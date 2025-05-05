DCNR uses the term vulnerable communities to refer to areas of greater risks from climate-related hazards and lacking the essential resources to adapt or recover. Many of these communities are located in areas that have historically experienced environmental injustice, but is inclusive of all communities that may be impacted by climate change over time.

Vulnerable populations include individuals who are more sensitive to climate impacts, such as older adults, children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and people with chronic health conditions. These populations are at even greater risk when they live within vulnerable communities.