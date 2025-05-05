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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Community Resilience

    Climate Change and Wildfires

    Wildfire occurs when a fuel source, like dried leaves or branches, is ignited under dry conditions. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Climate Action Plan, Pennsylvania can expect heavy rains and flooding, alternating with periods of drought as the climate warms. 

    Low-humidity winds in the spring can dry leaf litter quickly after a rain and leave soils relatively dry. This pattern can make plants and trees unhealthy and more vulnerable to forest pests, leading to more dead, dry fuels in the forest. When the ground, leaves, and plants are dry, it takes only a small spark to start a wildfire.

    DCNR has a statutory mandate in Act 18 of 1995 to protect all lands in the Commonwealth from wildfire. This responsibility is led on state, local, and private lands by DCNR Bureau of Forestry.  

    Additional Resources

    Wildfire

    Wildfire

    Prescribed Fire

    Prescribed Fire

    Apply for Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants for Fighting Wildfires

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry manage federal programs and administer grants to help volunteer fire departments with wildfires. The 2024 Volunteer Fire Assistance grants begins on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

    Apply for Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants for Fighting Wildfires