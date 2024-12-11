Secretary Dunn visited Williamsport to highlight one of 36 projects that will expand trails invest in local communities, and grow the outdoor recreation economy

Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited Williamsport to celebrate a $649,900 grant to Lycoming County that supports Phase 1 of the development of the Susquehanna River Walk Extension and spotlight the Shapiro Administration's significant investment in trails across Pennsylvania.

“When we invest in trails, we are really investing in communities – in the health of the people who live nearby, in their connections to neighboring towns, and in the businesses who provide services to the people who use and visit them," Secretary Dunn said.

These investments underscore Governor Josh Shapiro's commitment to expanding recreational opportunities, conserving natural spaces, and strengthening the Commonwealth's communities — all while driving regional economic growth through projects that enrich cultural, civic, recreational, and historic places throughout Pennsylvania. This not only improves the quality of life for Pennsylvanians but also creates dynamic spaces that help to attract visitors to the Commonwealth.

“This 1.46-mile Susquehanna River Walk Extension will provide both residents and visitors with a new recreational opportunity and will continue to position the area as a key destination in the Pennsylvania Wilds and Lumber Heritage Region," said Secretary Dunn. “This project aims to boost the outdoor recreation and tourism economy, improve accessibility, implement stormwater management measures, and enhance the overall quality of life for those living in and visiting the region."

The 5.3-mile Lycoming Creek Bikeway and the 4.2-mile Susquehanna River Walk are two trails located within the Susquehanna Greenway, a 500-mile greenway of parks, trails, river access points, and revitalized towns along the Susquehanna River. Currently, US Highway 15, Interstate 180, and Lycoming Creek present barriers to connecting these two trails to Susquehanna State Park, making it a Top Ten Trail Gap in Pennsylvania. This paved, multi-purpose trail extension will link the Maynard Street entrance of the Susquehanna River Walk to Elm Park and the Lycoming Creek Bikeway, marking the first step in closing the trail gap. Through future phases of the River Walk Extension project, a long-term goal is to connect Williamsport to Jersey Shore and ultimately to the Pine Creek Rail Trail.

“The Susquehanna River Walk extension will enhance the quality of life for Lycoming County residents while attracting visitors to enjoy the natural beauty and history of our region," said Senator Yaw. “By investing in this project, we're laying the groundwork for economic growth, promoting outdoor recreation, and boosting tourism. I'm thankful to Secretary Dunn, Rep. Flick and our local officials for their help in securing this important funding."

"I want to extend my thanks to Governor Shapiro, Secretary Dunn, Senator Yaw, and Representative Flick for their support through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources River Walk Extension grant award," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter. “This project is a testament to the power of partnerships—bringing together our community, municipal, and regional efforts. It will have a lasting positive impact across the region, promoting outdoor recreation and driving economic growth for years to come."

“I am incredibly grateful to work alongside DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, her great team and Sen. Gene Yaw to bring the River Walk Extension Project to life," said Representative Flick. “This collaboration is not just about completing a project – it's about creating a lasting opportunity for our community members to connect with nature, enjoy outdoor recreation, and experience the beauty of our landscape. This extension will provide another great space for people to get outside and make the most of our area's natural assets."

Statewide, the investments total more than $10 million to support 36 trail projects.

In the past two years of the Shapiro Administration, DCNR has helped close three of the Top Ten Trail Gaps in Pennsylvania. Nine of the projects funded this year will address additional critical trail gaps. With the matching leverage to these 2024 grants, there is an overall investment of $33.9 million. A complete list of statewide grants is available, including these trail projects across the Commonwealth:

Bethlehem Greenway Trail Gap , $500,000, for acquisition of 0.9-miles to close a major gap on the D&L Trail. (Top Ten Trail Gap, #119)





, $500,000, for acquisition of 0.9-miles to close a major gap on the D&L Trail. (Top Ten Trail Gap, #119) Appalachian Trail Port Clinton Gap Feasibility Study , $40,000, to prepare a trail study for the development of a trail crossing on the Appalachian Trail from PA State Game Lands 110 in Tilden Township, Berks County, to Port Clinton Borough, Schuylkill County. (Top 10 Trail Gap, #84)





, $40,000, to prepare a trail study for the development of a trail crossing on the Appalachian Trail from PA State Game Lands 110 in Tilden Township, Berks County, to Port Clinton Borough, Schuylkill County. (Top 10 Trail Gap, #84) Lebanon Valley Rail Trail , $750,000, for construction of 2.1-miles of trail in Union Township, Lebanon County. (Trail Gap #320)





, $750,000, for construction of 2.1-miles of trail in Union Township, Lebanon County. (Trail Gap #320) Rothrock State Forest Trail Development, $500,000, to construct 11-miles of new trail to continue the trail connection from the Musser Gap trailhead in Jackson Township, Huntingdon County.



These grants are part of the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program, which supports projects to develop new parks, rehabilitate existing spaces, and protect vital natural habitats. Funding is being provided for projects in 57 of 67 Pennsylvania counties in this round and is provided by the Keystone Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund, and federal sources.

Pennsylvania has more than 6,400 local parks and 124 state parks, more than 12,000 miles of trails, and more than 83,000 miles of waterways. Together with more than 2.2 million acres of state forests, the Commonwealth has among the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States that offer outdoor recreation opportunities in all four seasons – making Pennsylvania The Great American Getaway, launched by Governor Shapiro earlier this year.

Learn more about DCNR's Community Conservation Partnership Program grants.

For more information about recreation and conservation, visit the DCNR website.

# # #

Editor's note: This release has been updated to reflect that three Top 10 Trail Gaps have been closed.