Climate Change and Wildfires

Low-humidity winds in the spring can dry leaf litter quickly after a rain and leave soils relatively dry. This pattern can make plants and trees unhealthy and more vulnerable to forest pests, leading to more dead, dry fuels in the forest. When the ground, leaves, and plants are dry, it takes only a small spark to start a wildfire.

DCNR has a statutory mandate in Act 18 of 1995 to protect all lands in the Commonwealth from wildfire. This responsibility is led on state, local, and private lands by DCNR Bureau of Forestry.