About Volunteering

A conservation volunteer is passionate about protecting and enhancing our beautiful natural resources. People of all ages can participate. The program matches interests and abilities to meaningful outdoor projects. Join as part of a group or as an individual. Whether you have a few hours or a full day, Pennsylvania’s public lands need your help. After all, these are your lands. With your help, Pennsylvania’s state parks and state forests will continue to provide benefits for many years to come.

By volunteering with DCNR, you can help with conservation projects and efforts, including:

Campsite and Facility Support, including Campground Host Help with campground maintenance or serve as a campground host.

Environmental Education Assist with programs and events to engage visitors and educate about natural and cultural resources.

Fire Prevention and Safety Educate the public and assist with efforts to prevent forest fires.

Forest Stewardship and Community Forestry Promote healthy forests through tree planting, community education, and sustainable land management.

Outdoor Safety Instruction Lead or assist with certified training programs for snowmobile and ATV safety to promote responsible recreation.

Research and Technical Projects Contribute to scientific or engineering efforts, including surveys, data collection, and geologic mapping.

Trail and Recreation Maintenance Improve all trails to ensure safety, accessibility, and sustainability. Maintain other recreational facilities, such as pavilions, playgrounds, gardens, and picnic tables.

Wildlife and Habitat Conservation Support biodiversity by enhancing wildlife habitats, managing invasive species, and monitoring ecosystem health.