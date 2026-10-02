Harrisburg, PA – Fall is here and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is encouraging Pennsylvanians to kick off autumn with a Walk in Penn’s Woods — a series of walks that give the public a chance to explore the state’s 17 million acres of forests and learn about the benefits they provide.

The DCNR is hosting about 30 of the walks in state parks and forests on October 3 and 4. Led by volunteers and DCNR staff, the hikes range from one-mile strolls, to medium distanced hikes through an arboretum, or to more challenging treks through old-growth forest.

“Penn’s Woods stretch across the Commonwealth and are important for recreation, restoration, wildlife habitat, wood products, carbon storage, and so much more,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Join us for a Walk in Penn’s Woods this weekend and learn more about the benefits of our forests and the wonderful opportunities they provide.”

Walk in Penn’s Woods is organized by the Pennsylvania Forestry Association in coordination with DCNR and has taken place annually on the first weekend of October since 2017. Secretary Dunn will attend a guided hike at Mont Alto State Park on Sunday, October 4.

Last year, DCNR’s new Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People (PDF) detailed the agency’s long-term strategy to protect and enhance Pennsylvania’s forests while ensuring every resident can connect with these natural resources. These hikes help connect the public to Pennsylvania’s rich forestry history and the important role conservation plays in our daily lives.

“Forested lands are critical, life-supporting places that all of us can enjoy and appreciate — whether it is the work our forests do to improve air and water quality or the tranquil spaces to relax and take a walk,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “This initiative is a great interactive way to connect people to forests and the immense value they provide. Thank you to the Pennsylvania Forestry Association for prioritizing this program each year.”

Highlights of this year’s events include:

A chance to ‘Meet the Giants’ on a hike in Beaver County to highlight giant sycamores, oaks, sassafras, and hemlocks

An opportunity to learn more about forest stewardship during a walk with two land trusts in Berks County

An informative jaunt in Blair County to understand the impacts of deer browsing

A lore-centered trek at the Hairy John Picnic area in Centre County

A moderate hike in Huntingdon County ending at the beautiful Three Sisters Rock Vista

A chance to learn more about wildlife corridors in Lehigh County alongside Wildlands Conservancy

A full list of Walk in Penn’s Woods events, including locations, registration details, and accessibility information, is available on the Pennsylvania Forestry Association website.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to protecting and preserving Pennsylvania’s natural resources for current and future generations. With the Governor’s support, DCNR has prioritized innovative conservation practices — improving Chesapeake Bay water quality, protecting old-growth forests, expanding renewable energy, and enhancing biodiversity.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Walk in Penn’s Woods events at state parks and forests and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for additional events on public lands.