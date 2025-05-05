Unemployment compensation (UC) does not pay training costs or tuition. Training opportunities may be available through Pennsylvania’s CareerLink ® system. You may visit their website at www.pacareerlink.state.pa.us.
In addition, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) offers a variety of special programs, state grants and educational loans to help individuals access higher education. If you are interested in learning more about these programs, you may visit PHEAA's website at www.pheaa.org.
A federally funded program, the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Program, does cover certain workers. The TAA Program provides for training and other benefits (including continuing unemployment benefits while in approved training) for workers whose jobs were affected by imports or job relocation to other countries. In order to be eligible for this program, workers must be laid off from a company that has a certified petition with the United States Department of Labor. You can check to see if a petition has been filed and/or certified on the U.S. Department of Labor's website at http://www.doleta.gov/tradeact.
Funded training may be available to you through the Workforce Investment Act. You may seek such training through the Pennsylvania CareerLink ® system of employment and training services in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania CareerLink ® can be a tremendous asset in achieving your employment goals. Pennsylvania CareerLink ® offers a wide variety of employment and training services across the commonwealth. As a customer, you have the choice of doing your own employment search or getting the assistance of trained staff to aid you in your search. With Pennsylvania CareerLink ® , you can make your resume available to thousands of employers while searching the extensive job listings. You can also gather valuable information on educational, training or rehabilitative services that may be available to you. You can access Pennsylvania CareerLink ® services by visiting the nearest Pennsylvania CareerLink ® office or online at www.pacareerlink.state.pa.us.
