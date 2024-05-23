After you have filed your initial application for UC benefits or reopened an existing application, you must file a certification for each week in which you are totally or partially unemployed.

A week for UC purposes begins on a Sunday and ends on a Saturday. The compensable week ending (CWE) date is always a Saturday.

In most cases, you will file certifications each week. This is called a "weekly certification where you will file for each week, you will certify your eligibility for each week separately. (For example, you may be on vacation and not available one week, but available the next week.)

Weekly filing can be done using the following methods:

Online: The best way to file your weekly certification is online from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Telephone: use the automated PA Teleclaims (PAT) system by calling 888-255-4728, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Note: Automated system will be available after June 10, 2021

TTY services: Click here for more information on TTY services.

If you are eligible for benefits, you should receive your first benefit payment within four weeks after the effective date of your application, provided you file your biweekly claims on time.​​​

