Debarments and Settlements

Settlements
None at this time.
Debarments
Under Section 11(e) of the Act (43 P.S. § 165-1(e)), these persons and firms, or any firm, corporation or partnership in which such persons and firms have an interest, shall be awarded no contract for 3 years after the date listed.
CONTRACTOR
ADDRESS
DATE OF DEBARMENT
|Brinsky Painting, LLC
and
Tom Brinsky, individually
|319 Elm Drive
Canonsburg, PA 15317
|11/2/2026
|Telco, Inc. Telco Companies, LLC
and
Tedd Chung, individually
and
Sen Chen, individually
|1224 Cross Keys Road, Reading, PA 19605
2238 Oakwood Court, Fogelsville, PA 18051
|11/1/2025
|ETC Contracting, LLC
and
Kevin Locklear, individually
and
Tonie Mobley, individually
|350 Frank Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372
231 Ridgefield Drive, Lumberton, NC 28358
|4/12/2025
|Trio Siteworks, LLC
and
Paul Verna, individually
|600 Crum Creek Road
Media, PA 19063
|12/7/2024
|Vince Basile Plumbing, LLC, VPJ Enterprises, Inc.
and
Vince Basile, individually
|17 Trapper Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
|9/21/2024
|B. Redmond Enterprises, LLC
and
Bruce Redmond, individually
|481 Brace Road
Dallas, PA 18643
|8/17/2024