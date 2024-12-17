Please contact the Bureau at 1-800-932-0665 or email at ra-li-slmr-llc@pa.gov if you have any questions about a particular project.

The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance updated its Pennsylvania Building Journeyperson Laborer Notes to clarify existing tasks performed throughout the Commonwealth. The "Building Laborer Notes" link on the Bureau's website provides a list of those tasks that should be read in conformity with custom and usage of the construction industry in the geographic region in which they are utilized.