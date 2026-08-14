DCNR Names New Assistant District Forester for Weiser State Forest

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Jake Novitsky as the assistant district forester for Weiser State Forest, which spans Dauphin, Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties.

“Jake is a passionate leader who regularly demonstrates his strong sense of commitment to public service in his work,” Dunn said. “We are proud of his efforts and are confident he will continue to be a strong guiding force in his new role as assistant district forester in the Weiser.”

Novitsky assists leading operations for the nearly 30,000-acre forest district, which is primarily comprised of 16 tracts across the region and includes the Sheets Island Archipelago, a series of islands on the Susquehanna River. Weiser State Forest includes many recreational opportunities, including boating, camping, cross-country skiing, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, kayaking, mountain biking, picnicking, sightseeing, snowmobiling, and hang gliding.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I have had with DCNR so far, and I am excited for this new challenge to lead in this beautiful forest district,” Novitsky said. “The Weiser is a beautiful place that our team works hard to steward. I look forward to working with the local community and leaders who support our public lands.”

Novitsky, who had previously served as the fire forester for Weiser State Forest, was a recent recipient of a Governor’s Award for Excellence for his contributions in an investigation to catch a serial arsonist. Novitsky has also supported federal fire investigations and is a crew leader in Pennsylvania’s wildland firefighting efforts.

A Coaldale, Schuylkill County, native, Novitsky holds an associate degree in Wildlife Technology from Penn State Dubois and an undergraduate degree in Forest Management from Penn State. He began his career with DCNR as a forest technician in Delaware State Forest and later served as the district’s recreation forester, prior to taking on his previous role as the fire forester for Weiser.

Novitsky credits his family with fostering his love of the outdoors. He enjoys fishing, hunting, hiking, riding all-terrain vehicles, and dirt biking when he isn’t working.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Weiser State Forest and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

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