Cammal, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer today visited Lycoming County to highlight a new accessible fishing platform in the Tiadaghton State Forest that ensures visitors of all ability levels can fish on the Pine Creek — the largest creek in the U.S.

The fishing platform at the Tomb Flats Campground provides more than 100 linear feet of flat, accessible fishing access to the Pine Creek. Other improvements in the project include an extension at the existing concrete boat launch, paved accessible parking spaces, and a native meadow, trees, riparian buffer plantings, and climate mitigation measures.

“This new accessible fishing pier is an important step in creating new opportunities for anglers of all ability levels and can serve as a model for communities across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Dunn. “The Shapiro Administration remains committed to ensuring all Pennsylvanians and visitors have access to high quality recreational opportunities, as exemplified with this project here in the Tiadaghton, and with the nearby Pine Creek Rail Trail—the 2026 Trail of the Year.”

Those fishing this season are encouraged to take advantage of the PFBC’s online maps to find great places to fish, learn about different types of fishing such as fly fishing and ice fishing, and review catch-and-release techniques for handling fish on the Get Started Fishing page on the PFBC website.

“Spending time in nature is beneficial to everyone’s health, and we are proud to support efforts like this that create avenues to get more people fishing,” said Executive Director Schaeffer. “Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of waterways offer limitless opportunities to fish and boat this summer and enjoy the benefits of nature, whether you’re here in Lycoming County or anywhere in the state. If you fish from a boat, please wear your lifejacket.”

In addition to fishing, recreational offerings in the Tiadaghton include ATV riding, camping, cross-country skiing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, kayaking, mountain biking, sightseeing, and snowmobiling.

The Tiadaghton State Forest is named for a Native American term originally describing Pine Creek. Most of Tiadaghton 146,000-plus acres reside in Lycoming County, some tracts extend into Tioga, Potter, Clinton, and Union counties. It is one of eight state forests located in the Pennsylvania Wilds region and includes the popular Pine Creek Rail Trail.

The Pine Creek Rail Trail traces a historic corridor first used by the Iroquois Nation and later developed as a railroad in the late 19th century. After rail service ended in 1988, the corridor was transformed into a 62-mile non-motorized trail completed between 1995 and 2007, stretching from Jersey Shore to Wellsboro Junction. Today, the nationally recognized trail attracts more than 44,000 users annually and generates more than $5 million in local economic impact. In 2024, DCNR completed the Whitetail Recreation Area parking project to increase parking and access to the Pine Creek Rail Trail.

Shapiro Administration’s Record on Outdoor Recreation

Governor Josh Shapiro recently announced Pennsylvania’s 125th state park, Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County — the Commonwealth’s first subterranean state park. The state park is managed by DCNR and is a significant investment in Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy, which supports approximately 177,000 jobs and generates $9.5 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, the industry has added $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 new jobs to the Commonwealth’s economy. Governor Shapiro has made outdoor recreation and tourism a central part of his economic development strategy, positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in outdoor recreation:

The Shapiro Administration unveiled the Great American Getaway, to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth.

unveiled the Great American Getaway, to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro secured $422,000 to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers.

secured to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers. Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has completed $228 million in infrastructure improvements across Pennsylvania’s public lands.

The Shapiro Administration encourages every Pennsylvanian to experience all the benefits of the outdoors.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Tiadaghton State Forest and find more information about events on public lands here.

Photos from the event are available on the PAcast website.

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