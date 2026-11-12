Drums, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is continuing engineering evaluations of the dam at Lake Frances in Nescopeck State Park following the discovery of conditions that have raised concerns about the long-term stability of the structure.



DCNR initially drained the nine-acre lake in fall 2025 to replace its drop inlet spillway structure. During the project, additional investigation revealed that the foundation beneath the spillway structure and potential locations of the dam embankment are not stable. These conditions present significant engineering and safety challenges, raising questions about the ability of the existing dam to safely maintain a full lake.

Based on the findings to date, the dam cannot safely accommodate maximum lake levels under current conditions and Lake Frances will remain drawn down while these evaluations continue. DCNR will not refill the lake until the necessary engineering evaluations are completed and the operational safety of the dam can be confirmed.



“We recognize the importance of Lake Frances to Nescopeck State Park and the surrounding community," said State Parks Director John Hallas. "At this stage, additional study is needed before we can make informed decisions. Our priority is to fully understand the engineering challenges and identify a responsible, sustainable approach that considers both public safety and the long-term stewardship of the park."

Lake-based recreational activities, including fishing and kayaking, will remain unavailable during the extended drawdown. Trout stocking will also remain suspended until conditions allow the lake to safely support those activities. Those looking to enjoy water-based recreational activities in the region are encouraged to consider the Nescopeck Creek, Lehigh River, Francis E. Walter Dam, or Hickory Run Lake as alternatives.

DCNR will share additional information with the public as the evaluation progresses and more is known about the project's next steps.

DCNR is working with engineering professionals and coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as it evaluates the conditions and determines the additional information needed to move forward.

The complexity of the foundation conditions means that this work extends beyond the scope of the original intake replacement project. Any future work will require careful consideration of engineering requirements, environmental permitting, project costs, and long-term sustainability.

Nescopeck State Park encompasses approximately 3,550 acres in Luzerne County, featuring diverse forests, wetlands, and wildlife habitats. The park offers opportunities for hiking, fishing, environmental education, wildlife watching, and other outdoor recreation. Lake Frances has historically served as a focal point for visitors, providing opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and enjoying the surrounding natural setting.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources manages Pennsylvania's 125 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forestlands, which are free and open to the public every day.

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