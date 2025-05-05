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    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Patterson State Park

    Adventure awaits at Patterson State Park in north central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    2866 Cherry Springs Road
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    lymanrunsp@pa.gov
    814-435-5010

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A pavilion and picnic table in a grassy area with some trees nearby in the fall with red and orange leaves

    Overview

    Located in a remote area, Patterson has two rustic picnic pavilions for visitors to enjoy a quiet lunch. Patterson is a trailhead for the Susquehannock Trail, a favorite of backpackers.

    Hunting is prohibited at Patterson State Park, however the park provides access to   Susquehannock State Forest for hunting.

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    2866 Cherry Springs Road
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    lymanrunsp@pa.gov
    814-435-5010

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities..

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Lyman Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Patterson State Park is 6.5 miles south of Sweden Valley on PA 44.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.69617  Long. -77.89368

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Cole Memorial
    1001 East Second Street
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    814-274-9300

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Patterson State Park.

    Activities

    Events

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