    For Public Review

    The following is published for a period of public comment. All comments, from all parties, are welcome and will be considered equally and in full by L&I BWDA Policy & Planning Coordination Services, L&I leadership, and the policy’s drafting partners. Responses to submitted comments will be published as an attachment to the final policy.

    Public comment opens on August 15, 2025, and runs through 5 p.m. on September 14, 2025. Send comments in writing to ra-li-bwda-policy@pa.gov.

    This policy addresses the need for standardized procedures to ensure clarity, consistency, and compliance in workforce system policies. It supports transparent decision-making and operational alignment across the workforce system by bridging gaps in policy and guidance processes and promotes effective collaboration among workforce partners.