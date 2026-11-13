Harrisburg, PA – This week, the Shapiro Administration released a new Climate Action Plan to protect Pennsylvania’s state parks, forests, and outdoor recreation areas from the impacts of climate change while reducing emissions from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)’s operations.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn unveiled the plan, which outlines 49 actions to make public lands and agency operations more sustainable and resilient. The plan draws on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Climate Change Impact Assessment to identify risks to DCNR lands, facilities, natural resources, and visitors.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s environment, preserving the Commonwealth’s natural resources, and upholding Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of the environment.

The plan establishes several measurable commitments, including:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from DCNR operations by 80 percent by 2050.

Generating or offsetting all electricity used by DCNR with carbon-free sources by 2035.

Providing climate change training to all DCNR staff by 2030.

Implementing 49 bureau-led actions to strengthen climate resilience across infrastructure, natural resources, recreation, grants, and agency operations.

Reporting progress annually to ensure transparency and accountability.

The plan also builds on work already underway across DCNR to reduce emissions and strengthen climate resilience:

Solar energy at Marsh Creek State Park: This solar array brings the park’s energy use to net zero and saves taxpayers nearly $30,000 annually. DCNR has installed 40 solar arrays to date. (Solar Energy, Page 98 of Climate Action Plan)

This solar array brings the park’s energy use to net zero and saves taxpayers nearly $30,000 annually. DCNR has installed 40 solar arrays to date. (Solar Energy, Page 98 of Climate Action Plan) Growing resilient forests: DCNR staff collect native seeds from state forests to preserve genetic diversity, grow trees and shrubs for restoration projects, and work with researchers to improve forest health. (Resilient Forest Management Practices, Page 158 of Climate Action Plan)

DCNR staff collect native seeds from state forests to preserve genetic diversity, grow trees and shrubs for restoration projects, and work with researchers to improve forest health. (Resilient Forest Management Practices, Page 158 of Climate Action Plan) Protecting historic infrastructure: After Tropical Storm Ida destroyed the original structure in 2021, the Lumberville Aqueduct was rebuilt to improve climate resilience and protect this historic crossing for future generations. (Managing and Protecting DCNR’s Cultural Resources, Page 57 of Climate Action Plan)

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about DCNR’s Climate Action Plan:

Here’s what Pennsylvania’s environmental and climate leaders are saying about the Climate Action Plan:

Lori Brennan, Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware: “DCNR’s new Climate Action Plan establishes a science-based and measurable roadmap to conserve Pennsylvania’s natural resources against the most urgent threat facing people and nature. The actions outlined in the plan address the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, emphasizing conservation, stewardship, and increased connectivity for wildlife across the Commonwealth’s wild lands. DCNR also leads by example in our great commonwealth, demonstrating clean energy and other sustainable solutions at scale in its park facilities. TNC applauds DCNR for its proactive approach to climate change adaptation and mitigation across Pennsylvania.”

Prepare PA, joint statement: "The 2026 DCNR Climate Action Plan responds to the pressing challenges of climate change by charting a course to protect Pennsylvania's natural resources, communities, and infrastructure from increasing threats such as extreme heat, wildfire, and flooding. Through a set of practical, actionable strategies, DCNR is demonstrating leadership in building resilience across the Commonwealth. We look forward to leveraging Penn State's research, educational, and outreach capabilities, together with our broad network of partners, to help advance these important efforts."

Andy Loza, Executive Director, WeConservePA: “Climate change threatens wildlife habitat, biodiversity, and the economic productivity of our forests. It jeopardizes human health and safety with increased extreme weather events and flooding. WeConservePA greatly appreciates that DCNR is doing its part to proactively to address the problem.”

Belle Sherwood, Clean Energy and Climate Advocate, PennEnvironment: “DCNR's new climate plan serves as a role model for ways that agencies can help reduce climate pollution and protect our planet. From the new solar panel installations to more electric vehicle chargers, it’s clear that DCNR has already been a leader in making Pennsylvania cleaner and greener. PennEnvironment applauds DCNR’s ‘Forever Green' program and is looking forward to supporting the ambitious goals set out in this plan.”

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about climate change and sustainability and check out the Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

See photos and video from the event at PAcast.com.

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