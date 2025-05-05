Public comment opens on August 15, 2025, and runs through 5 p.m. on September 14, 2025. Send comments in writing to ra-li-bwda-policy@pa.gov.

This policy addresses the need for standardized procedures to ensure clarity, consistency, and compliance in workforce system policies. It supports transparent decision-making and operational alignment across the workforce system by bridging gaps in policy and guidance processes and promotes effective collaboration among workforce partners.