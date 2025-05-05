Bilgers Rocks is a 173-acre tract centered around a 20-acre rock formation described as a classic “rock city” made up of sandstone blocks. The sand grains in the rock formation were fluvial in origin and believed to be deposited in the Pennsylvanian Period more than 300 million years ago. The rooms and passageways are believed to have been used for shelter by Native Americans who traveled west along the nearby Great Shamokin path. There are numerous century old carvings from early visitors and explorers along the passageways.

DCNR plans to enhance the site by developing a full interpretive plan, staffing with an environmental education specialist, and improving signage and facilities for educational outreach.

The Bilgers Rocks Association managed the property from 1988 to 2025 prior to transferring the property to the Commonwealth as a gift. The Association will continue to coordinate educational programming alongside Moshannon Forest District staff, which will include a new environmental education position for the area.

Things to Do at Bilgers Rocks