Your Weekly Benefit Rate is the amount you can receive if you are eligible for benefits for a week and your benefits are not reduced for any reason.

Your Weekly Benefit Rate is calculated based on the wages you were paid in your base year. You must determine the total gross wages received during your base-year period and how much you received during each calendar quarter in the base year. Be careful to use gross wages - not take-home pay - and assign your wages to the quarters in which you were paid. The quarter in which you were paid the most money is known as your High Quarter. The High Quarter determines your Weekly Benefit Rate.

However, it is not the only determining factor. You must also have sufficient qualifying wages or total wages in the base year. In other words, all your wages cannot have been earned in one quarter. The amount of qualifying wages needed is determined by the amount of wages in the High Quarter. For instance, if your High Quarter was $1688, you must have at least $2,718 total qualifying wages in the base year. If your High Quarter was $7,500, you must have at least $11,924 total qualifying wages in the base year to qualify for the corresponding (weekly) rate (of compensation) of $295. To be eligible, at least 37 percent of the total qualifying wage (as in Part C of the Rate and Amount of Benefits Chart) must have been paid in one or more quarters other than in your High Quarter.