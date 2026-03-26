Harrisburg, PA — The Shapiro Administration’s investments in outdoor recreation are strengthening Pennsylvania’s economic growth, with new data showing the industry grew by $1.5 billion in 2024 — reaching $20.4 billion, outpacing the national growth rate, adding 9,000 jobs, and generating $9.5 billion in wages across the Commonwealth.

Outdoor recreation continues to be a key driver of economic growth, tourism, and quality of life across Pennsylvania, with the industry accounting for 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP. Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has grown Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy by 21 percent, adding 12,000 jobs and raising wages in the outdoor workforce by nearly 25 percent. The Shapiro Administration has included outdoor recreation as part of its broader economic development strategy, launching the Office of Outdoor Recreation, and continuing investments in parks, trails, tourism, and outdoor businesses across the Commonwealth.

Read what people are saying about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to grow the outdoor recreation economy:

“Business is booming. That’s great for us, but it’s especially great for our employees. Many manufacturers of our size and type face high rates of employment churn. We are fortunate that when our employees start working with us, they keep working with us. We treat them well, they make good wages, and they make a great product. While we are certainly proud that trucks around the country are equipped with DiamondBack bed covers, we’re even more proud to create and deliver good jobs here in central Pennsylvania,” said Ben Eltz, CEO of DiamondBack Truck Covers, a manufacturer of truck covers, ATV/SXS carriers, and related accessories in Philipsburg.

“Fishing and boating are favorite outdoor recreational activities in Pennsylvania, drawing both residents and visitors to the state’s incredible waterways. It’s no surprise to us that the economic impact of fishing and boating is growing -- we’re seeing that momentum firsthand as we expand our retail presence here in Erie. Erie has a rich angling history and a world-class freshwater fishery that continues to attract anglers of all levels year after year. We’re encouraged to see continued investments in the fishery and our waterways, as it plays a meaningful role in both the local economy and the broader outdoor industry,” said Dan Pastore, founder of FishUSA, a leading online retailer of fishing tackle in Fairview, which houses a corporate office, Pro Shop, and a sprawling warehouse.

“Main streets and outdoor recreation go hand in hand. We’re a main street outdoor retailer, and as our business has grown, we’ve seen the community around us grow. Yes, we sell outdoor gear, and we create good jobs doing it; but what really drives our business is the connection with our customers, and the parks, trails, and rivers we all love so much,” said Christine Iksic and Jason Miller, owners of 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. in Pittsburgh, a locally and independently owned outdoor recreation retail shop located in the Regent Square neighborhood of Pittsburgh, a few blocks from Frick Park.

“The proximity to the Great Allegheny Passage Trail, along with good solid business practices, has made the Comfort Inn a success -- including being named as the best Comfort Inn in the United States for customer satisfaction ratings. This success has enabled us to make multiple other investments in Connellsville, including redeveloping real estate and creating thriving new business enterprises. We’re all in on finding countless opportunities for our community with this momentum,” said Nate Morgan, co-owner of The Comfort Inn, a relatively new hotel that is strategically situated adjacent to the Great Allegheny Passage Trail.

"The growth we are seeing is a signal of increased demand. People are looking for, and finding, more opportunities to actively support their wellbeing, have some fun, and melt away some stress. Here in Pennsylvania, we have an abundance of incredible public outdoor spaces, giving us access to beautiful landscapes to enjoy every season. I am deeply grateful for the Commonwealth’s investment in businesses that support people spending time outdoors and in the wellbeing of all Pennsylvanians,” said Connor M. Moriarty, founder and director of Reset Outdoors, a statewide provider of clinical counseling services and professional development programming for schools, businesses, and nonprofits.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the growth in Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy:

Lehigh Valley Live: Pennsylvania outdoor economy reached nearly $20.4B in 2024, 8th-largest in U.S.

WTAJ: Shapiro: Outdoor recreation grew by $1.5B, added 9,000 jobs in 2024

Erie Times-News: Pennsylvania outdoor economy sees $20.4 billion growth

The Keystone: Pennsylvania's outdoor economy grows to $20.4 billion

The Oil City Derrick: Pennsylvania outdoor economy reached nearly $20.4B in 2024

Wilkes-Barre Times Leader: PENNSYLVANIA ROUNDUP: DCNR says investments in outdoor recreation continue to deliver results

Lebanon Daily News: Pennsylvania’s out­door eco­nomy sees major growth

MyChesCo: Pa. Outdoor Economy Surges to $20.4B, Adds Jobs and Growth

Gant News: New Data Shows Outdoor Recreation Economy Grew by $1.5 Billion and Added 9,000 Jobs in 2024

The Shapiro Administration continues to support Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy through investments in parks and trails, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism campaign, and Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania, which supports business development and innovation across the industry.



More information about Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy and the Office of Outdoor Recreation is available on the DCNR website.

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