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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Debarments and Settlements

    This notice is published for the information and convenience of public bodies subject to the Act.

    Settlements

    None at this time.

    Debarments

    Under Section 11(e) of the Act (43 P.S. § 165-1(e)), these persons and firms, or any firm, corporation or partnership in which such persons and firms have an interest, shall be awarded no contract for 3 years after the date listed.

    CONTRACTOR

    ADDRESS

    DATE OF DEBARMENT

    Brinsky Painting, LLC
    and
    Tom Brinsky, individually    		319 Elm Drive
    Canonsburg, PA 15317
    		11/2​​/2026
    Telco, Inc. Telco Companies, LLC
    and
    Tedd Chung, individually
    and
    Sen Chen, individually    		1224 Cross Keys Road, Reading, PA 19605
    2238 Oakwood Court, Fogelsville, PA 18051    		11/1​​/2025
    ETC Contracting, LLC
    and
    Kevin Locklear, individually
    and
    Tonie Mobley, individually    		350 Frank Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372
    231 Ridgefield Drive, Lumberton, NC 28358    		4/12​​/2025
    Trio Siteworks, LLC
    and
    Paul Verna, individually    		600 Crum Creek Road
    Media, PA 19063
    		12/7​​/2024
    Vince Basile Plumbing, LLC, VPJ Enterprises, Inc.
    and
    Vince Basile, individually    		17 Trapper Road
    Sewell, NJ 08080
    		9/21​​/2024
    B. Redmond Enterprises, LLC
    and
    Bruce Redmond, individually    		481 Brace Road
    Dallas, PA 18643
    		8/17/2024