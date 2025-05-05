The Policy on Policies is a foundational document that outlines a standardized and consistent approach to policy development, implementation, and review within Pennsylvania's workforce system. By implementing this policy, we aim to achieve greater clarity, transparency, and accountability in our workforce development efforts. It provides a framework for effectively governing policies, ensuring they align with our workforce system's goals and meet stakeholders’ needs. Through this policy, we strive to enhance consistency and continuity in our policies, promoting seamless coordination among different partners and enabling us to better serve the state and citizenry.

Policy on Policies

Policy Procedure Guide

