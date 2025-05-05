​If you do not pay your balance due with the State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) by your billing due date, your account will go into collections. A set of Collection letters will go out allowing you 30 days to make your payment to SWIF. If at that point no payment or communication is made on your account, the account will then be sent to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General (AG).



Commonwealth Attorneys Act, 71 P.S. Section 732-204(c) states: "The Attorney General shall collect, by suit or otherwise, all debts, taxes and accounts due the Commonwealth which shall be referred to and placed with the Attorney General's for collection by any Commonwealth Agency; the Attorney General shall keep a proper docket or dockets, duly indexed, of all such claims, showing whether they are in litigation and their nature and condition."



This statute is what allows us to refer accounts to the AG, but it is the Management Directive 310.10 that sets forth the procedure that can be used by an agency to collect and refer accounts to the AG's office. Management Directive 310.10 states its purpose: "to establish policy and guidelines for collection accounts due to the Commonwealth and to provide procedures for depositing collections made by the Office of Attorney General, Financial Enforcement Section, and for billing state agencies for collection expenses."