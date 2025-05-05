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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Alteration and / or Curtailment of Programs Notification

    Certain documents available on this page are submitted by third-party organizations and may not fully conform to accessibility standards. If you require assistance accessing any document, please contact ra-edaccessibility@pa.gov to request accommodations or an alternative format.