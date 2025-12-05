Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Tracy Lambert as the new park operations manager for the Hills Creek State Park Complex, which includes several state parks in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

“Tracy is a natural leader and true public servant who has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting and stewarding our natural resources,” Secretary Dunn said. “Her passion and experience in various roles with the agency will ensure these parks continue to thrive as valued outdoor destinations for Pennsylvanians.”

Lambert oversees the complex, which includes:

“I love the Pennsylvania Wilds and this beautiful region, so I take on this new role with a lot of pride and excitement,” Lambert said, “I am eager to continue to build on the wonderful work the staff does to make these parks welcoming and safe. Every single park in this complex has something unique and amazing people should visit.”

Lambert has had a diverse career at DCNR, beginning as a seasonal law enforcement ranger at Little Pine and holding subsequent roles as a ranger at Parker Dam State Park, as the assistant manager at Bald Eagle State Park, and as the manager at the Reeds Gap Complex, Sinnemahoning State Park, and the Little Pine Park Complex.

A native of Lucinda, Clarion County, Lambert holds an undergraduate degree in recreation management from Lock Haven University. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, backpacking, camping, canoeing, riding motorcycles and gardening, as well as spending time with her husband, John, and dog, Harper.

Ben Stone, former Hills Creek State Park Complex Manager, has taken on a new leadership role as head of the Northern Mountains Division of State Parks. His responsibilities now cover several complexes and individual parks:

Hills Creek Complex

Kettle Creek Complex Kettle Creek State Park Ole Bull State Park

Little Pine Complex Hyner Run State Park Hyner View State Park Little Pine State Park Upper Bottom State Park

Mount Pisgah State Park

Sizerville Complex Prouty Place State Park Sizerville State Park

Worlds End State Park

“I have enjoyed my time at the Hills Creek Complex and am confident the parks are in great hands with Tracy,” Stone said. “This Division includes some of the best state parks within the Commonwealth, and I look forward to helping the team and support this amazing set of 17 parks and all of the great outdoor opportunities within.”

Stone holds an undergraduate degree in outdoor recreation management from Lock Haven University. He began his career with DCNR as an intern out of the Region 1 office before joining full time as park manager trainee at Sizerville State Park. He served as the assistant manager at Hills Creek State Park, as well as the manager at Caledonia State Park and Ricketts Glen State Parks, prior to managing the Hills Creek Complex.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget includes a $13 million increase for DCNR, continuing a commitment to safe and accessible parks and outdoor experiences and the addition of Pennsylvania’s 125th state park in 2026, as well as providing $5 million for welcoming visitors to Pennsylvania’s 12 heritage areas now facing federal funding cuts. Investments in protecting forests and resilient landscapes include $4.5 million for combatting invasive pests and plants.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro launched Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, a new tourism brand highlighting the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Pennsylvania’s state parks provide free access to nature, making them ideal destinations for relaxation and adventure.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Pennsylvania state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for happenings on public lands.

