

DCNR encourages anyone starting a fire at home or at a campsite to make sure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire, keep a rake or shovel and water nearby, and ensure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the site. Check DCNR’s website to see if there is an elevated fire risk.

Advice from DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry includes:

Clear the area around the fire before starting it.

Keep fires small and never leave them unattended.

Consider weather and dryness before striking a campfire match.

Have a nearby water source and rake to extinguish embers.

Douse the fire thoroughly with water until ashes are cool to the touch.

Residents are also encouraged to create “safe zones” around homes and cabins by removing leaves and debris, cleaning rain gutters, stacking firewood away from structures, and trimming overhanging branches.

Wildfire prevention is a key message shared nationwide through Smokey Bear. Learn more and access educational materials for children and teachers at www.SmokeyBear.com.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s Wildland Fire Crew Training Program, contact a local State Forest District Office or visit DCNR's website. For upcoming events and programs on public lands, visit DCNR’s Calendar of Events.

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