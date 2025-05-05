Overview
Located in a remote area, Patterson has two rustic picnic pavilions for visitors to enjoy a quiet lunch. Patterson is a trailhead for the Susquehannock Trail, a favorite of backpackers.
Hunting is prohibited at Patterson State Park, however the park provides access to Susquehannock State Forest for hunting.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
2866 Cherry Springs Road
Coudersport, PA 16915
lymanrunsp@pa.gov
814-435-5010
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities..
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Lyman Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Patterson State Park is 6.5 miles south of Sweden Valley on PA 44.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.69617 Long. -77.89368
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Cole Memorial
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.