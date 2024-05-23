What We Do
OVR provides services to eligible individuals with disabilities, both directly and through a network of approved vendors. Services are provided on an individualized basis. The OVR counselor, during face-to-face interviews, assists customers in selecting their choice of vocational goals, services and service providers. An Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE) is developed, outlining a vocational objective, services, providers and responsibilities. Certain services are subject to a Financial Needs Test (FNT) and may require financial participation by the customer. Counseling and guidance, diagnostic services, assessments, information and referral, job development and placement, and personal services such as readers or sign language interpreters are provided at no cost to the individual. Also, by law, OVR customers receiving Social Security benefits for their disability (SSI, SSDI) are exempt from OVR’s Financial Needs Test.
Statewide there are 21 District Offices staffed with trained, professional Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors who serve Pennsylvania in all 67 counties. The Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown provides vocational training and comprehensive rehabilitation services to people from across the state. OVR’s Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services provides specialized services to blind and visually impaired individuals. These services are designed to increase an individual’s independence and employability. OVR's central administrative offices in Harrisburg provide technical assistance to local district offices in order to improve service delivery.
Types of Vocational Rehabilitation Services
OVR provides a wide range of services to eligible applicants. Some services can help you overcome or lessen your disability; others can directly help you prepare for a career. The services you receive will be arranged to meet your individual needs. Not everyone will need every service. OVR services include:
- Diagnostic Services
- Vocational Evaluation
- Counseling
- Training
- Restoration Services
- Placement Assistance
- Assistive Technology
- Support Services
What if I have Questions or Complaints?
OVR will facilitate your rehabilitation program. Don’t hesitate to ask questions about anything. You are entitled to the best service that OVR can give you. Your comments, suggestions, and criticisms are important.
If you are an applicant or a customer of OVR and are dissatisfied with a determination or service OVR is providing, you may file an appeal.
Appeal Procedures: A written request for a hearing must be made within thirty (30) days. This request must be mailed to or filed with the Director:
Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation
Office of Vocational Rehabilitation
651 Boas Street, 7th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17121
An impartial hearing officer will be assigned to hear and decide your case. You will be given the opportunity for an informal administrative review prior to the impartial hearing. At any time during your program you may contact the Client Assistance Program for help.
Contact CAP
- Phone: 215-557-7112 (voice/711Relay) or 888-745-2357 (voice/711Relay)
- Fax: 215-557-7602
- Email: admin@equalemployment.org
- Mail: Client Assistance Program, 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 470, Jenkintown, PA 19046
- Submit an inquiry on the CAP website
Compliance with Civil Rights Act Legislation
The Vocational Rehabilitation Program for eligible citizens with disabilities, administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, is conducted in such a manner that no person in the United States will be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under this program because of age, sex, race, color, religious creed, ancestry, national origin, or physical and/or mental disability. If, as a Vocational Rehabilitation customer or potential customer, you feel that your rights have been denied you on the basis of your age, sex, race, color, religious creed, ancestry, national origin, or physical and/or mental disability, you should file your complaint with:
Compliance Office
Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation
1521 North Sixth Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
717-787-5244 (Voice) - 717-787-4885 (TTY)
800-442-6351* (Voice) - 866-830-7327* (TTY)
BBVS 717-787-6176 (Voice) - 800-622-2842* (Voice)
or
Administrator, Pennsylvania Office of Vocational
Rehabilitation in the District Office in which the alleged
discrimination took place.
and/or
Regional Civil Rights Director
Office for Civil Rights
Department of Education Region II
PO Box 13716 (3535 Market Street)
Philadelphia, PA 19101
The following written information should be included:
- A description of the type of discrimination alleged.
- A statement of when and where such discrimination took place.
- A description of any pertinent facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged discrimination.
- Complainant's signature and return address.