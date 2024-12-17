Skip to agency navigation
    Act 102 Summary

    The Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Health Care Act (Act 102) prohibits a health care facility from requiring employees to work more than agreed to, predetermined, and regularly scheduled work shifts. Act 102 covers employees involved in direct patient care or clinical care services who receive an hourly wage or who are classified as nonsupervisory employees for collective bargaining purposes.

    Act 102 does not prevent an employee from working more than an 8-hour shift if this shift is agreed to and regularly scheduled. Employees may also agree to work any overtime.

    This law does not prohibit overtime for on-call time or for certain unforeseeable emergent circumstances as defined in that law. Act 102 also allows overtime if an employee must complete a patient care procedure already in progress at the end of regularly scheduled shift and the employee's absence could have an adverse effect on the patient.

    Act 102 Resources

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Call us

    Please call our main line and select the option to speak with a representative about overtime pay at 1-800-932-0665.

    Have Questions?

    Contact one of our District Offices.

    Office Information