DIRECT DEPOSIT:

FAST - You will have your benefits directly deposited into your bank account right away.

CONVENIENT - You don't have to take time to go to your financial institution or find a specific ATM each time you receive a benefit payment.

SAFE & RELIABLE - Benefits are directly deposited into your already existing bank account, without the need for another card in your wallet.

SIMPLE - It's easy to begin and can be changed or stopped if necessary.

To complete a direct deposit request, you will need to have:

The name and address of your financial institution

Your account number

Your routing number

Financial institution phone number

If you have questions on completing this form or want to know about your options regarding payment methods, call the Pennsylvania Treasury Department’s Bureau of Unemployment Compensation Disbursements at 877-869-1956 (toll-free). To better ensure the accurate processing of your application, you should contact your financial institution to verify the routing number and account number used for direct deposit transactions.

To start, change, or stop direct deposit, you will need to access your UC dashboard.

Alternatively, you may download and print form UC-310 Authorization For Direct Deposit of UC Benefits. Be sure to carefully follow all instructions on the printed form, including the instructions for returning the form for processing.

IMPORTANT:

Was your account closed or did your account information change? Use the link to stop direct deposit as soon as possible so that payments are not forwarded to an old or incorrect account or delayed.

If you do not have a direct deposit account, you will be issued a debit card to access your benefits, but you may switch to direct deposit.

Once direct deposit begins, payments will be directly deposited to the account you provided for the duration of your claim and generally, from claim to claim until you change your direct deposit.

*Beware of fraudulent unemployment websites. Always ensure you are on our site when filing for benefits, changing your personal info, or signing up for a direct deposit. We will never ask you to pay for UC services or ask you for your credit information.

For detailed information on Direct Deposit, please see our Direct Deposit FAQs.

