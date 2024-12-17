Quick Reference Guide to LIBC Forms - BWC and OCR Forms

BWC Forms
|Form (LIBC) Number
|Form Name
Program Area
Format
WCAIS Usage
Interactive
Submission
Form must be sent to Claimant / Injured Worker
Revised form must be used by this date
|9
|Workers' Compensation Medical Report Form
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
A1, A6
N
3/31/2014
|10
|Authorization for Alternative Delivery of Compensation Payments
BWC/Claims
Web
Online/Mail
N/A
Yes, if form is used
6/30/2014
|14
|Instructions for Religious Exception Application
BWC/Compliance
Web
Online/Mail
N/A
N/A
N
N/A
|14A
|Application for Religious Exception of Specified Employees from the Provisions of the PA worker's Comp Act
BWC/Compliance
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
A1, A4, A6
N
N/A
|14B
|Employee's Affidavit and Waiver of Workers' Compensation Benefits and Statement of religious Sect
BWC/Compliance
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
A1, A4, A6
N
N/A
|20
|Employers Panel Provider Requirements
BWC/Healthcare Services
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N
N/A
|90
|Electronic Data Interchange First Report of Injury
BWC/Claims
N/A
Online
A5
Y
N/A
|118
|Application for Benefits Under Section 909 of the Workers’ Compensation Act
BWC-Self-Insurance
N/A
Online/Mail
N/A
A6
N
N/A
|131
|Qualifications of Reviewer
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online
A1
N
N/A
|134
|Dismemberment Chart
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/Mail
N/A
Yes, if form is used
N/A
|134F
|Dismemberment Chart
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/Mail
N/A
Yes, if form is used
N/A
|210I
|Insurer’s Annual Report of Accident & Illness Prevention Services
Health & Safety
Web
Online/Mail
A7
N
N/A
|211I
|Insurer’s Initial Report of Accident & Illness Prevention Services
Health & Safety
Web
Online/Mail
A7
N
N/A
|215
|Payment Authorization Form
Claims
Web/Fillable
N/A
N
1/10/2025
|220E
|Annual Report of Accident & Illness Prevention Program Status by Individual Self-Insured Employers
Health & Safety
Web/Fillable
Online
N/A
N
N/A
|221I
|Self-Insured Employer's Initial Report of Accident and Illness Prevention Program
Health & Safety
Web
Online/Mail
A7
N
N/A
|230G
|Annual Report of Accident and Illness Prevention Program Status by Group Self-Insurance Funds
A7
N
6/30/2014
|231G
|Initial Report of Accident and Illness Prevention Program Status by New Group Self-Insurance Funds
A7
N
6/30/2014
|336
|Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Upload
A1, A2, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|337
|Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
A1, A2, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|338
|Agreement for Compensation for Death
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
A1, A2, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|339
|Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Death
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
A1, A2, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|340
|Agreement to Stop Weekly Workers' compensation Payments Final Receipt
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
A1, A2, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|350
|Annual Contribution Worksheet Group Self-Insurance Fund Member Annual Contribution Worksheet Form
BWC/Self-Insurance
Web/Fillable
Upload
Excel
A7
N
9/9/2013
|351
|Expense Loss Cost Multiplier Worksheet for Group Self-Insurance Fund Using Rating Organization Loss Costs Multiplier Calculation Worksheet and Instructions
BWC/Self-Insurance
Web/Fillable
Online
A7
N
9/9/2013
|352
|Expense Loss Cost Multiplier Worksheet for Group Self-Insurance Fund Deviating From Rating Organization Loss Costs Multiplier Calculation Worksheet and Instructions
BWC/Self-Insurance
Web/Fillable
Online
A7
N
9/9/2013
|365
|Supplemental Information Addendum to Group Self-Insurance Fund Annual Report
BWC/Self-Insurance
Web/Fillable
Upload
A7
N
9/9/2013
|368
|Supplemental Information Addendum to Application for Membership in a Group Workers' Compensation Fund
BWC/Self-Insurance
Web/Fillable
Upload
A7
N
9/9/2013
|369
|Supplemental Information Addendum to Application as a Group Workers' Compensation Fund
BWC/ Self-Insurance
Web/Fillable
Upload
A7
N
9/9/2013
|371
|Supplemental Information Addendum to Annual Report of Runoff Group Self-Insurance Fund
BWC/Self-Insurance
Web/Fillable
Upload
A7
N
9/9/2013
|380
|Third Party Settlement Agreement
A1, A2, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|392A
|Final Statement of Account of Compensation Paid
A5
Y
N/A
|494A
|Statement of Wages (For Injuries Occurring On or Before June 23, 1996)
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
A1, A2, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|494C
|Statement of Wages (For Injuries Occurring On or After June 24, 1996)
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
A1, A2, A3, A6
Y
6/30/2014
|495
|Notice of Compensation Payable
BWC/Claims
EDI Generated
N/A
N/A
A5
N/A
N/A
|495B
|Notice of Compensation Payable
BWC/Claims
EDI Generated
N/A
N/A
A5
N/A
N/A
|496
|Notice of Workers' Compensation Denial
BWC/Claims
EDI Generated
N/A
N/A
A5
N/A
N/A
|498
|Commutation of Compensation
A5
Y
N/A
|500
|Remember: It is Important to Tell Your Employer About Your Injury
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/ Mail
N/A
N
N/A
|500(ESP)
|Recuerde: Es Importante Informarle A Su Empleador Sobre Su Lesion
BWC/Servicios de atención médica
Web
Online/Correo electrónico
Non Aplicable
N
Non Aplicable
|501
|Notice of Temporary Compensation Payable
BWC/Claims
EDI Generated
N/A
N/A
A5
N/A
|N/A
|509
|Application for Executive Officer's Declaration - OCR
BWC/Compliance
Web/Fillable
Online
A1, A4, A6
N
6/1/2015
|513
|Executive Officer's Declaration - OCR
BWC/Compliance
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
A1, A4, A6
N
9/9/2013
|551
|Notice of Claim Against Uninsured Employer
|604
|Utilization Review Determination Face Sheet
A1
Y
3/31/2014
|750
|Employee Report of Wages
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/Mail
N/A
Yes, if form is used
6/30/2014
|751
|Notification of Suspension or Modification Pursuant to 413(c) & (d)
BWC/Claims
Web/Fillable
Upload Mail
A1, A2, A4, A6
Y
2/13/2023
|756
|Employee's Report of Benefits for Offsets
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/Mail
N/A
Yes, if form is used
6/30/2014
|760
|Employee Verification of Employment, Self-Employment or Change in Physical Condition
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/Mail
N/A
Yes, if form is used
6/30/2014
|761
|Notice of Workers' Compensation Benefit Offset
A5
Y
6/30/2014
|762
|Notice of Suspension-Failure to Return Form LIBC-760
A5
Y
N/A
|763
|Notice of Reinstatement of Workers' Compensation Benefits
A5
Y
N/A
|764
|Notice of Change of Workers’ Compensation Disability Status (Electronic Data Interchange)
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web/Fillable
Upload/EDI
A1
Y
1/1/2019
|765
|Impairment Rating Evaluation Appointment
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online
N/A
N/A
A3
Y
1/1/2019
|766
|Request for Designation of a Physician to Perform an Impairment Rating Evaluation
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online
N/A
N/A
A3
Y
1/1/2019
|767
|Impairment Rating Determination Face Sheet
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web/Fillable
Upload/Online
A1,A4
Y
1/1/2019
|810
|Claims Listing Template
BWC/Self-Insurance
Excel (download from WCAIS only)
Upload
Excel
N/A
A7
N
9/9/2013
|Notice: Medical Treatment for Your Work Injury or Occupational Illness
N/A
N/A
Yes, if form is used
N/A
OCR Forms
These forms must be completed in black ink with one letter per block.
Ledger A - Methods available for Bureau Notification
1) Upload in the WCAIS system by logging in and attaching a document to the claim.
2) Claim Administrators and Attorneys may log in to WCAIS on the Actions tab to generate an LIBC-494C to submit the form and attach it to the claim in WCAIS.
3) WCAIS Screen completion, stakeholders can complete the online version of the form in WCAIS and submit the form using the WCAIS system process.
4) An EDI transaction will be acceptable as bureau notification and no form will need to be sent to the bureau. Adjusters should refer to the PA Implementation Guide for information on which forms this applies.
5) Hard copy form can be mailed to the Bureau.
6) Form submitted with the electronic filing of the Self-Insurance Application.
7) Submission of an accepted EDI transaction to complete the LIBC-495, LIBC-496, LIBC-501 & LIBC-502.