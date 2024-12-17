Direct Deposit
The State Worker's Insurance Fund (SWIF) currently offers a safe, reliable way to receive your payments on a timely and regular basis.
By signing up for direct deposit, funds are available in your account the day payment is made. This eliminates potential mail delays, and there is no need to worry about lost or stolen checks.
Direct deposit accounts are easy to set up:
Complete a simple form that could be mailed out to you or print the SWIF direct deposit form
Contact our Customer Service Department at 570-963-4630 where our representatives can assist you.
Five good reasons to choose direct deposit:
- Fast – You will have benefits sooner
- Convenient – You don't have to take time to go to your financial institution.
- Safe - Benefits are deposited into your account, preventing lost or stolen checks
- Reliable – Benefits are directly deposited into your account correctly
- Simple – Easy to begin and may be changed or stopped by filling out a form
SWIF Direct Deposit Setup Instructions
Direct Deposit accounts are easy to set up by completing a simple form that could be mailed out to you or available online.
Print the SWIF direct deposit form and SWIF payment selection form or contact the Customer Service Department at 570-963-4630 to request that the forms be mailed to you.
Complete the SWIF direct deposit form. If you are starting or changing your direct deposit, complete Parts A and B. If you are stopping direct deposit, complete Part A only.
Complete the SWIF payment selection form, selecting the "Direct Deposit" option. Provide your contact information, claim number, sign/date, and indicate a new enrollment or a change in payment choice.
Return the SWIF direct deposit form and SWIF payment selection form to:
PA Department of Treasury
SWIF Operations
Labor & Industry Building
651 Boas Street, Room 400
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
Fax: 717-214-0581
Additional SWIF Resources
Terms and Abbreviations:
SWIF – State Workers' Insurance Fund provides a source of workers' compensation insurance for the employers and workers of Pennsylvania.
Direct Deposit – An option to receive an electronic transfer of insurance payments directly from SWIF to the recipient's checking or savings account.
ReliaCard – The prepaid debit card option issued by U.S. Bank to receive SWIF payments that is being replaced by Money Network in March 2023.
Money Network – The prepaid debit card option issued by My Banking Direct to receive SWIF payments starting in March 2023.