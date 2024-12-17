The State Worker's Insurance Fund (SWIF) currently offers a safe, reliable way to receive your payments on a timely and regular basis.

By signing up for direct deposit, funds are available in your account the day payment is made. This eliminates potential mail delays, and there is no need to worry about lost or stolen checks.

Direct deposit accounts are easy to set up:

Complete a simple form that could be mailed out to you or print the SWIF direct deposit form

Contact our Customer Service Department at 570-963-4630 where our representatives can assist you.

Five good reasons to choose direct deposit: