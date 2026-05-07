Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn yesterday visited Clearfield County to mark the official addition of Bilgers Rocks to the Moshannon State Forest — expanding Pennsylvania’s 2.2 million acres of state forestland and protecting a unique natural landmark for public access and conservation.

The 173-acre property includes a 20-acre sandstone “rock city,” formed more than 300 million years ago during the Pennsylvanian Period. The rooms and passageways are believed to have been used for shelter by Native Americans who traveled west along the nearby Great Shamokin path. There are numerous century old carvings from early visitors and explorers along the passageways.

The site was transferred to the Commonwealth as a gift by the Bilgers Rocks Association and will now be managed for recreation, conservation, and public enjoyment for generations to come. DCNR plans to enhance the site by developing a full interpretive plan, staffing with an environmental education specialist, and improving signage and facilities for educational outreach.

“We are excited to welcome Bilgers Rocks into our state forestlands and are thrilled to have the opportunity to share this special place with the public more broadly,” said Secretary Dunn. “Thank you to the Bilgers Rocks Association for the many years of stewardship and continued dedication to supporting this special place. I am confident that this land and the natural beauty it possesses will be an increasingly valuable natural asset to Clearfield County and the region at large moving forward.”

The Bilgers Rocks Association managed the property from 1988 to 2025 prior to transferring the property to the Commonwealth. The Association will continue to coordinate educational programming alongside Moshannon Forest District staff, which will include a new environmental education position for the area.

“We knew when we approached the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to consider long-term conservation of Bilgers Rocks that we had made the right decision to trust the Commonwealth with this wonderful geological and environmental site,” said Barbara McCracken, president of the Bilgers Rocks Association. “Our association will continue to support this special place, and we are hopeful to help enhance the learning experiences for the thousands of visitors who come from all over the world to experience this beautiful place.”

An estimated 20,000 visitors come to Clearfield County each year to see Bilgers Rocks, making it one of the most visited state forest sites in the system. Recreational offerings at Bilgers Rocks include hiking, picnicking, horseback riding, camping and hunting as well as passive recreation and enjoyment of the natural setting Bilgers Rocks also sits within the spectacular 13-county Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape.

“Clearfield County is grateful to the Commonwealth for taking over stewardship of this natural area and we welcome visitors to this geological destination,” said Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel, who is also a member of the Bilgers Rocks Association. “As a founding member of the Association, I am proud of our work to be stewards of this place and I am confident in DCNR’s ability to maintain this site for future generations’ use.”

Shapiro Administration’s Record on Outdoor Recreation

Governor Josh Shapiro recently announced Pennsylvania’s 125th state park, Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County — the Commonwealth’s first subterranean state park. The state park is managed by DCNR and is a significant investment in Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy, which supports approximately 177,000 jobs and generates $9.5 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, the industry has added $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 new jobs to the Commonwealth’s economy. Governor Shapiro has made outdoor recreation and tourism a central part of his economic development strategy, positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in outdoor recreation:

The Shapiro Administration unveiled the Great American Getaway, to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth.

unveiled the Great American Getaway, to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro secured $422,000 to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers.

secured to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers. Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has completed $228 million in infrastructure improvements across Pennsylvania’s public lands.

The Shapiro Administration encourages every Pennsylvanian to experience all the benefits of the outdoors.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Bilgers Rocks in the Moshannon State Forest and find more information about events on public lands here.

Photos from the event are available on the PAcast website.

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