of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Become a Conservation Volunteer in State Parks and Forests

    You can help take care of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests by becoming a volunteer. Join projects that keep our trails, trees, and outdoor spaces healthy and beautiful. You can also volunteer with the Bureau of Geologic Survey to learn more about rocks and land in our state. Register online to see volunteer openings and sign up.

    About Volunteering

    A conservation volunteer is passionate about protecting and enhancing our beautiful natural resources. People of all ages can participate. The program matches interests and abilities to meaningful outdoor projects. Join as part of a group or as an individual. Whether you have a few hours or a full day, Pennsylvania’s public lands need your help. After all, these are your lands. With your help, Pennsylvania’s state parks and state forests will continue to provide benefits for many years to come.

    By volunteering with DCNR, you can help with conservation projects and efforts, including:

    Help with campground maintenance or serve as a campground host.

    Assist with programs and events to engage visitors and educate about natural and cultural resources.

    Educate the public and assist with efforts to prevent forest fires.

    Promote healthy forests through tree planting, community education, and sustainable land management.

    Lead or assist with certified training programs for snowmobile and ATV safety to promote responsible recreation.

    Contribute to scientific or engineering efforts, including surveys, data collection, and geologic mapping.

    Improve all trails to ensure safety, accessibility, and sustainability. Maintain other recreational facilities, such as pavilions, playgrounds, gardens, and picnic tables.

    Support biodiversity by enhancing wildlife habitats, managing invasive species, and monitoring ecosystem health.

    Assist with a variety of seasonal or ongoing state park and state forest needs not specific to one category.

    Register to Be a Volunteer

    Register now to make a difference at your Pennsylvania state parks and forests.

