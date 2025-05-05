For many communities, especially communities of color and low-income communities, factors such as historical discrimination, institutionalized red-lining, environmental pollution, long-term underinvestment, and limited access to essential services have contributed to challenging living conditions and higher rates of chronic physical and mental health challenges. Cumulatively, these factors exasperate the social, economic, and environmental impacts of climate change on under-resourced communities.
How DCNR is Responding
The Department is taking action across DCNR managed lands, facilities, and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to current and future climate impacts, and strengthen the resilience of Pennsylvania’s natural resources and the communities that depend on them. To do this responsibly, we evaluate how proposed actions may benefit or potentially burden vulnerable communities and work to ensure meaningful partnerships, technical assistance, and support where it is most needed. DCNR is also evaluating its grant program to ensure that it is as equitable as possible.
Understanding Vulnerable Communities and Populations
DCNR uses the term vulnerable communities to refer to areas of greater risks from climate-related hazards and lacking the essential resources to adapt or recover. Many of these communities are located in areas that have historically experienced environmental injustice, but is inclusive of all communities that may be impacted by climate change over time.
Vulnerable populations include individuals who are more sensitive to climate impacts, such as older adults, children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and people with chronic health conditions. These populations are at even greater risk when they live within vulnerable communities.
Tools DCNR Uses to Identify Vulnerable Areas
To guide planning and decision-making, DCNR uses several mapping and screening tools, including:
- Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s PennEnviroScreen Tool
- Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Extreme Heat Vulnerability Mapping Tool
These tools help identify where impacts may be greatest and where proactive support and investment can make the most difference.
Equity in DCNR's Climate Action Plan
DCNR has integrated considerations for vulnerable communities and populations throughout the Climate Action Plan. A statewide impacts assessment of DCNR highlights vulnerabilities and actions, and each DCNR bureau evaluated its proposed actions to identify potential benefits, unintended consequences, and opportunities for vulnerable communities and populations. Where necessary, bureaus outlined mitigation strategies to reduce negative impacts.
Working Together Through Mosaic and the Climate Action Team
DCNR’s Mosaic initiative, which leads the agency’s work on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), partners closely with the Climate Action Team. Together, they advance shared priorities such as community engagement, workforce development, education, and inclusive decision-making. This collaboration seeks to ensure that underrepresented communities are heard and that climate solutions are developed equitably. It also emphasizes creating a welcoming, inclusive environment so everyone feels connected to the work and part of the solution.
DCNR's Commitment Moving Forward
DCNR is committed to advancing an inclusive, equitable, and adaptive climate action plan which ensures that DCNR is considering the diverse needs of communities across Pennsylvania. By centering vulnerable communities and populations, using data-driven tools, and working collaboratively across agencies and with the public, DCNR seeks actions and decisions that ensure that the benefits of the Department’s climate and sustainability work are shared equitably and that potential harms are minimized. This approach supports a healthier, safer, and more resilient future for all Pennsylvanians.