DCNR Names New Manager for Mount Pisgah State Park in Bradford County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Nathan Knox as the manager for the Mount Pisgah State Park in Bradford County.

“Nathan’s commitment to getting the job done and commitment to public service are a great addition to beautiful Mount Pisgah and the surrounding community,” said Secretary Dunn. “We are excited for him to take on this challenge and believe he will excel in this new role.”

Knox oversees the 1,302-acre park, which is along Mill Creek at the base of Mt. Pisgah. A dam on Mill Creek forms the 75-acre Stephen Foster Lake, which provides opportunities for fishing, boating, and skating. The park lies within the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Route 6 Heritage Corridor.

“I am grateful for the experience I’ve had working in state parks and for this opportunity to manage this beautiful park and it’s trails and lake —this truly is a special place,” said Knox. “I welcome everyone to experience Mount Pisgah and am eager to build deeper connections with the local community in this wonderful region.”

Knox holds an undergraduate degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State Dubois and a graduate degree in Park and Resource Management from Slippery Rock University. He began his career at DCNR as a resource ranger at Kinzua Bridge State Park and entered into the manager trainee program with DCNR in 2024. As a trainee, Knox worked at state parks in the northcentral region of the state. He served as the interim manager at Shikellamy, Little Pine, and Mount Pisgah state parks before being appointed to the role permanently.

A Brockway, Jefferson County native, Knox enjoys hiking, camping, kayaking and birding. He grew up camping at Clear Creek State Park with his family and credits an evening program about how to start fires with sparking his interest in conservation work.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Mount Pisgah State Park and find more information about events on public lands here.

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