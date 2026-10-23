DCNR Names New Assistant Manager at Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Ty Moon as the assistant manager for the Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County.

“Ty brings a passionate, energetic approach to managing public lands and engaging with new visitors that is perfect for popular Bald Eagle State Park,” said Secretary Dunn. “We look forward to seeing his strengths add to the great work the team is doing at the park.”

Moon assists with oversight of the 5,900-acre park, which is located in the Bald Eagle Valley of northcentral Pennsylvania and includes a 1,730-acre lake surrounded by forests, fields, and wetlands. Bald Eagle is a popular recreational park in the heart of Pennsylvania that features two campgrounds, boating, fishing, swimming, the Nature Inn, and diverse habitats that are excellent for wildlife watching.

An Elk Lake, Susquehanna County native, Moon grew up fishing with his father and boating with his parents. His passion for fishing and boating led him to begin his career with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) working first as a biologist aide and subsequently as a Waterways Conservation Officer. He came to DCNR after four years with PFBC to work as a park manager trainee where he trained in DCNR’s western region of state parks.

“I wanted a new challenge where I could have more of a direct impact with outdoor recreation and interacting with the public,” said Moon. “The transition to being a park manager has broadened my horizons and given me the opportunity to have quality experiences with visitors at state parks. I’m excited for this latest opportunity and look forward to building new relationships with the staff and community at Bald Eagle.”

Moon holds an undergraduate degree in Fisheries Biology from Commonwealth University-Mansfield. He enjoys staying active and enjoying outdoor activities including hunting, backpacking, camping, and canoeing.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Bald Eagle State Park and find more information about events on public lands here.

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