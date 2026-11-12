North Bend, PA — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will host an Open House at Hyner Run State Park in Clinton County to introduce a large-scale improvement project at the park.

The Open House will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at Pavilion #1 in the park. There will be a campfire in the pavilion and hot cider for participants.

The park is expected to break ground on this $5 million project that will re-imagine its current day use areas in the fall of 2027. Park officials will be on-site to answer questions from the public about the plans during the Open House.

“We’re going to have images of the project layout, site plans, and renderings of the specific amenities included in this project available for those interested, and staff available to answer questions,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “Our goal is to make Hyner Run State Park a more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable park for current and future visitors, while maintaining the free access that makes Pennsylvania State Parks so valuable.”

The project at Hyner Run State Park has three distinct focus areas within the park:



The pool, which is slated to be re-designed as a splashpad to extend the season of use and sustainability of operation;

The campground, which will see nine non-electric campsites converted to electric sites as well as the creation of an ADA-compliant campsite, something the campground does not currently have; and

The day-use area and stream, which will involve the construction of an ADA playground, converting the Loop Trail to an ADA compliant trail surface aggregate, and construction of an ADA accessible stream platform for more outdoor education opportunities.

In addition to park staff, engineering staff will also be on-site at the Open House to answer questions. There will be a walking tour of all the improvements offered several times throughout the Open House, if participants wish to see where these new amenities will be constructed.

Visit the DCNR website for more information about Hyner Run State Park and check out the DCNR Calendar of Events to find out about educational programming happening soon.

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