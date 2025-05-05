Printable Documents
The Printable Library is updated regularly however, if you cannot find what you are looking for, please contact ODHH.
Directory of Services & Resources
This searchable directory has over 20 categories to allow you to quickly narrow your search by topic. Some categories include, captioning, sign language, and summer camps. If you would like to see your organization listed or need your existing listing updated, please utilize the available directory listing addition and change request forms below. Note: This directory contains an "interpreter referral agency" category, but does not list interpreters. To search for a registered interpreter, please visit our interpreter search database.
ODHH Resources
Select a category from the tables to access a dropdown menu with more information about each resource.
1515 Market Street, Suite 1414
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-560-6300 (Voice)
FAX: 215-560-5492
E-mail: interpreterprogram@pacourts.us
Website: http://www.pacourts.us/judicial-administration/court-programs/interpreter-program
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The AOPC's Interpreter Certification Program mandated by Act 172 of 2006, works to provide trained and qualified interpreters for the Pennsylvania Courts and other state administrative agencies. The program's main goal is the creation of a statewide roster of qualified and certified interpreters and assisting the court in the implementation of effective management strategies for providing interpreter services in order to guarantee due process and equal access to the courts and administrative agencies for persons with limited English proficiency.
301 Chestnut Street, Suite 300
Harrisburg, PA 17101
1-800-692-7443 (Voice)
1-877-375-7139 (TDD)
FAX: 833-699-2110
E-mail: intake@disabilityrightspa.org
Website: www.disabilityrightspa.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Live intake operates between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Description: Disability Rights Pennsylvania (DRP) is an independent, statewide, non-profit corporation designated as the federally-mandated protection and advocacy agency in Pennsylvania.
As the protection and advocacy agency in Pennsylvania, DRP works to advance and protect the civil rights of adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to ensure their rights to live in their communities with the services they need, to receive a full and inclusive education, to live free of discrimination and abuse and neglect, and to have control and self-determination over their services.
101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 470
Jenkintown, PA 19046
215-557-7112 (Voice/relay)
FAX: 215-557-7602
E-mail: admin@equalemployment.org
Website: www.equalemployment.org
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Pennsylvania Client Assistance Program (CAP) is the federally designated advocate for persons with disabilities seeking services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), Centers for Independent Living and other programs funded under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. CAP is a non-profit program and is independent of State government. Its services are free of charge and provided across Pennsylvania.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
PO Box 23
Woodbine MD. 21797
800-942-2732 (Voice)
443-277-8899 (Other)
E-mail: info@deafchildren.org
Website: www.deafchildren.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Sunday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Since 1967, the American Society for Deaf Children has supported parents of children who are D/HH. ASDC is a national non profit organization that is committed to empowering all families with D/HH children by embracing full language and communication access in inclusive environments through mentoring, advocacy, resources and collaborative networks. ASDC hosts virtual ASL classes, in person ASL Weekends, annual family conferences and an annual Literacy Conference.
1945 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-281-1375 (Voice/TTY)
412-815-8007 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-281-6564
E-mail: info@hdscenter.org
Website: www.hdscenter.org
Hours of Operation: Office hours 9 AM - 5 PM Monday - Friday; Interpreting Services - 24 hours day/7 days week
Description: Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. is Western Pa's only non-profit organization serving people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing. We are the only agency in Western PA that offers interpreting services 24 hours day/ 7 days week. We offer programs for people with intellectual disabilities, an Assistive Device Center, Audiology services, a deaf youth program, sign language classes and interpreting services.
3211 North Front Street
Suite 100
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-731-1900 (Voice)
FAX: 717-731-8150
E-mail: office@cilcp.org
Website: https://cilcp.org/
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Center for Independent Living of Central PA is a non-profit, community based resource and advocacy center which is managed by and for people with disabilities. The goal is to provide relationships and resources to empower people with physical, mental, cognitive and sensory disabilities to direct their own lives and experience success as active participants in society. Advocates for system changes that result in equality, dignity and freedom of choice and eliminates barriers that prevent people with disabilities from achieving their full potential.
1603 9th Avenue
Altoona, PA 16602
814-949-1905 (Voice)
814-949-1912 (TTY/Videophone)
1-800-237-9009 (Voice/TTY toll free) FAX: 814-949-1909
Website: www.cilscpa.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: CILSCPA is a consumer controlled Agency. The 4 core 7 various secondary services are provided free to Consumers. Such as Information and Referral, Advocacy, Independent Living Skills Training, Peer Counseling, which means Consumers experience a one-on-one exchange with Staff member who has a similar disability. The Center helps find housing and jobs. The Cil has a list of interpreters, a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Specialist, and Transitioning and Service Coordination.
941 Wheatland Ave
Suite B-1
Lancaster, PA 17603
717-394-7930 (Voice)
FAX: 717-394-7930
E-mail: decinfo@decpa.org
Website: www.decpa.org
Populations Served: Adult, Children, Families
Services offered: Advocacy, Independent Disability Related Services, Interpreting Services, Service Coordination
Description: The Disability Empowerment Center (DEC) is the Center for Independent Living (CIL) for people with diverse disabilities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. DEC is a private, nonprofit, non residential organization run by and for people with disabilities. We provide free and confidential services that prioritize self determination, consumer control, and personal choice to individuals of all ages, and with all types of disabilities. Through all of our individual and collective efforts, we work to eliminate barriers, ensure access, protect civil rights, and effect positive social change
301 Chestnut Street, Suite 300
Harrisburg, PA 17101
1-800-692-7443 (Voice)
1-877-375-7139 (TDD)
FAX: 833-699-2110
E-mail: intake@disabilityrightspa.org
Website: www.disabilityrightspa.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Live intake operates between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Description: Disability Rights Pennsylvania (DRP) is an independent, statewide, non-profit corporation designated as the federally-mandated protection and advocacy agency in Pennsylvania.
As the protection and advocacy agency in Pennsylvania, DRP works to advance and protect the civil rights of adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to ensure their rights to live in their communities with the services they need, to receive a full and inclusive education, to live free of discrimination and abuse and neglect, and to have control and self-determination over their services.
6308 Auburn Drive
Mechanicsburg, PA 170501
717-802-6918 (Voice)
Calling Instructions:Call or text is acceptable
E-mail: HLAACapitalRegionChapter@yahoo.com
Website: www.hlacapregion.org
Description: We provide support and information to hard of hearing people and their families. Monthly meetings are free and are held at the Giant Community Room, 2nd floor in the Camp Hill Shopping Center, Camp Hill, PA, 3301 Trindle Rd., (32nd & Market) the fourth Monday of each month at 7:00 PM. All meetings are captioned in real-time, in addition to providing audio-loop for T-switch users.
126 Cedarcroft Rd.
Kennett Sq., PA 19348
Contact information can be found on the website.
Calling Instructions: *For Central PA phone number, please first call the CapTel operator at 1-877-243-2823.
E-mail: director@hlaa-pa.org
Website: www.hlaa-pa.org
Description: Hearing Loss Association of America Pennsylvania State Office is the state office of Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), the nation's foremost membership and advocacy organization for people with hearing loss. HLAA opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. Local chapters and their meeting dates and locations are listed on the website.
112 N 8th St., Suite 600
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-643-2000 (Voice)
E-mail: info@libertyresources.org
Website: www.libertyresources.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Liberty Resources, Inc. is the Center for Independent Living for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Liberty Resources advocates for and works with Persons with Disabilities to ensure their civil rights and equal access to all aspects of life in our community.
Central Office
1521 N. 6th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
1-800-622-2842 (Voice)
1-866-830-7327 (TTY)
717-787-3201 (Other)
FAX: 717-787-3210
Website: www.dli.pa.gov/Disability-Services/odhh/Pages/default.aspx
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The mission of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is to assist Pennsylvanians with disabilities to secure and maintain employment and independence. OVR's Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services (BBVS) provides services to assist Pennsylvanians who are blind or visually impaired to work and maintain independent lives. BBVS has six district offices that provide a wide range of services throughout Pennsylvania.
614 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
415 Moon-Clinton Road
Moon Township, PA 15108
215-884-9770 Glenside (Voice)
724-457-0384 Moon (Voice)
215-392-2425 (Videophone)
E-mail: PAHinfo@rhanet.org
Website: www.pahrtners.com
Hours of operation: 24/7/365
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Blended Case Management, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Independent Disability Related Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Partial Hospital Programming, Residential Services for individuals with Intellectual Disability or Behavioral Health Programming, Vocational Services, Wrap Around Services
Reimbursement: Varies case by case. Please contact us so we might explore funding options. Consolidated Waiver, Medicaid, Private insurance
Qualifications of Staff: Over 85% of our staff are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. We have numerous staff members that hold advanced degrees in fields such as: counseling, case management, social work, etc. We work with two psychiatrists who are knowledgeable and sensitive to the needs of the Deaf community.
Staff Experience: All staff are specially trained to work with the unique population we serve. All staff are versed in Deaf culture and American Sign Language.
Accreditation: CARF
Description: PAHrtners Deaf Services provides community based behavioral and mental health programs for individuals who utilize sign language as their primary mode of communication. Services include supportive living programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, case management, day programs and community participation supports.
Funding varies by program. For Pennsylvania residents funding typically comes through a Pennsylvania county, Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs, a Pennsylvania Managed Care Organization or private insurance.
PAH has two locations. Our headquarters is in the eastern portion of the state near Philadelphia while our satellite location near Pittsburgh focuses on serving the western side of the state.
101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 470
Jenkintown, PA 19046
215-557-7112 (Voice/relay)
FAX: 215-557-7602
E-mail: admin@equalemployment.org
Website: www.equalemployment.org
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Pennsylvania Client Assistance Program (CAP) is the federally designated advocate for persons with disabilities seeking services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), Centers for Independent Living and other programs funded under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. CAP is a non-profit program and is independent of State government. Its services are free of charge and provided across Pennsylvania.
201 N. Front Street
Governor’s Plaza North, Bldg. # 2
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-728-9740 (Voice)
FAX: 717-728-9781
E-mail: info@pcar.org
Website: www.pcar.org
Hours of Operation: PCAR operates during business hours Monday through Friday. The hotline, 1-888-772-PCAR operates 24/7 and connects callers to their local rape crisis center.
Description: PCAR is a network of rape crisis centers serving all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Centers provide immediate and long-term services to survivors of sexual abuse, assault and harassment. Centers also work to increase public awareness about sexual violence through prevention education in their communities. PCAR provides resources and trainings for those interested in improving their response to victim/survivors of sexual violence and preventing sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. PCAR also monitors relevant state and national legislation and advocates for public policy to aid survivors and the centers who serve them.
74 Horn Road
Shippensburg PA 17257
717-319-4064 (Voice)
E-mail: shaffersms@gmail.com
Website: www.papdb.org
Description: Formed in 2007, the Pennsylvania Partnership for the Deafblind (PPDB) is an organized network of parents, family members, and individuals with deafblindness. We support our members as they deal with the daily issues of life, such as: relationships with family and friends, healthcare, education, employment, insurance, service providers, life transitions.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
70 N. Mt. Vernon Ave.
Uniontown, PA 15401
724-439-1780 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: Call and leave a message.
E-mail: hearfayette@gmail.com
Website: www.stvincentdepauluniontown.org
Hours of Operation: Phone calls anytime. Thursday and Saturday 10 am to 3 pm
Description: SVdP Hear Fayette Program is a resource for persons who are hard of hearing or deaf. We educate the community and people with hearing loss. We have a women's support group; provide one-on-one computer lessons; sign language lessons; sign language practice group; provide referrals;serve as a PIAT TDDP volunteer center; develop projects such as the Highway Hearing Safety program which provides visor cards for persons who cannot hear while driving; publish a newsletter of reliable and up-to-date information for the target groups; maintain an identity on Facebook and connect via Internet to persons who are HoH, Deaf, and Deaf-blind. Always available either in person, by phone, or online.
PO Box 313
Glenshaw PA 15116
412-944-2145 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-492-8024
E-mail: requests@slipasl.com
Website: www.slipasl.com
Hours of Operation: SLIP fulfills interpreting requests 24/7/365, as scheduled. SLIP office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.
Description: Sign Language Interpreting Professionals is a 2nd generation family owned language service company, founded by a CODA, specializing in providing reliable, consistent, and professional ASL interpreting services for the Deaf community. A WBENC - Certified Women Business Enterprise, SLIP provides both onsite and remote (VRI) services. We pride ourselves in working together with our customers to ensure the communication access needs of the Deaf community are met by tailoring our services to meet their unique needs. Language access strategy consulting, presentations on effective communication and the community, and partnerships with industry professionals ensure SLIP customer's expectations are exceeded.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
1007 Mumma Road
Suite 100
Lemoyne, PA 17043
717-234-2621 (Voice)
E-mail: info@thearcpa.org
Website: www.thearcpa.org
Hours of Operation: 8:30 to 4 Monday through Friday
Description: The Arc is the largest advocacy organization in the United States for citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families. The Arc of Pennsylvania is the state chapter of The Arc. In conjunction with its local chapters and the national organization, The Arc of Pennsylvania works every day to carry out its mission - to work to include all children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in every community. Local chapters of The Arc focus on providing resources and individual advocacy services. The Arc of Pennsylvania focuses on systems advocacy and governmental affairs, demonstrating leadership and guidance among all disability organizations in Pennsylvania.
3820 Hartzdale Drive
Camp Hill, PA 17011
717-909-5577 (Voice)
717-909-5588 (TTY) 717-909-5588 (Videophone)
FAX: 717-909-5599
E-mail: jwells@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Regular business hours and appointments
Description: The CORES Center provides Community Audiological and Speech Services, Educational Consultant Services, Sign Language Classes, Interpreting Services, Technical Assistance for Teachers and Staff, as well as Training, Workshops and Seminars. CORES services are available to children, youth and adults both in school settings as well as in the community. CORES offers programs to school districts and other service providers across Pennsylvania.
1013 Ridgeway Drive
Lynden, WA 98264
360-778-1266 (Voice)
E-mail: neil@hearinglosshelp.com
Website: www.hearinglosshelp.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time - Personal Consultation by appointment only.
Description: The mission of the Center for Hearing Loss Help is to help people live successful and fulfilling lives in spite of their hearing losses by providing them with information, counsel, support and books to aid them in successfully dealing with the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of living with hearing loss. The Center's website provides a wealth of information (more than 1,000 articles) on various issues pertaining to ears including conditions such as tinnitus, hyperacusis, Meniere's disease, Musical Ear Syndrome and related subjects as well as extensive information on the many drugs that damage ears (ototoxic drugs).
Feel free to ask your questions on-line under the appropriate article for a public reply, or email your questions directly to neil@hearinglosshelp.com for a private reply or contact Neil via phone.
15155 Technology Dr.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
800-825-6758 (Voice)
952-300-9248 (SMS Text)
952-388-2152 (Videophone)
FAX: 952-906-1099
E-mail: hello@diglo.com
Website: https://www.diglo.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm CST
Description: Diglo (formerly Harris Communications) is a retailer & distributor of products designed to assist deaf and hard of hearing people in their everyday lives. We offer the largest selection of hearing loss products at the guaranteed lowest prices, and are proud to be made up of hearing, hard of hearing, Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) staff. Our product line includes amplified phones, personal amplifiers, OTC hearing aids, alerting products, TV sound amplifiers, vibrating alarm clocks, tinnitus maskers, hearing aid & cochlear implant accessories, deaf culture & sign language materials.
1290 Broadcasting Rd, Suite 1
Wyomissing, PA 19610
610-685-4520 (Voice)
484-388-4086 (VP)
FAX: 610-685-4526
Calling Instructions: After-hours interpreting services, please call 610-823-2139 or 484-269-1928.
E-mail: brodriguez@kdhhs.net
Website: www.kdhhs.net
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Friday 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Description: Keystone Deaf & Hard of Hearing provides clients services throughout Berks and Lancaster County, while also providing sign language interpreting services throughout southeastern PA.
Central Office
1521 N. 6th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
1-800-622-2842 (Voice)
1-866-830-7327 (TTY)
717-787-3201 (Other)
FAX: 717-787-3210
Website: wwww.dli.pa.gov/Disability-Services/odhh/Pages/default.aspx
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The mission of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is to assist Pennsylvanians with disabilities to secure and maintain employment and independence. OVR's Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services (BBVS) provides services to assist Pennsylvanians who are blind or visually impaired to work and maintain independent lives. BBVS has six district offices that provide a wide range of services throughout Pennsylvania.
1301 Cecil B. Moore Ave.
4th Floor Ritter Annex, RA 430
Philadelphia, PA 19122
800-204-7428 (Voice)
711 (TTY)
FAX: 215-204-6336
E-mail: ATLend@temple.edu
Website: https://techowlpa.org/library
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Description: The Assistive Technology (AT) Lending Library is a program that allows Pennsylvanians of any age and ability to borrow AT devices, at no cost, to try at work, school, home, or in their neighborhood. This short-term loan program allows individuals with disabilities to "try before they buy," and helps them and their families make an informed choice before they purchase a device.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
1301 Cecil B. Moore Ave.
4th Floor Ritter Annex, RA 430
Philadelphia, PA 19122
800-204-7428 (Voice)
711 (TTY)
FAX: 215-204-6336
E-mail: techowl@temple.edu
Website: https://techowlpa.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Description: TechOWL, formerly known as the Pennsylvania's Initiative on Assistive Technology, offers information and referral about assistive technology (AT), device demonstrations, and awareness-level presentations. TechOWL also operates Pennsylvania's AT Lending Library, a free, state-supported program that loans AT devices to Pennsylvanians of all ages. This program allows you to try a device for a limited time to be sure it meets your needs. TechOWL also operates a Used Equipment Program, which is a network of programs offering ways for people to obtain, donate, or sell AT equipment.
1301 Cecil B. Moore Ave.
4th Floor Ritter Annex, RA 430
Philadelphia, PA 19122
800-204-7428 (Voice)
711 (TTY)
FAX: 215-204-6336
E-mail: tddp@temple.edu
Website: https://techowlpa.org/tddp
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Description: The Telecommunication Device Distribution Program (TDDP), also called the Free Special Phone Program, provides specialized telecommunications devices, such as text telephones, amplifiers, and wireless devices at no charge to qualifying persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, have speech and language disorders, have a physical or cognitive disability that prevents them from using standard telecommunication equipment, or who have gross incomes of less than 200% of the federal poverty level. Other qualifications that must be met in order to participate in the TDDP include: Pennsylvania residency, qualified disability, must be at least 6 years old, must have phone service and the ability to learn how to use the telecommunications device.
1081 West Innovation Drive
Kearney, MO 64060
888-515-8120 (Voice)
816-628-1949 (Other)
FAX: 816-635-4043
E-mail: info@teltex.com
Website: www.teltex.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (Central Time)
Description: Teltex is setting the mark when it comes to providing equipment for the deaf and hard of hearing. Since we specialize in amplified phones, TTY's, unique notification and Smoke Detection Systems we provide extra support after the purchase by answering any questions you may have. Your satisfaction is guaranteed before, during, and after the sale.
2 Penn Boulevard
Suite 220
Philadelphia, PA 19144
267-930-5094 (Voice)
FAX: 215-844-5401
E-mail: info@clarkeschools.org
Website: www.clarkeschools.org
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Description: Clarke provides children who are deaf and hard of hearing with the listening, learning and spoken language skills they need to succeed. Clarke serves children from birth through young adulthood through early intervention and preschool programs and provides mainstreaming and speech and language services. We offer a unique learning environment designed to maximize each child's development, while building their self-confidence and preparing them for success beyond Clarke. Clarke partners with families to provide the skills, knowledge and support they need to help their children reach their full potential. Clarke serves children and families from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
1955 Kensington Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104
717-695-7981 (Voice)
E-mail: wGallant@CCmaker.com
Website: www.CCmaker.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: We add subtitles/captions to video; broadcast and streaming. Cost is $3-$4 per minute of video.
1646 West Chester Pike
Suite 4
West Chester, PA 19382
800-621-5689 (Voice)
484-947-7759 (Other)
Fax: 610-696-2008
Calling Instructions: Clients can call the 800# and hit option 5 for captioning services. Cell phones can be used for texting.
E-mail: cart@karasch.com
Website: www.karasch.com
Hours of Operation: Karasch is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our phones are manned by our knowledgeable staff who can assist you.
Description: Karasch & Associates provides all forms of captioning on-site and via remote, locally, regionally, nationally and internationally: Broadcast Captioning, Computer Aided Real Time (CART), Individual and Large screen service, Transcription; Off-Line and Encoding Services, Remote Sign Language, On-site Sign Language
3702 Chase Court
Newtown Square, PA 19073
800-870-1795 (Voice)
FAX: 800-870-1795
E-mail: info@archivecaptioning.com
Website: www.archivecaptioning.com
Hours of Operation: CART and captioning services are provided 24/7
Description: We are a leading national provider of CART and captioning services with over 30 years of experience. We provide both onsite and remote services across the Commonwealth as well as nationally and internationally. We provide remote CART services for many of the Commonwealth's colleges and universities including The Pennsylvania State University, West Chester University, Marywood University. We also provide live captioning services for meetings, webinars, commencements and other events. We use only experienced live captioners to provide the most accurate and affordable services.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
101 Hillpointe Drive
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-514-4000 (Voice)
FAX: 724-514-4111
E-mail: heather-y@vitac.com
Website: www.vitac.com
Hours of Operation: Open 24/7/365
Description: VITAC is the nation's leading provider of closed captioning and other accessible media services, with offices in Los Angeles, CA, Washington, DC, and headquarters in Canonsburg, PA. VITAC provides closed captioning for broadcast, cable, DVD, teleconferences and Internet programs worldwide. Among the company's largest clients are NBC Universal, BBC America, BET, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Discovery Networks, FOX, FSN, MTV Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Turner Broadcasting, Warner Bros. Television, The Weather Channel and the Federal Government. VITAC is the exclusive captioning provider for the Commonwealth's Media Services Department, many Pennsylvania television stations, and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
55 Washington St
Brooklyn, New York 11002
516-293-7472 (Voice)
E-mail: sales@ai-media.tv
Website: https://www.ai-media.tv/
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern
Description: AI Media's captioning solutions enhance TV broadcasts, live streams, events, virtual meetings, and more. We combine the best of AI and human curation to deliver unmatched accuracy and reliability. AI Media offers all the captioning technology you need in one place. IP, SDI, RTMP and 4K Encoders seamlessly integrate with our AI-powered LEXI AI captions and Human captioning service. All of this is made possible thanks to the iCap Cloud Network, the world's largest caption delivery network- which provides unmatched reliability, security and integration between our solutions and captioners across the globe.
630 Fairview Road, Suite 100
Swarthmore, PA 19081-2335
610-604-0450 or 0452 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 610-604-0456
E-mail: info@dhcc.org
Website: www.dhcc.org
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Medical and Police Emergencies: Monday to Friday - 5:00 pm to 6:00 am
Weekends: Call 610-604-0452
Description: DHCC is a non-profit organization that provides service primarily in the 5 counties of the Philadelphia Region, southern NJ and northern Delaware. Will serve beyond these counties if possible. DHCC provides Sign Language Interpreting, CART, Sign Language Classes, Sensitivity Training, Workshops, Advocacy, Information and Referral. We have a Board of Directors with a majority of Deaf and hard of hearing directors. Since 1972, DHCC has promoted its mission to provide communication access and cultural awareness to the Deaf, hard of hearing and hearing communities.
44050 Ashburn Shopping Plaza
Suite 195-639
Ashburn, VA 20147
877-886-8879 (Voice)
FAX: 703-738-8618
E-mail: info@HISsign.com
Website: https://hissign.com/
Hours of Operation: HIS Sign operates 24/7 365 days a year.
Description: HIS Sign provides on-site and remote ASL interpreting services as well as transcription services through CART. HIS Sign's focus is primarily Education, but we provide services to all manners of fields.
1646 West Chester Pike
Suite 4
West Chester, PA 19382
800-621-5689 (Voice)
484-947-7759 (Other)
Fax: 610-696-2008
Calling Instructions: Clients can call the 800# and hit option 5 for captioning services. Cell phones can be used for texting.
E-mail: cart@karasch.com
Website: www.karasch.com
Hours of Operation: Karasch is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our phones are manned by our knowledgeable staff who can assist you.
Description: Karasch & Associates provides all forms of captioning on-site and via remote, locally, regionally, nationally and internationally: Broadcast Captioning, Computer Aided Real Time (CART), Individual and Large screen service, Transcription; Off-Line and Encoding Services, Remote Sign Language, On-site Sign Language
3702 Chase Court
Newtown Square, PA 19073
800-870-1795 (Voice)
FAX: 800-870-1795
E-mail: info@archivecaptioning.com
Website: www.archivecaptioning.com
Hours of Operation: CART and captioning services are provided 24/7
Description: We are a leading national provider of CART and captioning services with over 30 years of experience. We provide both onsite and remote services across the Commonwealth as well as nationally and internationally. We provide remote CART services for many of the Commonwealth's colleges and universities including The Pennsylvania State University, West Chester University, Marywood University. We also provide live captioning services for meetings, webinars, commencements and other events. We use only experienced live captioners to provide the most accurate and affordable services.
455 Business Center Drive
Suite 100
Horsham, PA 19044
1-800-305-9673 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: Language Services Associates (LSA) is a B2B language service provider. To access services provided by LSA, please speak with your healthcare provider or office representative if partner to provide services.
E-mail: Sales@LSA.inc
Website: www.LSA.inc
Hours of Operation: LSA provides services 24/7/365.
Description: Language Services Associates (LSA) offers a full suite of language interpretation solutions to help optimize the experience of limited English proficient customers and patients. Providing native language support improves the efficiency and productivity of staff, raises customer satisfaction levels, and builds loyalty. For thousands of clients worldwide, in more than 230 languages, LSA provides a competitive differentiator in the healthcare, government, financial, insurance, banking, entertainment, hospitality and manufacturing industries.
Founded in 1991, LSA has a strong reputation for helping our clients build relationships, ensure accuracy, and make trusted connections with their limited English proficient customers and patients. As one of the largest and fastest-growing professional language services companies in the world, LSA’s passion for helping others drives our award-winning culture of service excellence.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
834 Beech Avenue, Suite 3
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
412-596-4640 (Voice/Text)
FAX: 412-831-9997
Calling instructions: Calls answered 24/7. Relay calls/texting accepted.
E-mail: contact@steelcityinterpreters.com
AIM screen name: steelcityterp
Website: www.steelcityinterpreters.com
Hours of Operation: Available to take requests 24/7/365
Description: We are the only Pittsburgh area agency offering both interpreting and CART services as well as requiring all of our ASL interpreters to be nationally certified.
101 Hillpointe Drive
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-514-4000 (Voice)
FAX: 724-514-4111
E-mail: heather-y@vitac.com
Website: www.vitac.com
Hours of Operation: Open 24/7/365
Description: VITAC is the nation's leading provider of closed captioning and other accessible media services, with offices in Los Angeles, CA, Washington, DC, and headquarters in Canonsburg, PA. VITAC provides closed captioning for broadcast, cable, DVD, teleconferences and Internet programs worldwide. Among the company's largest clients are NBC Universal, BBC America, BET, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Discovery Networks, FOX, FSN, MTV Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Turner Broadcasting, Warner Bros. Television, The Weather Channel and the Federal Government. VITAC is the exclusive captioning provider for the Commonwealth's Media Services Department, many Pennsylvania television stations, and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
875 Poplar Church Road, Suite 320
Camp Hill, PA 17011
717-763-7400 (Voice)
FAX: 717-652-8113
E-mail: emilym.aop@gmail.com
Website: www.askaop.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Description: Otolaryngologists and audiologists on staff. Medical evaluation, hearing aid assessments and fittings, cochlear implants, Bone Anchored Hearing aids, Balance studies, Auditory Brainstem testing. Patients are seen by appointment only.
2 Penn Boulevard
Suite 220
Philadelphia, PA 19144
267-930-5094 (Voice)
FAX: 215-844-5401
E-mail: info@clarkeschools.org
Website: www.clarkeschools.org
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Description: Clarke provides children who are deaf and hard of hearing with the listening, learning and spoken language skills they need to succeed. Clarke serves children from birth through young adulthood through early intervention and preschool programs and provides mainstreaming and speech and language services. We offer a unique learning environment designed to maximize each child's development, while building their self-confidence and preparing them for success beyond Clarke. Clarke partners with families to provide the skills, knowledge and support they need to help their children reach their full potential. Clarke serves children and families from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
6202 Alder Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-924-1012 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 412-924-1036
E-mail: info@depaulhearingandspeech.org
Website: www.DePaulHearingAndSpeech.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm
Description: DePaul School for Hearing and Speech develops listening skills and spoken language in children who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have spoken language communication challenges and to prepare them to transition to their home school district successfully at the earliest possible age. DePaul School serves children from birth through 8th grade. Each child's individual and unique needs are met by DePaul School's team of experts, including certified teachers of the deaf, speech-language pathologists, early childhood educators, an educational audiologist, school psychologist, PT/OT, and teachers aids. With a heavy focus in literacy and language acquisition, DePaul School students transition to and thrive in their neighborhood schools at or above grade level.
15155 Technology Dr.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
800-825-6758 (Voice)
952-300-9248 (SMS Text)
952-388-2152 (Videophone)
FAX: 952-906-1099
E-mail: hello@diglo.com
Website: https://www.diglo.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm CST
Description: Diglo (formerly Harris Communications) is a retailer & distributor of products designed to assist deaf and hard of hearing people in their everyday lives. We offer the largest selection of hearing loss products at the guaranteed lowest prices, and are proud to be made up of hearing, hard of hearing, Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) staff. Our product line includes amplified phones, personal amplifiers, OTC hearing aids, alerting products, TV sound amplifiers, vibrating alarm clocks, tinnitus maskers, hearing aid & cochlear implant accessories, deaf culture & sign language materials.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-371-7000 (Voice/TTY)
800-624-3323 (Other)
FAX: 412-244-4223
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 7:30 am to 8:00 pm; Friday 7:30 am to 3:30 pm; Sunday 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Description: Located in Pittsburgh, with approximately 250 students from 100 school districts and 30 counties throughout the state, WPSD is the largest comprehensive tuition-free educational institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Pennsylvania. Providing education services from birth through high school, WPSD's accessible communication environment enables all students to reach their fullest potential in both deaf and hearing communities.
3820 Hartzdale Drive
Camp Hill, PA 17011
717-909-5577 (Voice)
717-909-5588 (TTY) 717-909-5588 (Videophone)
FAX: 717-909-5599
E-mail: jwells@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Regular business hours and appointments
Description: The CORES Center provides Community Audiological and Speech Services, Educational Consultant Services, Sign Language Classes, Interpreting Services, Technical Assistance for Teachers and Staff, as well as Training, Workshops and Seminars. CORES services are available to children, youth and adults both in school settings as well as in the community. CORES offers programs to school districts and other service providers across Pennsylvania.
2 South 2nd Street, 3rd Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101
717-780-6130 (Voice)
FAX: 717-255-2792
Website: www.agingcare.com/local/Dauphin-County-Area-Agency-on-Aging-Harrisburg-Area-Agency-on-Aging-PAOpens In A New Window
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
Protective Services 24 Hours/365 days a year
Description: Provides programs and services to Dauphin County residents age 60 and over.
600 North Jackson Street
Suite 101
Media, PA 19063-2561
610-891-5425 (Voice)
800-654-5984 (TTY)
Fax: 610-566-0532
E-mail: OHCD@co.delaware.pa.us
Website: www.co.delaware.pa.us
Hours of Operation: Monday thru Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Excluding Holidays
Description: The mission of the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is to promote sound housing and community development in Delaware County with the use of federal, state and local resources. OHCD, under the direction of Linda F. Hill, is responsible for the planning, administration and oversight of three federal programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grants (H/ESG) Programs. The office is also charged with oversight of state revitalization initiatives funded through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
1013 Ridgeway Drive
Lynden, WA 98264
360-778-1266 (Voice)
E-mail: neil@hearinglosshelp.com
Website: www.hearinglosshelp.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time - Personal Consultation by appointment only.
Description: The mission of the Center for Hearing Loss Help is to help people live successful and fulfilling lives in spite of their hearing losses by providing them with information, counsel, support and books to aid them in successfully dealing with the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of living with hearing loss. The Center's website provides a wealth of information (more than 1,000 articles) on various issues pertaining to ears including conditions such as tinnitus, hyperacusis, Meniere's disease, Musical Ear Syndrome and related subjects as well as extensive information on the many drugs that damage ears (ototoxic drugs).
Feel free to ask your questions on-line under the appropriate article for a public reply, or email your questions directly to neil@hearinglosshelp.com for a private reply or contact Neil via phone.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
PO Box 23
Woodbine MD. 21797
800-942-2732 (Voice)
443-277-8899 (Other)
E-mail: info@deafchildren.org
Website: www.deafchildren.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Sunday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Since 1967, the American Society for Deaf Children has supported parents of children who are D/HH. ASDC is a national non profit organization that is committed to empowering all families with D/HH children by embracing full language and communication access in inclusive environments through mentoring, advocacy, resources and collaborative networks. ASDC hosts virtual ASL classes, in person ASL Weekends, annual family conferences and an annual Literacy Conference.
55 Miller Street
Enola, PA 17025
FAX: 717-732-8414
E-mail: info@caiu.org
Website: www.caiu.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Description: The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program provides services for children from birth through school age with diagnosed hearing loss who reside in Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin and Northern York Counties. Provides a cotinuum of services for students including classroom placement, itinerant services, early intervention and preschool in addition to assessment and/or consultation services for families and schools.
1013 Ridgeway Drive
Lynden, WA 98264
360-778-1266 (Voice)
E-mail: neil@hearinglosshelp.com
Website: www.hearinglosshelp.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time - Personal Consultation by appointment only.
Description: The mission of the Center for Hearing Loss Help is to help people live successful and fulfilling lives in spite of their hearing losses by providing them with information, counsel, support and books to aid them in successfully dealing with the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of living with hearing loss. The Center's website provides a wealth of information (more than 1,000 articles) on various issues pertaining to ears including conditions such as tinnitus, hyperacusis, Meniere's disease, Musical Ear Syndrome and related subjects as well as extensive information on the many drugs that damage ears (ototoxic drugs).
Feel free to ask your questions on-line under the appropriate article for a public reply, or email your questions directly to neil@hearinglosshelp.com for a private reply or contact Neil via phone.
3211 North Front Street
Suite 100
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-731-1900 (Voice)
FAX: 717-731-8150
E-mail: office@cilcp.org
Website: https://cilcp.org/
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Center for Independent Living of Central PA is a non-profit, community based resource and advocacy center which is managed by and for people with disabilities. The goal is to provide relationships and resources to empower people with physical, mental, cognitive and sensory disabilities to direct their own lives and experience success as active participants in society. Advocates for system changes that result in equality, dignity and freedom of choice and eliminates barriers that prevent people with disabilities from achieving their full potential.
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-244-4261 (Voice/TTY)
412-244-9261 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-244-1538
E-mail: nbenham@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org/choicesforchildren/index.html
Description: Provides early intervention services to families who have deaf or hard of hearing infants and toddlers. Services include: audiological evaluations, speech language therapy and early language development. Communication modes include: speech, audition and sign language.
2 Penn Boulevard
Suite 220
Philadelphia, PA 19144
267-930-5094 (Voice)
FAX: 215-844-5401
E-mail: info@clarkeschools.org
Website: www.clarkeschools.org
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Description: Clarke provides children who are deaf and hard of hearing with the listening, learning and spoken language skills they need to succeed. Clarke serves children from birth through young adulthood through early intervention and preschool programs and provides mainstreaming and speech and language services. We offer a unique learning environment designed to maximize each child's development, while building their self-confidence and preparing them for success beyond Clarke. Clarke partners with families to provide the skills, knowledge and support they need to help their children reach their full potential. Clarke serves children and families from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
8701 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
412-237-2222 (Voice)
E-mail: information@ccac.edu
Website: https://www.ccac.edu/academics/programs/arts-and-humanities/communication-arts.php
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 8:00 am to 7:00 pm Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Description:
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE – ENGLISH INTERPRETING, A.S. This program provides the solid foundation necessary to lead to an interpreting career. The educational philosophy of the ASL-English Interpreting program at CCAC centers on providing students with the superior language skills and ethical competencies needed by today’s interpreters. Interpreting is a diverse career, offering a wide variety of settings in which to work. Through foundational interpreting courses, observations in the field and practicum placement, students become skilled professionals. Students who successfully complete the program will be prepared to sit for the Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment (EIPA) and/or the National Interpreter Certification (NIC) written exam. The National Interpreter Certification (NIC) performance exam requires a Bachelor’s degree or 120-credit equivalence.
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE, CERTIFICATE The certificate in American Sign Language (ASL) provides language training and cultural enrichment for people who wish to learn ASL and the uniqueness of deaf culture. This program will not prepare students to become interpreters but is designed to introduce students to the language and culture. This program is particularly useful for parents of deaf children and students pursuing careers such as allied health, nursing, early childhood education and teaching, where clients may be deaf. The program is designed to allow students to complement their degrees with an ASL certificate offered as a part-time program. This certificate also serves as the language foundation and pre-requisite for the Associate’s degree American Sign Language/English Interpreter Training Program. Students who have not been continually enrolled in ASL courses must have the permission of the instructor to enroll in courses beyond ASL 101
630 Fairview Road, Suite 100
Swarthmore, PA 19081-2335
610-604-0450 or 0452 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 610-604-0456
E-mail: info@dhcc.org
Website: www.dhcc.org
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Medical and Police Emergencies: Monday to Friday - 5:00 pm to 6:00 am
Weekends: Call 610-604-0452
Description: DHCC is a non-profit organization that provides service primarily in the 5 counties of the Philadelphia Region, southern NJ and northern Delaware. Will serve beyond these counties if possible. DHCC provides Sign Language Interpreting, CART, Sign Language Classes, Sensitivity Training, Workshops, Advocacy, Information and Referral. We have a Board of Directors with a majority of Deaf and hard of hearing directors. Since 1972, DHCC has promoted its mission to provide communication access and cultural awareness to the Deaf, hard of hearing and hearing communities.
6202 Alder Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-924-1012 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 412-924-1036
E-mail: info@depaulhearingandspeech.org
Website: www.DePaulHearingAndSpeech.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm
Description: DePaul School for Hearing and Speech develops listening skills and spoken language in children who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have spoken language communication challenges and to prepare them to transition to their home school district successfully at the earliest possible age. DePaul School serves children from birth through 8th grade. Each child's individual and unique needs are met by DePaul School's team of experts, including certified teachers of the deaf, speech-language pathologists, early childhood educators, an educational audiologist, school psychologist, PT/OT, and teachers aids. With a heavy focus in literacy and language acquisition, DePaul School students transition to and thrive in their neighborhood schools at or above grade level.
12 N. Prince Street
PO Box 1865
Lancaster, PA 17603-1865
717-397-7425 (Box Office)
717-394-7133 (Administration)
E-mail: access@thefulton.org
Website: https://thefulton.org/
Description: Fulton Theatre is deeply committed to providing access for the arts regardless of ability or financial need. We offer the following services to our deaf and hard of hearing patrons: Assistive Listening Devices, ASL interpreted performances (second Saturday of each Mainstage Series production), Open-captioned performances (second Saturday and third Wednesday of each Mainstage Series production). The Pay-What-You-Want program is available for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing at these accessibility performances. Please fill out the Accessibility Ticket Reservation Form on our website or contact the box office for the Pay-What-You-Want rate. The Academy of Theatre: Our year-round educational programs develop theatre arts tools and also important lifelong skills such as creativity, communication, and building confidence. The Fulton Theatre Academy is an inclusive program for students of all abilities and needs, from pre-K to grade 12. Teaching Artists aim to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of learners.
6308 Auburn Drive
Mechanicsburg, PA 170501
717-802-6918 (Voice)
Calling Instructions:Call or text is acceptable
E-mail: HLAACapitalRegionChapter@yahoo.com
Website: www.hlacapregion.org
Description: We provide support and information to hard of hearing people and their families. Monthly meetings are free and are held at the Giant Community Room, 2nd floor in the Camp Hill Shopping Center, Camp Hill, PA, 3301 Trindle Rd., (32nd & Market) the fourth Monday of each month at 7:00 PM. All meetings are captioned in real-time, in addition to providing audio-loop for T-switch users.
126 Cedarcroft Rd.
Kennett Sq., PA 19348
Contact information can be found on the website.
Calling Instructions: *For Central PA phone number, please first call the CapTel operator at 1-877-243-2823.
E-mail: director@hlaa-pa.org
Website: www.hlaa-pa.org
Description: Hearing Loss Association of America Pennsylvania State Office is the state office of Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), the nation's foremost membership and advocacy organization for people with hearing loss. HLAA opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. Local chapters and their meeting dates and locations are listed on the website.
1290 Broadcasting Rd, Suite 1
Wyomissing, PA 19610
610-685-4520 (Voice)
484-388-4086 (VP)
FAX: 610-685-4526
Calling Instructions: After-hours interpreting services, please call 610-823-2139 or 484-269-1928.
E-mail: brodriguez@kdhhs.net
Website: www.kdhhs.net
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Friday 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Description: Keystone Deaf & Hard of Hearing provides clients services throughout Berks and Lancaster County, while also providing sign language interpreting services throughout southeastern PA.
PO Box 2466
King, NC 27021
336-769-0433 (Voice)
E-mail: lauren@languagemattersinc.com
Website: https://languagemattersinc.com/
Hours of Operation: Monday - Typically 9:00 am - 5:00 pm EST; Onsite training hours to suit your needs.
Description: We are a tri-departmental organization based in North Carolina, providing service and training to many US states. Our Interpreting Matters department provides communication access between Deaf and Hearing people in a variety of settings, using cued language transliterators and signed language interpreters. Education Matters is our department that provides two one-of-a-kind training series; one specific to cued language transliteration and the other specific to signed language and spoken language interpretation. We also provide training work sessions to suit your specific needs. Media Matters covers a variety of products for practice and knowledge in support of interpreters and transliterators.
455 Business Center Drive
Suite 100
Horsham, PA 19044
1-800-305-9673 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: Language Services Associates (LSA) is a B2B language service provider. To access services provided by LSA, please speak with your healthcare provider or office representative if partner to provide services.
E-mail: Sales@LSA.inc
Website: www.LSA.inc
Hours of Operation: LSA provides services 24/7/365.
Description: Language Services Associates (LSA) offers a full suite of language interpretation solutions to help optimize the experience of limited English proficient customers and patients. Providing native language support improves the efficiency and productivity of staff, raises customer satisfaction levels, and builds loyalty. For thousands of clients worldwide, in more than 230 languages, LSA provides a competitive differentiator in the healthcare, government, financial, insurance, banking, entertainment, hospitality and manufacturing industries.
Founded in 1991, LSA has a strong reputation for helping our clients build relationships, ensure accuracy, and make trusted connections with their limited English proficient customers and patients. As one of the largest and fastest-growing professional language services companies in the world, LSA’s passion for helping others drives our award-winning culture of service excellence.
112 N 8th St., Suite 600
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-643-2000 (Voice)
E-mail: info@libertyresources.org
Website: www.libertyresources.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Liberty Resources, Inc. is the Center for Independent Living for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Liberty Resources advocates for and works with Persons with Disabilities to ensure their civil rights and equal access to all aspects of life in our community.
3835 Green Pond Road
Bethlehem, PA 18020
610-861-4175 (Voice)
FAX: 610-861-4575
E-mail: ncccommunityed@northampton.edu
Website: www.northampton.edu
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Large Community College in Eastern PA with vibrant Adult Enrichment Program that offers non-credit Sign Language classes.
74 Horn Road
Shippensburg PA 17257
717-319-4064 (Voice)
E-mail: shaffersms@gmail.com
Website: www.papdb.org
Description: Formed in 2007, the Pennsylvania Partnership for the Deafblind (PPDB) is an organized network of parents, family members, and individuals with deafblindness. We support our members as they deal with the daily issues of life, such as: relationships with family and friends, healthcare, education, employment, insurance, service providers, life transitions.
100 W. School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-951-4700 (Voice)
267-331-4748 (Videophone)
FAX: 215-951-4708
E-mail: info@psd.org
Website: www.psd.org
Hours of Operation: Mondays through Fridays - 7:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Founded in 1820, PSD is the 3rd oldest school for the Deaf in the United States, and currently educates about 200 deaf and hard of hearing students, ages 3 -21, in preschool through high school classes. PSD also offers an Early Intervention program for newly diagnosed deaf infants and toddlers with services provided at PSD and off-site. The school educates an ethnically and geographically diverse student body, and while the majority of students live in the city of Philadelphia, we also have students from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Berks counties as well as southern New Jersey. At PSD students learn in the language most appropriate for them-- American Sign Language as well as written and spoken English.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
5600 City Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131
866-758-7670 (Voice)
Website: http://online.sju.edu/programs/deaf-education-masters
Description: The Pennsylvania Department of Education, Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality, has granted approval of Saint Joseph’s University’s online Master of Science: Special Education with Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing N-12 Certification. This program prepares educators for certification and to acquire the competencies specifically needed to support learning and development in children with hearing loss.
70 N. Mt. Vernon Ave.
Uniontown, PA 15401
724-439-1780 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: Call and leave a message.
E-mail: hearfayette@gmail.com
Website: www.stvincentdepauluniontown.org
Hours of Operation: Phone calls anytime. Thursday and Saturday 10 am to 3 pm
Description: SVdP Hear Fayette Program is a resource for persons who are hard of hearing or deaf. We educate the community and people with hearing loss. We have a women's support group; provide one-on-one computer lessons; sign language lessons; sign language practice group; provide referrals;serve as a PIAT TDDP volunteer center; develop projects such as the Highway Hearing Safety program which provides visor cards for persons who cannot hear while driving; publish a newsletter of reliable and up-to-date information for the target groups; maintain an identity on Facebook and connect via Internet to persons who are HoH, Deaf, and Deaf-blind. Always available either in person, by phone, or online.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
1490 Fox Hollow Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-419-6555 (Voice/TTY)
E-mail: melisaulmer@gmail.com
Description: Provides advocacy and support for families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing.
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-371-7000 (Voice/TTY)
800-624-3323 (Other)
FAX: 412-244-4223
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 7:30 am to 8:00 pm; Friday 7:30 am to 3:30 pm; Sunday 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Description: Located in Pittsburgh, with approximately 250 students from 100 school districts and 30 counties throughout the state, WPSD is the largest comprehensive tuition-free educational institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Pennsylvania. Providing education services from birth through high school, WPSD's accessible communication environment enables all students to reach their fullest potential in both deaf and hearing communities.
3820 Hartzdale Drive
Camp Hill, PA 17011
717-909-5577 (Voice)
717-909-5588 (TTY) 717-909-5588 (Videophone)
FAX: 717-909-5599
E-mail: jwells@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Regular business hours and appointments
Description: The CORES Center provides Community Audiological and Speech Services, Educational Consultant Services, Sign Language Classes, Interpreting Services, Technical Assistance for Teachers and Staff, as well as Training, Workshops and Seminars. CORES services are available to children, youth and adults both in school settings as well as in the community. CORES offers programs to school districts and other service providers across Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
100 W. School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-754-4770 (Voice)
215-754-4770 (TTY)
267-331-4372 (Videophone)
FAX: 215-754-4792
E-mail: ccps@psd.org
Website: www.psd.org/page.cfm?p=414
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Description: The Center for Community & Professional Services (CCPS) at PSD is a resource center conducting outreach activities to assist members of the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Hearing communities. CCPS manages the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Job Center supported by the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and private sources. The Job Center offers job readiness, job search, and job coaching services to deaf and hard of hearing adults, ages 18 and up. Social work, job readiness and job development professionals work as a team through classes, workshops, and individual consultations. On-the-job support is provided for employees and employers.
8701 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
412-237-2222 (Voice)
E-mail: information@ccac.edu
Website: https://www.ccac.edu/academics/programs/arts-and-humanities/communication-arts.php
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 8:00 am to 7:00 pm Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Description:
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE – ENGLISH INTERPRETING, A.S. This program provides the solid foundation necessary to lead to an interpreting career. The educational philosophy of the ASL-English Interpreting program at CCAC centers on providing students with the superior language skills and ethical competencies needed by today’s interpreters. Interpreting is a diverse career, offering a wide variety of settings in which to work. Through foundational interpreting courses, observations in the field and practicum placement, students become skilled professionals. Students who successfully complete the program will be prepared to sit for the Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment (EIPA) and/or the National Interpreter Certification (NIC) written exam. The National Interpreter Certification (NIC) performance exam requires a Bachelor’s degree or 120-credit equivalence.
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE, CERTIFICATE The certificate in American Sign Language (ASL) provides language training and cultural enrichment for people who wish to learn ASL and the uniqueness of deaf culture. This program will not prepare students to become interpreters but is designed to introduce students to the language and culture. This program is particularly useful for parents of deaf children and students pursuing careers such as allied health, nursing, early childhood education and teaching, where clients may be deaf. The program is designed to allow students to complement their degrees with an ASL certificate offered as a part-time program. This certificate also serves as the language foundation and pre-requisite for the Associate’s degree American Sign Language/English Interpreter Training Program. Students who have not been continually enrolled in ASL courses must have the permission of the instructor to enroll in courses beyond ASL 101
1 N. Main Street, Suite 301
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-260-0088 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: to speak to the program manager dial the number listed above and choose # 3 on the phone chain
E-mail: rose.carpenter@dickinsoncenter.org
Website: www.dmhc.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Description: Dickinsons employment support service assist individuals who have disabliites obtain employment in the community settings. we contract through the Office of Vocationa Rehabilitation services and our local county offices.
Central Office
1521 N. 6th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
1-800-622-2842 (Voice)
1-866-830-7327 (TTY)
717-787-3201 (Other)
FAX: 717-787-3210
www.dli.pa.gov/Disability-Services/odhh/Pages/default.aspx
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The mission of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is to assist Pennsylvanians with disabilities to secure and maintain employment and independence. OVR's Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services (BBVS) provides services to assist Pennsylvanians who are blind or visually impaired to work and maintain independent lives. BBVS has six district offices that provide a wide range of services throughout Pennsylvania.
101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 470
Jenkintown, PA 19046
215-557-7112 (Voice/relay)
FAX: 215-557-7602
E-mail: admin@equalemployment.org
Website: www.equalemployment.org
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Pennsylvania Client Assistance Program (CAP) is the federally designated advocate for persons with disabilities seeking services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), Centers for Independent Living and other programs funded under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. CAP is a non-profit program and is independent of State government. Its services are free of charge and provided across Pennsylvania.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
PO Box 23
Woodbine MD. 21797
800-942-2732 (Voice)
443-277-8899 (Other)
E-mail: info@deafchildren.org
Website: www.deafchildren.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Sunday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Since 1967, the American Society for Deaf Children has supported parents of children who are D/HH. ASDC is a national non profit organization that is committed to empowering all families with D/HH children by embracing full language and communication access in inclusive environments through mentoring, advocacy, resources and collaborative networks. ASDC hosts virtual ASL classes, in person ASL Weekends, annual family conferences and an annual Literacy Conference.
1945 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-281-1375 (Voice/TTY)
412-815-8007 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-281-6564
E-mail: info@hdscenter.org
Website: www.hdscenter.org
Hours of Operation: Office hours 9 AM - 5 PM Monday - Friday; Interpreting Services - 24 hours day/7 days week
Description: Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. is Western Pa's only non-profit organization serving people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing. We are the only agency in Western PA that offers interpreting services 24 hours day/ 7 days week. We offer programs for people with intellectual disabilities, an Assistive Device Center, Audiology services, a deaf youth program, sign language classes and interpreting services.
3211 North Front Street
Suite 100
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-731-1900 (Voice)
FAX: 717-731-8150
E-mail: office@cilcp.org
Website: https://cilcp.org/
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Center for Independent Living of Central PA is a non-profit, community based resource and advocacy center which is managed by and for people with disabilities. The goal is to provide relationships and resources to empower people with physical, mental, cognitive and sensory disabilities to direct their own lives and experience success as active participants in society. Advocates for system changes that result in equality, dignity and freedom of choice and eliminates barriers that prevent people with disabilities from achieving their full potential.
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-244-4261 (Voice/TTY)
412-244-9261 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-244-1538
E-mail: nbenham@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org/choicesforchildren
Description: Provides early intervention services to families who have deaf or hard of hearing infants and toddlers. Services include: audiological evaluations, speech language therapy and early language development. Communication modes include: speech, audition and sign language.
2 Penn Boulevard
Suite 220
Philadelphia, PA 19144
267-930-5094 (Voice)
FAX: 215-844-5401
E-mail: info@clarkeschools.org
Website: www.clarkeschools.org
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Description: Clarke provides children who are deaf and hard of hearing with the listening, learning and spoken language skills they need to succeed. Clarke serves children from birth through young adulthood through early intervention and preschool programs and provides mainstreaming and speech and language services. We offer a unique learning environment designed to maximize each child's development, while building their self-confidence and preparing them for success beyond Clarke. Clarke partners with families to provide the skills, knowledge and support they need to help their children reach their full potential. Clarke serves children and families from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
6202 Alder Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-924-1012 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 412-924-1036
E-mail: info@depaulhearingandspeech.org
Website: www.DePaulHearingAndSpeech.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm
Description: DePaul School for Hearing and Speech develops listening skills and spoken language in children who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have spoken language communication challenges and to prepare them to transition to their home school district successfully at the earliest possible age. DePaul School serves children from birth through 8th grade. Each child's individual and unique needs are met by DePaul School's team of experts, including certified teachers of the deaf, speech-language pathologists, early childhood educators, an educational audiologist, school psychologist, PT/OT, and teachers aids. With a heavy focus in literacy and language acquisition, DePaul School students transition to and thrive in their neighborhood schools at or above grade level.
PaTTAN Harrisburg
6340 Flank Drive, Suite 600
Harrisburg, PA 17112
717-580-0839 (Voice/text)
E-mail: agaspich@pattan.net
Description: Family Connections for Language and Learning is a specialized parent support program that links families of infants, toddlers and young children identified with deafness and hearing loss throughout Pennsylvania with trained and experienced Parent Mentors and Deaf/Hard of Hearing (DHH) Mentors . Parent Mentors are parents of children with deafness and hearing loss who provide unbiased information, emotional support, and a perspective of optimism and hope on a shared journey. Services are free and confidential. DHH Mentors are able to share their experiences as an adult who is Deaf or Hard of Hearing and introduce families to American Sign Language or Listening and Spoken Language. Family Connections is funded through the PA Department of Health. Families can enroll in the program by contacting Anne Gaspich at 717-580-0839 (voice/text) or email agaspich@pattan.net.
1290 Broadcasting Rd, Suite 1
Wyomissing, PA 19610
610-685-4520 (Voice)
484-388-4086 (VP)
FAX: 610-685-4526
Calling Instructions: After-hours interpreting services, please call 610-823-2139 or 484-269-1928.
E-mail: brodriguez@kdhhs.net
Website: www.kdhhs.net
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Friday 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Description: Keystone Deaf & Hard of Hearing provides clients services throughout Berks and Lancaster County, while also providing sign language interpreting services throughout southeastern PA.
112 N 8th St., Suite 600
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-643-2000 (Voice)
E-mail: info@libertyresources.org
Website: www.libertyresources.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Liberty Resources, Inc. is the Center for Independent Living for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Liberty Resources advocates for and works with Persons with Disabilities to ensure their civil rights and equal access to all aspects of life in our community.
Central Office
1521 N. 6th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
1-800-622-2842 (Voice)
1-866-830-7327 (TTY)
717-787-3201 (Other)
FAX: 717-787-3210
Website: www.dli.pa.gov/Disability-Services/odhh/Pages/default.aspx
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The mission of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is to assist Pennsylvanians with disabilities to secure and maintain employment and independence. OVR's Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services (BBVS) provides services to assist Pennsylvanians who are blind or visually impaired to work and maintain independent lives. BBVS has six district offices that provide a wide range of services throughout Pennsylvania.
614 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
415 Moon-Clinton Road
Moon Township, PA 15108
215-884-9770 Glenside (Voice)
724-457-0384 Moon (Voice)
215-392-2425 (Videophone)
E-mail: PAHinfo@rhanet.org
Website: www.pahrtners.com
Hours of operation: 24/7/365
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Blended Case Management, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Independent Disability Related Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Partial Hospital Programming, Residential Services for individuals with Intellectual Disability or Behavioral Health Programming, Vocational Services, Wrap Around Services
Reimbursement: Varies case by case. Please contact us so we might explore funding options. Consolidated Waiver, Medicaid, Private insurance
Qualifications of Staff: Over 85% of our staff are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. We have numerous staff members that hold advanced degrees in fields such as: counseling, case management, social work, etc. We work with two psychiatrists who are knowledgeable and sensitive to the needs of the Deaf community.
Staff Experience: All staff are specially trained to work with the unique population we serve. All staff are versed in Deaf culture and American Sign Language.
Accreditation: CARF
Description: PAHrtners Deaf Services provides community based behavioral and mental health programs for individuals who utilize sign language as their primary mode of communication. Services include supportive living programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, case management, day programs and community participation supports.
Funding varies by program. For Pennsylvania residents funding typically comes through a Pennsylvania county, Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs, a Pennsylvania Managed Care Organization or private insurance.
PAH has two locations. Our headquarters is in the eastern portion of the state near Philadelphia while our satellite location near Pittsburgh focuses on serving the western side of the state.
1004 West 9th Avenue, 1st Floor
King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-674-0506 (Voice)
FAX: 484-674-0510
E-mail: patf@patf.us
Website: https://patf.us/
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation provides low-interest loans to people with disabilities and older Pennsylvanians for the purchase of assistive technology devices and services. PATF also provides consumers with information about other funding resources. Eligibility requirements: PA resident, able to repay a loan. People of all income levels, disability diagnoses, and residents from all geographic regions are served.
201 N. Front Street
Governor’s Plaza North, Bldg. # 2
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-728-9740 (Voice)
FAX: 717-728-9781
E-mail: info@pcar.org
Website: www.pcar.org
Hours of Operation: PCAR operates during business hours Monday through Friday. The hotline, 1-888-772-PCAR operates 24/7 and connects callers to their local rape crisis center.
Description: PCAR is a network of rape crisis centers serving all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Centers provide immediate and long-term services to survivors of sexual abuse, assault and harassment. Centers also work to increase public awareness about sexual violence through prevention education in their communities. PCAR provides resources and trainings for those interested in improving their response to victim/survivors of sexual violence and preventing sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. PCAR also monitors relevant state and national legislation and advocates for public policy to aid survivors and the centers who serve them.
Health & Welfare Building
7th Floor East Wing
Harrisburg, PA 17120
717-783-8143 (Voice)
FAX: 717-705-9386
E-mail: nbhs@pa.gov
Website: https://www.health.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Infant Hearing Education, Assessment, Reporting and Referral (IHEARR) Act (Act 89 of 2001) requires the PA Department of Health to administer a statewide Early Hearing Detection and Intervention (EHDI) program. Hospitals screen newborns for hearing loss and report results to the Department. The names of infants not passing the screening are referred to the Department for follow-up to assure completion of rescreening within 30 days, diagnosis of hearing loss within three months, and linkage to treatment and early intervention before the age of six months.
74 Horn Road
Shippensburg PA 17257
717-319-4064 (Voice)
E-mail: shaffersms@gmail.com
Website: www.papdb.org
Description: Formed in 2007, the Pennsylvania Partnership for the Deafblind (PPDB) is an organized network of parents, family members, and individuals with deafblindness. We support our members as they deal with the daily issues of life, such as: relationships with family and friends, healthcare, education, employment, insurance, service providers, life transitions.
100 W. School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-951-4700 (Voice)
267-331-4748 (Videophone)
FAX: 215-951-4708
E-mail: info@psd.org
Website: www.psd.org
Hours of Operation: Mondays through Fridays - 7:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Founded in 1820, PSD is the 3rd oldest school for the Deaf in the United States, and currently educates about 200 deaf and hard of hearing students, ages 3 -21, in preschool through high school classes. PSD also offers an Early Intervention program for newly diagnosed deaf infants and toddlers with services provided at PSD and off-site. The school educates an ethnically and geographically diverse student body, and while the majority of students live in the city of Philadelphia, we also have students from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Berks counties as well as southern New Jersey. At PSD students learn in the language most appropriate for them-- American Sign Language as well as written and spoken English.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
70 N. Mt. Vernon Ave.
Uniontown, PA 15401
724-439-1780 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: Call and leave a message.
E-mail: hearfayette@gmail.com
Website: www.stvincentdepauluniontown.org
Hours of Operation: Phone calls anytime. Thursday and Saturday 10 am to 3 pm
Description: SVdP Hear Fayette Program is a resource for persons who are hard of hearing or deaf. We educate the community and people with hearing loss. We have a women's support group; provide one-on-one computer lessons; sign language lessons; sign language practice group; provide referrals;serve as a PIAT TDDP volunteer center; develop projects such as the Highway Hearing Safety program which provides visor cards for persons who cannot hear while driving; publish a newsletter of reliable and up-to-date information for the target groups; maintain an identity on Facebook and connect via Internet to persons who are HoH, Deaf, and Deaf-blind. Always available either in person, by phone, or online.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
Shenango Valley Location:
707 Sharon-New Castle Road
Farrell, PA 16121
Greenville Location:
110 North Main Street
Greenville, PA 16125
724-983-6377 (Voice)
724-589-6377 (Other)
FAX: 724-983-8734
E-mail: hauxkj@upmc.edu
Website: www.upmchorizonfoundation.org/merp/
Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri 10:30 - 4:00 pm (Shenango Valley) Mon, Wed, & Fri 11:00 am -3:00 pm (Greenville)
Description: The Medical Equipment Recycling Program (also known as MERP) is an initiative of the UPMC Horizon Community Health Foundation. MERP accepts donations of gently used medical equipment from area residents who no longer need it or from organizations which have collected the items and reuses them by loaning the equipment to community members who need it. The MERP program collects donations of used hearing aids. We give them to the Lyons club who have audiologists refurbish them and then redistribute them to people in need.
1490 Fox Hollow Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-419-6555 (Voice/TTY)
E-mail: melisaulmer@gmail.com
Description: Provides advocacy and support for families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing.
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-371-7000 (Voice/TTY)
800-624-3323 (Other)
FAX: 412-244-4223
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 7:30 am to 8:00 pm; Friday 7:30 am to 3:30 pm; Sunday 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Description: Located in Pittsburgh, with approximately 250 students from 100 school districts and 30 counties throughout the state, WPSD is the largest comprehensive tuition-free educational institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Pennsylvania. Providing education services from birth through high school, WPSD's accessible communication environment enables all students to reach their fullest potential in both deaf and hearing communities.
3820 Hartzdale Drive
Camp Hill, PA 17011
717-909-5577 (Voice)
717-909-5588 (TTY) 717-909-5588 (Videophone)
FAX: 717-909-5599
E-mail: jwells@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Regular business hours and appointments
Description: The CORES Center provides Community Audiological and Speech Services, Educational Consultant Services, Sign Language Classes, Interpreting Services, Technical Assistance for Teachers and Staff, as well as Training, Workshops and Seminars. CORES services are available to children, youth and adults both in school settings as well as in the community. CORES offers programs to school districts and other service providers across Pennsylvania.
1004 West 9th Avenue, 1st Floor
King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-674-0506 (Voice)
FAX: 484-674-0510
E-mail: patf@patf.us
Website: https://patf.us/
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation provides low-interest loans to people with disabilities and older Pennsylvanians for the purchase of assistive technology devices and services. PATF also provides consumers with information about other funding resources. Eligibility requirements: PA resident, able to repay a loan. People of all income levels, disability diagnoses, and residents from all geographic regions are served.
54 West End Road
Hanover Twp., PA 18706
570-270-3477 (Voice)
FAX: 570-270-0794
E-mail: fbaur36@aol.com
Website: www.amplifiedhearing.net
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Description: Full-service audiology private practice. Frank Baur, Au.D. is the doctor of audiology on staff and is available to provide diagnostic hearing evaluations, hearing aid selection, fitting and all follow-up necessary. Assistive listening devices, custom hearing protection or ear molds available.
875 Poplar Church Road, Suite 320
Camp Hill, PA 17011
717-763-7400 (Voice)
FAX: 717-652-8113
E-mail: emilym.aop@gmail.com
Website: www.askaop.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Description: Otolaryngologists and audiologists on staff. Medical evaluation, hearing aid assessments and fittings, cochlear implants, Bone Anchored Hearing aids, Balance studies, Auditory Brainstem testing. Patients are seen by appointment only.
1945 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-281-1375 (Voice/TTY)
412-815-8007 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-281-6564
E-mail: info@hdscenter.org
Website: www.hdscenter.org
Hours of Operation: Office hours 9 AM - 5 PM Monday - Friday; Interpreting Services - 24 hours day/7 days week
Description: Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. is Western Pa's only non-profit organization serving people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing. We are the only agency in Western PA that offers interpreting services 24 hours day/ 7 days week. We offer programs for people with intellectual disabilities, an Assistive Device Center, Audiology services, a deaf youth program, sign language classes and interpreting services.
1013 Ridgeway Drive
Lynden, WA 98264
360-778-1266 (Voice)
E-mail: neil@hearinglosshelp.com
Website: www.hearinglosshelp.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time - Personal Consultation by appointment only.
Description: The mission of the Center for Hearing Loss Help is to help people live successful and fulfilling lives in spite of their hearing losses by providing them with information, counsel, support and books to aid them in successfully dealing with the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of living with hearing loss. The Center's website provides a wealth of information (more than 1,000 articles) on various issues pertaining to ears including conditions such as tinnitus, hyperacusis, Meniere's disease, Musical Ear Syndrome and related subjects as well as extensive information on the many drugs that damage ears (ototoxic drugs).
Feel free to ask your questions on-line under the appropriate article for a public reply, or email your questions directly to neil@hearinglosshelp.com for a private reply or contact Neil via phone.
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-244-4261 (Voice/TTY)
412-244-9261 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-244-1538
E-mail: nbenham@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org/choicesforchildren
Description: Provides early intervention services to families who have deaf or hard of hearing infants and toddlers. Services include: audiological evaluations, speech language therapy and early language development. Communication modes include: speech, audition and sign language.
2 Penn Boulevard
Suite 220
Philadelphia, PA 19144
267-930-5094 (Voice)
FAX: 215-844-5401
E-mail: info@clarkeschools.org
Website: www.clarkeschools.org
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Description: Clarke provides children who are deaf and hard of hearing with the listening, learning and spoken language skills they need to succeed. Clarke serves children from birth through young adulthood through early intervention and preschool programs and provides mainstreaming and speech and language services. We offer a unique learning environment designed to maximize each child's development, while building their self-confidence and preparing them for success beyond Clarke. Clarke partners with families to provide the skills, knowledge and support they need to help their children reach their full potential. Clarke serves children and families from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
1789 S. Braddock Avenue, Suite 575
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-499-3215 (Voice)
FAX: 412-499-3218
E-mail: debra@communityhearing.net
Website: https://communityhearing.net/
Hours of Operation: By Appointment Typically Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Private practice audiology clinic. Hearing testing. Hearing aid sales and service. Payment plans available. OVR hearing aid supplier. Appointment requets can be made via our website.
6202 Alder Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-924-1012 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 412-924-1036
E-mail: info@depaulhearingandspeech.org
Website: www.DePaulHearingAndSpeech.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm
Description: DePaul School for Hearing and Speech develops listening skills and spoken language in children who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have spoken language communication challenges and to prepare them to transition to their home school district successfully at the earliest possible age. DePaul School serves children from birth through 8th grade. Each child's individual and unique needs are met by DePaul School's team of experts, including certified teachers of the deaf, speech-language pathologists, early childhood educators, an educational audiologist, school psychologist, PT/OT, and teachers aids. With a heavy focus in literacy and language acquisition, DePaul School students transition to and thrive in their neighborhood schools at or above grade level.
15155 Technology Dr.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
800-825-6758 (Voice)
952-300-9248 (SMS Text)
952-388-2152 (Videophone)
FAX: 952-906-1099
E-mail: hello@diglo.com
Website: https://www.diglo.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm CST
Description: Diglo (formerly Harris Communications) is a retailer & distributor of products designed to assist deaf and hard of hearing people in their everyday lives. We offer the largest selection of hearing loss products at the guaranteed lowest prices, and are proud to be made up of hearing, hard of hearing, Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) staff. Our product line includes amplified phones, personal amplifiers, OTC hearing aids, alerting products, TV sound amplifiers, vibrating alarm clocks, tinnitus maskers, hearing aid & cochlear implant accessories, deaf culture & sign language materials.
5020 Ritter Road, Suite 106
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
717-766-1500 (Voice)
FAX: 717-766-5200
E-mail: dnhearing@dnhearing.com
Website: www.dnhearing.com
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Friday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm
Description: Duncan-Nulph Hearing Associates is owned and operated by two audiologists, Kristen Duncan, Au.D. and Danette Nulph Au.D. The office has been established in the Mechanicsburg area for over 16 years. As a practice, our focus and passion is all about our patients and helping them succeed. We understand that each patient has unique hearing needs and we strive to provide an individualized hearing healthcare approach.
Provides diagnostic hearing evaluations; hearing aid consultations, fittings and follow-up care; hearing aid adjustments and repair; ear impressions, ear molds and custom hearing protection as well as assistive devices such as captioning phones.
1290 Broadcasting Rd, Suite 1
Wyomissing, PA 19610
610-685-4520 (Voice)
484-388-4086 (VP)
FAX: 610-685-4526
Calling Instructions: After-hours interpreting services, please call 610-823-2139 or 484-269-1928.
E-mail: brodriguez@kdhhs.net
Website: www.kdhhs.net
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Friday 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Description: Keystone Deaf & Hard of Hearing provides clients services throughout Berks and Lancaster County, while also providing sign language interpreting services throughout southeastern PA.
Website: www.paaudiology.org
Description: This is a directory of approximately 250 licensed audiologists across the state who provide hearing testing, hearing aids sales and service, assistive devices and testing for auditory processing disorders and balance assessment and treatment. Go to the website and click on FIND AN AUDIOLOGIST to locate a provider in your area who provides the services you need.
1004 West 9th Avenue, 1st Floor
King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-674-0506 (Voice)
FAX: 484-674-0510
E-mail: patf@patf.us
Website: https://patf.us/
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation provides low-interest loans to people with disabilities and older Pennsylvanians for the purchase of assistive technology devices and services. PATF also provides consumers with information about other funding resources. Eligibility requirements: PA resident, able to repay a loan. People of all income levels, disability diagnoses, and residents from all geographic regions are served.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
1600 Horizon Drive
Ste 121
Chalfont, PA, 18914
Hilltown Plaza Shopping Center 764 RT 113
Souderton, PA, 18964
267-477-1446 (Voice)
FAX: 267-477-1448
E-mail: admin@listen-2-life.com
Website: www.Listen-2-Life.com
Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Listen 2 Life Hearing Center is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of adults suffering from hearing loss. Through audiometric testing and speech mapping our Audiologists can determine the extent and type of hearing loss and the best course of action to correct the hearing loss. Our experienced staff serves in 7 locations across Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
2501 North Third Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-782-6450 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 717-782-6408
Website: www.pinnaclehealth.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 7:00 am to 4:30 pm
Description: Full service department within PinnacleHealth Hospitals offering hearing, speech, language and swallowing services to individuals of all ages.
217 Market Street
Halifax, PA 17032
717-695-3755 (Voice)
717-571-5937 (Other)
E-mail: sandyrabin@comcast.net
Hours of Operation: First Tuesday of each month - 9:00 am to noon
Description: Hearing evaluations and hearing aid fittings. Referral needed from primary physician or specialist.
Shenango Valley Location:
707 Sharon-New Castle Road
Farrell, PA 16121
Greenville Location:
110 North Main Street
Greenville, PA 16125
724-983-6377 (Voice)
724-589-6377 (Other)
FAX: 724-983-8734
E-mail: hauxkj@upmc.edu
Website: www.upmchorizonfoundation.org/merp/
Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri 10:30 - 4:00 pm (Shenango Valley) Mon, Wed, & Fri 11:00 am -3:00 pm (Greenville)
Description: The Medical Equipment Recycling Program (also known as MERP) is an initiative of the UPMC Horizon Community Health Foundation. MERP accepts donations of gently used medical equipment from area residents who no longer need it or from organizations which have collected the items and reuses them by loaning the equipment to community members who need it. The MERP program collects donations of used hearing aids. We give them to the Lyons club who have audiologists refurbish them and then redistribute them to people in need.
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-371-7000 (Voice/TTY)
800-624-3323 (Other)
FAX: 412-244-4223
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 7:30 am to 8:00 pm; Friday 7:30 am to 3:30 pm; Sunday 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Description: Located in Pittsburgh, with approximately 250 students from 100 school districts and 30 counties throughout the state, WPSD is the largest comprehensive tuition-free educational institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Pennsylvania. Providing education services from birth through high school, WPSD's accessible communication environment enables all students to reach their fullest potential in both deaf and hearing communities.
3820 Hartzdale Drive
Camp Hill, PA 17011
717-909-5577 (Voice)
717-909-5588 (TTY) 717-909-5588 (Videophone)
FAX: 717-909-5599
E-mail: jwells@wpsd.org
Website: www.wpsd.org
Hours of Operation: Regular business hours and appointments
Description: The CORES Center provides Community Audiological and Speech Services, Educational Consultant Services, Sign Language Classes, Interpreting Services, Technical Assistance for Teachers and Staff, as well as Training, Workshops and Seminars. CORES services are available to children, youth and adults both in school settings as well as in the community. CORES offers programs to school districts and other service providers across Pennsylvania.
131 Pleasant Drive
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4750 (Voice)
724-847-1306 (TTY)
724-378-4526 (Other)
FAX: 724-378-4526
E-mail: mlasalle@bcrc.net
Website: www.bcrc.net/
Populations Served: Adults
Services offered: Medication Management, Psychiatric Rehabilitation with an interpreter, Peer Support Services, Psychiatric evaluations and med checks quarterly for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, Interpreting Services
Certified, Licensed Interpreters are available for:
Medical Appointments, Counseling Appointments, Physical Therapy Visits, Social Events, etc. To request an interpreter call 724-847-1306 (Voice or TDD) Sign classes are offered in the spring and fall to teach all new staff and the community beginning sign language
Qualifications of Staff: Certified Psychiatric Rehabilitation Practitioners, Certified Peer Support Workers, Certified Cooccurring Disorder Professionals
Staff Experience: Most of our staff have beginning signing skills; Quarterly, a fluently signing psychiatrist, sees patients at the Aurora site for evaluation and med checks. However, she is limited to serving those who are funded through Value Behavioral Health at this site.
Accreditation: 55 Pa. Code 2390: Regulations for Vocational Facilities
Article X Section 101 of Public Welfare Code License #419370 Psychiatric rehabilitation Site based: mobile and Peer support services
Description: It is the mission of the Beaver County Rehabilitation Center, Inc. to provide the opportunity for vocational growth and independence while respecting the dignity and uniqueness of each individual.
212-214 S. Main Street
Suite 625
Butler, PA 16001
724-431-3748 (Voice)
724-431-0671 (TTY)
1-800-292-3866 (Crisis Services)
FAX: 724-431-0789
E-mail: ccrinc@ccrinfo.org
Website: www.ccrinfo.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Case Management, Consultation, Crisis Management, Drug and Alcohol Services, Educational Services, Emotional Support, Information and referral/211 after-hours/weekend/holiday; Utility crisis (I&R); Crisis telephone/walk-in and mobile services; deaf and HOH case management/I&R supports
Reimbursement: All services are free and confidential.
Qualifications of Staff: Qualified staff with mental health, substance abuse/I&R experience/training.
Staff Experience: We have a Case Manager/Service Coordinator who is deaf, is fluent ASL, and can provide support services to deaf and HOH community in Butler County.
Accreditation: AIRS (Alliance of Information and Referral Systems) member. Approximately 25% of our staff are AIRS certified.
Description: The Mission of Center for Community Resources is to make a positive difference in every day lives by connecting people to a network of supports and services essential for actively learning, working and living in the community.
The agency's goal is to coordinate supportive services for individuals and families seeking information & referral for mental health, mental retardation, substance abuse and other human service needs. We are an integrated point of contact working in collaboration with other human service agencies to identify needs in the community and effectively respond to assist anyone seeking help.
We provide free and confidential assistance for men, women, children, youth, seniors and families, regardless of religion, race, age or ability to pay. Services are accessible for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, visually impaired, and/or those with physical or intellectual disabilities. We help over 10,000 people in need each year. The next person we'd be glad to help is you
1945 5th Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-281-1375 (Voice)
412-281-1375 (TTY)
FAX: 412-281-6564
E-mail: info@hdscenter.org
Website: www.hdscenter.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Case Management, Consultation, Drug and Alcohol Services, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Independent Disability Related Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Psychological Testing/Evaluation, Audiological Services, Assistive Devices, Interpreting Services, Deaf Youth Program
Reimbursement: All major insurances accepted, Private pay, PA State Waivers
Qualifications of Staff: We have a psychiatrist, two masters level and one bachelors level therapists in behavioral health. In the intellectual disabilities program, we have 3 bachelor level staff and 1 associates level staff; 3 of these staff people are deaf and all are ASL fluent. Our audiologist has a Master's Degree.
Staff Experience: HDS has been serving the deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing communities since 1921. We provide education about hearing loss and various aspects of the field as well as services. Our client-serving staff are ASL fluent, and we also have staff who are deaf or hard of hearing. We are the only non-profit in Western PA providing services to this population. Our Assistive Device Center has all of the latest technology, and staff who are trained in its use and who can make recommendations about products. We serve all of Western PA.
Accreditation: American Speech-Language Hearing Association, PA Department of State-Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs-Audiology, State Department of Mental Health-Behavioral Health, PA Bureau of Charitable Organizations
Description: The Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. was founded in 1921 as the League for the Hard of Hearing. Its primary goal was to provide activities for people with hearing loss. From these modest beginnings HDS has evolved into our region's only comprehensive service center for individuals who are culturally deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing, as well as their friends and families. Our mission is to provide a diverse and affordable program of quality diagnostic, rehabilitative, and supportive services to meet the unique challenges of children and adults who are deaf or hard of hearing and to serve as an information and referral source for this population and the general public. The vision of HDS staff is to be caring professionals, serving persons waho are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing with excellence, dignity, and trust.
2 Penn Boulevard
Suite 220
Philadelphia, PA 19144
267-930-5094 (Voice)
FAX: 215-844-5401
E-mail: info@clarkeschools.org
Website: www.clarkeschools.org
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Description: Clarke provides children who are deaf and hard of hearing with the listening, learning and spoken language skills they need to succeed. Clarke serves children from birth through young adulthood through early intervention and preschool programs and provides mainstreaming and speech and language services. We offer a unique learning environment designed to maximize each child's development, while building their self-confidence and preparing them for success beyond Clarke. Clarke partners with families to provide the skills, knowledge and support they need to help their children reach their full potential. Clarke serves children and families from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
300 S Jefferson St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2941 (Voice)
FAX: 724-543-4177
E-mail: pxuplinger@fccac.org
Website: www.fccac.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Case Management, Consultation, Crisis Management, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Partial Hospital Programming, Psychological Testing/Evaluation, Wrap Around Services
Qualifications of Staff: psychiatrists (M.D.), CRNP, RN and LPN, master & doctoral level therapists, bachelor level for intake and case management
Staff Experience:
Our clinicians serve deaf and hard of hearing consumers with the aid of translators.
Accreditation: licensed through the state
Description: It is the aim of the Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County to provide respectful and courteous service to the public, to enhance each person's sense of value and self-esteem, and to foster self-acceptance, self-reliance, and empowerment. The mission of the Center is implemented through a multi-faceted program of psychiatric outpatient assessment and referral, education, prevention, therapy, rehabilitation, and case management. AU consumers experiencing mental health problems, emotional distress, problems in living, or developmental disabilities are eligible for services, without regard to age, gender, race, color, religious creed, disability, ancestry, or national origin. Each consumer has the right to receive an individualized program of service appropriate to their needs in a confidential and culturally sensitive manner, to participate in their treatment, to obtain advocacy, and to be made aware of treatment appeal procedures. Recovery principles and other principles outlined through the Community Support Program (CSP) and through the Child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP) are endorsed by the Center.
104 Beta Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15238-2932
412-447-0128 (Voice)
FAX: 412-447-0175
E-mail: stennettw@fswp.org
Website: http://fswp.org/
Populations Served: Adults
Services offered: Residential Programming, Vocational Services
Reimbursement: Intellectual Disability Medicaid Waiver - Community Habilitation
Qualifications of Staff:
Supervisors: BA in Human Services, Rehabilitation, Psychology
Direct Care: High School Degree, Associate Degrees, Bachelors Degrees
Staff Experience: We have one group home for people with intellectual disabilities and who are deaf. Staff are fluent in American Sign Language
Accreditation: Council on Accreditation (COA)
Description: To empower individuals to reach their full potential. To be a creative force partnership with the community to promote: health people, strong families and caring environments.
412-246-5670 (Voice)
Website: https://healthbridges.info/
Description: This website offers an opportunity for viewers to ask website team members about local resources specific to metal health, developmental disability, and related advocacy services. HealthBridges provides behavioral healthcare, social service, developmental disability, and advocacy information for people who are Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard of Hearing.
9350 Ashton Road, Suite 201
Philadelphia, PA 19114
267-350-8600 (Voice)
FAX: 215-255-4777
E-mail: clhs@jevs.org
Website: http://jevshumanservices.org/
Populations Served: Adults
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Emotional Support, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Psychological Testing/Evaluation, Residential Programming, Vocational Services, Group and individual therapy, Mental health treatment day program
Reimbursement:
Employment services are funded through the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Office of Developmental Program for people with intellectual disability or private pay (no reimbursement).
Mental Health services are funded through the County of Philadelphia
Residential services - a room and board charge is based on a review of the individual's income including Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Qualifications of Staff: Mental Health staff may have one of the following depending on their job duties: Mental Health credentials, Masters in Mental Health, Certified Peer Specialists, Registered Nurses. Vocational staff may have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree depending on their job duties.
Staff Experience: Some members of the Vocational Staff are hard of hearing, wear hearing aids and have been through the Office Of Vocational Rehabilitation process; some employees also know sign language
Accreditation: Licensed by Depart of Public Welfare
Description: JEVS is a not-for-profit; nonsectarian social service agency that benefits the community by enhancing the employability and self-sufficiency of the people it serves through a broad range of education, training, health and rehabilitation programs. JEVS serves more than 20,000 people annually in the Delaware valley.
Our Vision
Individuals strengthen communities by realizing their highest quality of life through the achievement of personal and vocational potential.
Our Mission
JEVS enhances the employability, independence, and quality of life of individuals through a broad range of programs. Consistent with our core principles and entrepreneurial spirit, JEVS creates innovative and sustainable solutions to address current and future community needs.
The Community Living & Home Support group of JEVS provides residential services, work programs, and recovery programs to participants with disabilities and chronic diseases.
112 N 8th St., Suite 600
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-643-2000 (Voice)
E-mail: info@libertyresources.org
Website: www.libertyresources.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Liberty Resources, Inc. is the Center for Independent Living for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Liberty Resources advocates for and works with Persons with Disabilities to ensure their civil rights and equal access to all aspects of life in our community.
614 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
415 Moon-Clinton Road
Moon Township, PA 15108
215-884-9770 Glenside (Voice)
724-457-0384 Moon (Voice)
215-392-2425 (Videophone)
E-mail: PAHinfo@rhanet.org
Website: www.pahrtners.com
Hours of operation: 24/7/365
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Blended Case Management, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Independent Disability Related Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Partial Hospital Programming, Residential Services for individuals with Intellectual Disability or Behavioral Health Programming, Vocational Services, Wrap Around Services
Reimbursement: Varies case by case. Please contact us so we might explore funding options. Consolidated Waiver, Medicaid, Private insurance
Qualifications of Staff: Over 85% of our staff are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. We have numerous staff members that hold advanced degrees in fields such as: counseling, case management, social work, etc. We work with two psychiatrists who are knowledgeable and sensitive to the needs of the Deaf community.
Staff Experience: All staff are specially trained to work with the unique population we serve. All staff are versed in Deaf culture and American Sign Language.
Accreditation: CARF
Description: PAHrtners Deaf Services provides community based behavioral and mental health programs for individuals who utilize sign language as their primary mode of communication. Services include supportive living programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, case management, day programs and community participation supports.
Funding varies by program. For Pennsylvania residents funding typically comes through a Pennsylvania county, Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs, a Pennsylvania Managed Care Organization or private insurance.
PAH has two locations. Our headquarters is in the eastern portion of the state near Philadelphia while our satellite location near Pittsburgh focuses on serving the western side of the state.
74 Horn Road
Shippensburg PA 17257
717-319-4064 (Voice)
E-mail: shaffersms@gmail.com
Website: www.papdb.org
Description: Formed in 2007, the Pennsylvania Partnership for the Deafblind (PPDB) is an organized network of parents, family members, and individuals with deafblindness. We support our members as they deal with the daily issues of life, such as: relationships with family and friends, healthcare, education, employment, insurance, service providers, life transitions.
24 East 3rd Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-327-9070 (Voice)
570-279-4590 (Videophone)
E-mail: LStroud@cilncp.org
Website: WWW.CILNCP.ORG
Populations Served: Adults, Families
Services offered: Advocacy, Independent Disability Related Services, Vocational Services, Assistive Technology, Information and Referral, Nursing Home Transition, Home and Community Based Services/Housing, Sign Language classes, Life Skills Training, Peer Support, Transition Services
Reimbursement: Various Waivers or fees from Sign classes, Non-Profit-Donations
Qualifications of Staff: Varies by individual Staff
Staff Experience: The Staff of Roads to Freedom Center for Independent Living have the knowledge and experience of working with people who have a variety of disabilities. The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Coordinator of Roads to Freedom CILNCP has at least seven years of professional/employment experience and over thirty-five years of personal experience with hearing loss, familiarity of technology, and fluency in ASL and other forms of communication such as Signing Exact English/PSE, Total Communication, Tactile signing, CART, text, or orally.
Description: Our Mission is: To empower people with all disabilities by providing Resources, Options, And Disability related Services needed to obtain individual Freedom in their lives
ROADS To Freedom Center for Independent Living of North Central Pennsylvania (CILNCP) is a nonprofit, 501 (c) (3) organization established for and by people with disabilities. To empower people with all disabilities by providing Resources, Options And Disability related Services needed To obtain individual Freedom in their lives. CILNCP offers services to people with disabilities as well as families of individuals with disabilities, community service providers, government agencies, private businesses and the community at large. CILNCP offers services to all persons regardless of race, creed, religion, color, gender, age, marital status, sexual preference, national origin or disability status.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
610-449-1600 (Voice)
FAX: 610-449-2655
E-mail: mcimochowski@sunnydays.com
Website: http://sunnydays.com
Populations Served: Children, Families
Services offered: Family Based Services, Early Intervention services to children ages birth-to-three with developmental delays and their families. All services (Occupational, Physical, Speech Therapy; Special Instruction; Nutrition; etc., to name a few) are provided in a child's natural environment, which is typically the child's home or day/childcare center.
Reimbursement: Funding is through the Dept. of Public Welfare as administered by the Office of Child Development and Early Learning(OCDEL). Services are provided at no cost to the families.
Qualifications of Staff: All therapists are licensed by the Commonwealth of PA and are experienced in working with children birth-to-three with developmental delays. All Special Instructors must possess a Bachelor's Degree with at least fifteen (15) credit hours in early childhood education; special education; early childhood special education; etc. and have at least one year's experience working directly with preschoolers with disabilities and their families.
Staff Experience: Some staff are fluent in American Sign Language and others have a basic familiarity in the use of ASL. When necessary, ASL interpreters can be secured to aid in the delivery of our services. Staff are familiar with Hands & Voices Guide By Your Side as a valuable resource for families to utilize.
Description: Sunny Days is an early intervention (birth-to-three) agency serving children with developmental delays and their families in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties. Our mission is to provide quality early intervention services in a family-centered manner that supports the family as the most significant component to a child's progress. We strive to foster the family's ability to promote their child's development to their fullest potential.
Sunny Days was founded in 1994 and now provides services to children and their families in New York; New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and California.
1007 Mumma Road
Suite 100
Lemoyne, PA 17043
717-234-2621 (Voice)
E-mail: info@thearcpa.org
Website: www.thearcpa.org
Hours of Operation: 8:30 to 4 Monday through Friday
Description: The Arc is the largest advocacy organization in the United States for citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families. The Arc of Pennsylvania is the state chapter of The Arc. In conjunction with its local chapters and the national organization, The Arc of Pennsylvania works every day to carry out its mission - to work to include all children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in every community. Local chapters of The Arc focus on providing resources and individual advocacy services. The Arc of Pennsylvania focuses on systems advocacy and governmental affairs, demonstrating leadership and guidance among all disability organizations in Pennsylvania.
5180 Campbells Run Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
412-788-8219 (Voice)
800-654-5984 (TTY)
FAX: 412-788-8215
Website: www.thebradleycenter.org
Populations Served: Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Educational Services, Emotional Support, Medication Management, Residential Programming, School-based Treatment
Qualifications of Staff: Therapists are all masters level, Full time psychiatrist
Staff Experience: Bradley has had the opportunity to serve those who are hard of hearing or deaf.
Accreditation: JCAHO
Description:
Mission Statement
Bradley is a regional behavioral healthcare and child welfare system that provides comprehensive and caring services to children, youth and families.
Our Vision
Bradley is recognized nationally by families, communities and professionals as a premier behavioral healthcare and child welfare organization that promotes the physical, social, emotional, educational and spiritual growth of the children, youth and families that we serve.
334 Lincoln Avenue
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-740-4001 (TTY/Voice)
856-978-0475 (Videophone)
FAX: 856-740-4002
E-mail: info@360translations.com
Website: www.360translations.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
24 Hour Emergency Services (EIS): Your call will automatically be forwarded to our EIS System after hours.
Description: Provides interpreting services throughout the Commonwealth, and specialize in legal interpreting. 360 TRANSLATIONS is dedicated to the notion that customers and Deaf clients alike should receive interpreting services with 100% confidence in the interpretation.
2536 Eastern Blvd., #130
York, PA 17402
717-755-3212 (Voice)
FAX: 877-808-3970
E-mail: Office@aslservicespa.com
Facebook: @aslservicespa
Website: www.aslservicespa.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (phones are accessible 24/7)
Description: ASL Services provides sign language interpreting, and other services focused on the needs of Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, Deaf/Blind, and Hearing individuals, and their interaction together in their daily lives. Offering interpreting, job coaching, sign language instruction, deaf awareness training, and interpreter professional development.
1945 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-281-1375 (Voice/TTY)
412-815-8007 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-281-6564
E-mail: info@hdscenter.org
Website: www.hdscenter.org
Hours of Operation: Office hours 9 AM - 5 PM Monday - Friday; Interpreting Services - 24 hours day/7 days week
Description: Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. is Western Pa's only non-profit organization serving people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing. We are the only agency in Western PA that offers interpreting services 24 hours day/ 7 days week. We offer programs for people with intellectual disabilities, an Assistive Device Center, Audiology services, a deaf youth program, sign language classes and interpreting services.
630 Fairview Road, Suite 100
Swarthmore, PA 19081-2335
610-604-0450 or 0452 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 610-604-0456
E-mail: info@dhcc.org
Website: www.dhcc.org
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Medical and Police Emergencies: Monday to Friday - 5:00 pm to 6:00 am
Weekends: Call 610-604-0452
Description: DHCC is a non-profit organization that provides service primarily in the 5 counties of the Philadelphia Region, southern NJ and northern Delaware. Will serve beyond these counties if possible. DHCC provides Sign Language Interpreting, CART, Sign Language Classes, Sensitivity Training, Workshops, Advocacy, Information and Referral. We have a Board of Directors with a majority of Deaf and hard of hearing directors. Since 1972, DHCC has promoted its mission to provide communication access and cultural awareness to the Deaf, hard of hearing and hearing communities.
6711 Germantown Ave, #4901
Philadelphia, PA 19119
215-771-6061 (Voice)
FAX: 866-695-5753
Calling Instructions: 215-771-6061 v/text
E-mail: info@dhinterface.com
Website: www.dhinterface.com
Hours of Operation: 8am to 5pm Monday-Friday. You are welcome to call after hours and on weekends and we may be able to schedule an interpreter.
Description: DHI's mission is to provide communication access for the deaf and hearing communities in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. DHI provides highly-skilled interpreters in medical, education, business, and performing arts environments.
2550 Kingston Road, Suite 219
York, PA 17402
717-741-3891 (Voice)
717-870-1475 (Other)
FAX: 717-741-5359
E-mail: tgross@eastersealswcpenna.org
Website: www.eastersealswcpenna.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
For Emergency/after hours interpreter request, please contact Tammy Gross, ALS Coordinator, at 717-870-1475
Description: Easterseals Interpreting Services is a non-profit sign language interpreter referral agency. We serve Western & Central Pennsylvania, as well as the surrounding areas. We provide interpreting services to all levels of educational institutions, community events, theatrical productions, as well as corporate, medical, dental and mental health facilities.
1290 Broadcasting Rd, Suite 1
Wyomissing, PA 19610
610-685-4520 (Voice)
484-388-4086 (VP)
FAX: 610-685-4526
Calling Instructions: After-hours interpreting services, please call 610-823-2139 or 484-269-1928.
E-mail: brodriguez@kdhhs.net
Website: www.kdhhs.net
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Friday 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Description: Keystone Deaf & Hard of Hearing provides clients services throughout Berks and Lancaster County, while also providing sign language interpreting services throughout southeastern PA.
455 Business Center Drive
Suite 100
Horsham, PA 19044
1-800-305-9673 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: Language Services Associates (LSA) is a B2B language service provider. To access services provided by LSA, please speak with your healthcare provider or office representative if partner to provide services.
E-mail: Sales@LSA.inc
Website: www.LSA.inc
Hours of Operation: LSA provides services 24/7/365.
Description: Language Services Associates (LSA) offers a full suite of language interpretation solutions to help optimize the experience of limited English proficient customers and patients. Providing native language support improves the efficiency and productivity of staff, raises customer satisfaction levels, and builds loyalty. For thousands of clients worldwide, in more than 230 languages, LSA provides a competitive differentiator in the healthcare, government, financial, insurance, banking, entertainment, hospitality and manufacturing industries.
Founded in 1991, LSA has a strong reputation for helping our clients build relationships, ensure accuracy, and make trusted connections with their limited English proficient customers and patients. As one of the largest and fastest-growing professional language services companies in the world, LSA’s passion for helping others drives our award-winning culture of service excellence.
713 N. 13th Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-770-9781 ext. 121(Voice)
484-866-8810 (Videophone)
FAX: 610-770-9801
E-mail: ashleynorkus@lvcil.org
Website: www.lvcil.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Interpreter available by appointment. VP is also provided Monday, Wednesday, Friday (may vary)
Description: LVCIL provides education and services to support independent living for persons with any type of disability. Services include advocacy, housing support and more. Sign Language Interpreter Referral Services provides fee-for-service interpreters whenever and wherever needed.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
PO Box 313
Glenshaw PA 15116
412-944-2145 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-492-8024
E-mail: requests@slipasl.com
Website: www.slipasl.com
Hours of Operation: SLIP fulfills interpreting requests 24/7/365, as scheduled. SLIP office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.
Description: Sign Language Interpreting Professionals is a 2nd generation family owned language service company, founded by a CODA, specializing in providing reliable, consistent, and professional ASL interpreting services for the Deaf community. A WBENC - Certified Women Business Enterprise, SLIP provides both onsite and remote (VRI) services. We pride ourselves in working together with our customers to ensure the communication access needs of the Deaf community are met by tailoring our services to meet their unique needs. Language access strategy consulting, presentations on effective communication and the community, and partnerships with industry professionals ensure SLIP customer's expectations are exceeded.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
National Headquarters - Sorenson Communications, LLC
4192 S Riverboat Road
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
800-659-4783 (Voice)
844-720-1891 (Video)
E-mail: requests@scis.com
Website: www.scis.com
Hours of Operation: 24/7/365 Live Answer Customer Service!
Description: Sorenson Communications has led the industry for communication solutions between the Deaf and hearing communities in the United States since 2003. As the largest private employer of sign language interpreters in the world and the largest employer of Deaf individuals in the United States, Sorenson has developed a unique expertise in bridging the communication gap.
834 Beech Avenue, Suite 3
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
412-596-4640 (Voice/Text)
FAX: 412-831-9997
Calling instructions: Calls answered 24/7. Relay calls/texting accepted.
E-mail: contact@steelcityinterpreters.com
AIM screen name: steelcityterp
Website: www.steelcityinterpreters.com
Hours of Operation: Available to take requests 24/7/365
Description: We are the only Pittsburgh area agency offering both interpreting and CART services as well as requiring all of our ASL interpreters to be nationally certified.
1250 Hamilton Dr.
West Chester, PA 19380
610-272-4948 (Office)
610-389-0244 (Cell)
E-mail: Amanda@tccrs.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and for emergencies use my cell phone.
Description: TCC is an interpreter referral agency that has been is business for 25 years, serving NJ, DE and PA. It is a small business owned and operated by an interpeter. I am skilled in providing the appropiate needs of the community and advocate for any and all individuals that are in need. I work closely with all my clients to acheive the best possible outcome for every interpreting situation.
PO Box 90441
Allentown, PA 18109
610-737-7471 (Voice)
610-442-9126 (Other)
FAX: 484-545-2941
E-mail: Mark@words4eyes.com
Website: www.words4eyes.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 6:00 pm
Description: An interpreter-owned sign language interpreting and consulting company. Ongoing commitment is to provide professional, highly qualified interpreters for the consumers we serve.
334 Lincoln Avenue
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-740-4001 (TTY/Voice)
856-978-0475 (Videophone)
FAX: 856-740-4002
E-mail: info@360translations.com
Website: www.360translations.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
24 Hour Emergency Services (EIS): Your call will automatically be forwarded to our EIS System after hours.
Description: Provides interpreting services throughout the Commonwealth, and specialize in legal interpreting. 360 TRANSLATIONS is dedicated to the notion that customers and Deaf clients alike should receive interpreting services with 100% confidence in the interpretation.
1515 Market Street, Suite 1414
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-560-6300 (Voice)
FAX: 215-560-5492
E-mail: Interpreter.Program@pacourts.us
Website: www.pacourts.us/judicial-administration/court-programs/interpreter-program
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The AOPC's Interpreter Certification Program mandated by Act 172 of 2006, works to provide trained and qualified interpreters for the Pennsylvania Courts and other state administrative agencies. The program's main goal is the creation of a statewide roster of qualified and certified interpreters and assisting the court in the implementation of effective management strategies for providing interpreter services in order to guarantee due process and equal access to the courts and administrative agencies for persons with limited English proficiency.
2536 Eastern Blvd., #130
York, PA 17402
717-755-3212 (Voice)
FAX: 877-080-3970
E-mail: Office@aslservicespa.com
Facebook: @aslservicespa
Website: www.aslservicespa.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (phones are accessible 24/7)
Description: ASL Services provides sign language interpreting, and other services focused on the needs of Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, Deaf/Blind, and Hearing individuals, and their interaction together in their daily lives. Offering interpreting, job coaching, sign language instruction, deaf awareness training, and interpreter professional development.
1945 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-281-1375 (Voice/TTY)
412-815-8007 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-281-6564
E-mail: info@hdscenter.org
Website: www.hdscenter.org
Hours of Operation: Office hours 9 AM - 5 PM Monday - Friday; Interpreting Services - 24 hours day/7 days week
Description: Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. is Western Pa's only non-profit organization serving people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing. We are the only agency in Western PA that offers interpreting services 24 hours day/ 7 days week. We offer programs for people with intellectual disabilities, an Assistive Device Center, Audiology services, a deaf youth program, sign language classes and interpreting services.
630 Fairview Road, Suite 100
Swarthmore, PA 19081-2335
610-604-0450 or 0452 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 610-604-0456
E-mail: info@dhcc.org
Website: www.dhcc.org
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Medical and Police Emergencies: Monday to Friday - 5:00 pm to 6:00 am
Weekends: Call 610-604-0452
Description: DHCC is a non-profit organization that provides service primarily in the 5 counties of the Philadelphia Region, southern NJ and northern Delaware. Will serve beyond these counties if possible. DHCC provides Sign Language Interpreting, CART, Sign Language Classes, Sensitivity Training, Workshops, Advocacy, Information and Referral. We have a Board of Directors with a majority of Deaf and hard of hearing directors. Since 1972, DHCC has promoted its mission to provide communication access and cultural awareness to the Deaf, hard of hearing and hearing communities.
100 S. Saliva St, Suite 370
Syracuse NY 13202
585-286-3442 (Voice)
585-286-3442 (Videophone)
FAX: 315-234-7508
E-mail: GMeyer@DHHinsurance.com
Website: www.DHHinsurance.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: DHH Insurance Agency LLC is a full-service agency providing all aspects of Commercial Insurance, and Employees Benefits to Deaf Owned Businesses, Non-Profit Agencies, Interpreting Agencies, and Freelance Interpreters nationwide. Since 2007, he has developed a national program for RID members and works with over 2000 interpreters and agencies in 50 states plus Washington, DC.
Like everyone at DHH Insurance/CH Insurance Brokerage, Gary prides himself in the high service he provides to customers. “The reason our customers and even our competitors respect us is our service,” he says. “My personal goal is to go above and beyond to help our customers, answer their questions, help them with any issues, and do it all in the most responsive manner possible.”
HIS Sign, LLC
44050 Ashburn Shopping Plaza
Suite 195-639
Ashburn, VA 20147
877-886-8879 (Voice)
FAX: 703-738-8618
E-mail: info@HISsign.com
Website: https://hissign.com/
Hours of Operation: HIS Sign operates 24/7 365 days a year.
Description: HIS Sign provides on-site and remote ASL interpreting services as well as transcription services through CART. HIS Sign's focus is primarily Education, but we provide services to all manners of fields.
1646 West Chester Pike
Suite 4
West Chester, PA 19382
800-621-5689 (Voice)
484-947-7759 (Other)
Fax: 610-696-2008
Calling Instructions: Clients can call the 800# and hit option 5 for captioning services. Cell phones can be used for texting.
E-mail: cart@karasch.com
Website: www.karasch.com
Hours of Operation: Karasch is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our phones are manned by our knowledgeable staff who can assist you.
Description: Karasch & Associates provides all forms of captioning on-site and via remote, locally, regionally, nationally and internationally: Broadcast Captioning, Computer Aided Real Time (CART), Individual and Large screen service, Transcription; Off-Line and Encoding Services, Remote Sign Language, On-site Sign Language
1290 Broadcasting Rd, Suite 1
Wyomissing, PA 19610
610-685-4520 (Voice)
484-388-4086 (VP)
FAX: 610-685-4526
Calling Instructions: After-hours interpreting services, please call 610-823-2139 or 484-269-1928.
E-mail: brodriguez@kdhhs.net
Website: www.kdhhs.net
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Friday 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Description: Keystone Deaf & Hard of Hearing provides clients services throughout Berks and Lancaster County, while also providing sign language interpreting services throughout southeastern PA.
PO Box 2466
King, NC 27021
336-769-0433 (Voice)
E-mail: lauren@languagemattersinc.com
Website: https://languagemattersinc.com/
Hours of Operation: Monday - Typically 9:00 am - 5:00 pm EST; Onsite training hours to suit your needs.
Description: We are a tri-departmental organization based in North Carolina, providing service and training to many US states. Our Interpreting Matters department provides communication access between Deaf and Hearing people in a variety of settings, using cued language transliterators and signed language interpreters. Education Matters is our department that provides two one-of-a-kind training series; one specific to cued language transliteration and the other specific to signed language and spoken language interpretation. We also provide training work sessions to suit your specific needs. Media Matters covers a variety of products for practice and knowledge in support of interpreters and transliterators.
455 Business Center Drive
Suite 100
Horsham, PA 19044
1-800-305-9673 (Voice)
Calling Instructions: Language Services Associates (LSA) is a B2B language service provider. To access services provided by LSA, please speak with your healthcare provider or office representative if partner to provide services.
E-mail: Sales@LSA.inc
Website: www.LSA.inc
Hours of Operation: LSA provides services 24/7/365.
Description: Language Services Associates (LSA) offers a full suite of language interpretation solutions to help optimize the experience of limited English proficient customers and patients. Providing native language support improves the efficiency and productivity of staff, raises customer satisfaction levels, and builds loyalty. For thousands of clients worldwide, in more than 230 languages, LSA provides a competitive differentiator in the healthcare, government, financial, insurance, banking, entertainment, hospitality and manufacturing industries.
Founded in 1991, LSA has a strong reputation for helping our clients build relationships, ensure accuracy, and make trusted connections with their limited English proficient customers and patients. As one of the largest and fastest-growing professional language services companies in the world, LSA’s passion for helping others drives our award-winning culture of service excellence.
112 N 8th St., Suite 600
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-643-2000 (Voice)
E-mail: info@libertyresources.org
Website: www.libertyresources.org
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Description: Liberty Resources, Inc. is the Center for Independent Living for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Liberty Resources advocates for and works with Persons with Disabilities to ensure their civil rights and equal access to all aspects of life in our community.
1738 East Third Street, PMB#110
Williamsport, PA 17701
703-838-0030 (Voice)
703-838-0459 (TTY)
FAX: 703-838-0454
E-mail: president@parid.org
Website: www.parid.org
Description: The Pennsylvania Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (PARID) is an affiliate chapter of the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, Inc. (RID) headquartered in Alexandria, VA. It is the mission and goal of PARID to provide state and local forums and an organizational structure for the continued growth and development of the profession of interpretation and transliteration of American Sign Language and English. For more information regarding sign language interpreting in Pennsylvania, go to the PARID website.
Robert Probst, President
501 Birch Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-980-2033 (Videophone)
E-mail: info@psad.org
Website: www.psad.org
Hours of Operation: Flexible
Description: Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is a non-profit organization run by a 9-12 Board of Managers as volunteers for the service, education, and advocacy with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Citizens of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania.
The mission of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Deaf (PSAD) is to empower deaf and hard of hearing individuals to achieve full and equal access to their civil, human, and linguistic rights, through information and advocacy.
333 Commerce Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
703-838-0030 (Voice)
703-838-0459 (TTY)
FAX: 703-838-0454
E-mail: publications@rid.org
Website: https://www.rid.org/
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: The Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID), a non-profit organization, is the only national association dedicated to the professional development of American Sign Language interpreters and transliterators. The association encourages the growth of the profession, educates the public about the vital role of interpreters and transliterators and works to ensure equal opportunity and access for all individuals.
PO Box 313
Glenshaw PA 15116
412-944-2145 (Videophone)
FAX: 412-492-8024
E-mail: requests@slipasl.com
Website: www.slipasl.com
Hours of Operation: SLIP fulfills interpreting requests 24/7/365, as scheduled. SLIP office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.
Description: Sign Language Interpreting Professionals is a 2nd generation family owned language service company, founded by a CODA, specializing in providing reliable, consistent, and professional ASL interpreting services for the Deaf community. A WBENC - Certified Women Business Enterprise, SLIP provides both onsite and remote (VRI) services. We pride ourselves in working together with our customers to ensure the communication access needs of the Deaf community are met by tailoring our services to meet their unique needs. Language access strategy consulting, presentations on effective communication and the community, and partnerships with industry professionals ensure SLIP customer's expectations are exceeded.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
National Headquarters - Sorenson Communications, LLC
4192 S Riverboat Road
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
800-659-4783 (Voice)
844-720-1891 (Video)
E-mail: requests@scis.com
Website: www.scis.com
Hours of Operation: 24/7/365 Live Answer Customer Service!
Description: Sorenson Communications has led the industry for communication solutions between the Deaf and hearing communities in the United States since 2003. As the largest private employer of sign language interpreters in the world and the largest employer of Deaf individuals in the United States, Sorenson has developed a unique expertise in bridging the communication gap.
1250 Hamilton Dr.
West Chester, PA 19380
610-272-4948 (Office)
610-389-0244 (Cell)
E-mail: Amanda@tccrs.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and for emergencies use my cell phone.
Description: TCC is an interpreter referral agency that has been is business for 25 years, serving NJ, DE and PA. It is a small business owned and operated by an interpeter. I am skilled in providing the appropiate needs of the community and advocate for any and all individuals that are in need. I work closely with all my clients to acheive the best possible outcome for every interpreting situation.
131 Pleasant Drive
Alliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4750 (Voice)
724-847-1306 (TTY)
724-775-2298 (Other)
FAX: 724-378-4526
E-mail: mlasalle@bcrc.net
Website: www.bcrc.net
Population Served: Adults
Types of Services offered: Medication Management, Psychiatric Rehabilitation, with an interpreter, Peer Support Services, Psychiatric evaluations and med checks quarterly for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, Interpreting Services (Medical Appointments, Counseling Appointments, Physical Therapy Visits, Social Events, etc.) To request an interpreter call 724-847-1306 (Voice or TDD), Sign classes are offered in the spring and full to teach all new staff and the community beginning sign language
Qualifications of Staff: Certified Psychiatric Rehabilitation Practitioners, Certified Peer Support Workers, Certified Co-Occurring Disorder Professionals
Staff Experience: Most of our staff have beginning signing skills; quarterly, a fluently signing psychiatrist sees patients at the Aurora site for evaluation and med checks. However, she is limited to serving those who are funded through Value Behavioral Health at this site.
Accreditation: 55 Pa. Code 2390: Regulations for Vocational Facilities, Article X Section 101 of Public Welfare Code License #419370 Psychiatric rehabilitation. Site based: mobile and Peer support services
Description: It is the mission of the Beaver County Rehabilitation Center, Inc. to provide the opportunity for vocational growth and independence while respecting the dignity and uniqueness of each individual
16 Sherwood Drive
Suite C
Bloomsburg, PA 17815-3086
570-204-4028 (Voice)
570-203-2722 (TTY)
724-775-2298 (Video)
FAX: 570-445-2214
E-mail: info@beyondcounselingcenter.com
Website: www.beyondcounselingcenter.com
Population Served: Adults, Children, Families
Types of Services offered: Outpatient Therapy
Reimbursement: Many insurances accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid. All are listed on the website. Cash, checks, money orders, and credit cards also accepted.
Qualifications of Staff: Masters Degree in Social Work; Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Former Certified ASL/English Interpreter (CI/CT, SC:L) - now retired
Staff Experience: Pam is passionate about working with the D/deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind Communities. After 40 years of working with D/deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind individuals, she has seen their struggle to find counseling services with a therapist fluent in ASL, Deaf Culture, and the unique challenges they experience in a hearing world. As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in private practice, called Beyond Counseling Center, LLC, Pam is able to match the communication needs of each client and enjoys seeing people reach new heights of wellness. After 28 years of interpreting throughout Pennsylvania, primarily in medical and legal settings, Pam retired from that field in 2022 and now focuses all her energy on providing counseling/therapy services.
Accreditation: Pam is licensed by the national organization, Association of Clinical Social Workers. The PA State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors has awarded her a state license to practice.
Description: Pam's vision is to guide and inspire people toward joy on this adventure called ‘Life’. Her mission is to offer guidance and support to people as they seek to overcome obstacles to personal, relational, and professional growth, self-empowerment, and self-actualization. The values used to accomplish this are: Acceptance, Authenticity, Compassion, Empowerment, Empathy for Your Values, Inspiration, Passion, Positivity, and Respect.
5180 Campbells Run Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
412-788-8219 (Voice)
800-654-5984 (TTY)
FAX: 412-788-8215
Website: www.thebradleycenter.org
Population Served: Children, Families
Types of Services offered: Behavioral Management, Educational Services, Emotional Support, Medication Management, Residential Programming, School-based Treatment
Qualifications of Staff: Therapists are all masters level, Full time psychiatrist
Staff Experience: Bradley has had the opportunity to serve those who are hard of hearing or deaf.
Accreditation: JCAHO
Description: Bradley is a regional healthcare and child welfare system that provides comprehensive and caring services to children, youth, and families. Bradley is recognized nationally by families, communities and professionals as a premier behavioral healthcare and child welfare organization that promotes the physical, social, emotional, educational and spiritual growth of the children, youth and families that we serve.
212-214 S. Main St.
Suite 625
Butler, PA 16001
724-431-3748 (Voice)
724-431-0671 (TTY)
800-292-3866 (Other)
FAX: 724-431-0789
E-mail: mailto:ccrinc@ccrinfo.org
Website: www.ccrinfo.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Case Management, Consultation, Crisis Management, Drug and Alcohol Services, Educational Services, Emotional Support, Information and referral/211 after-hours/weekend/holiday; Utility crisis Information and referral; Crisis a telephone/walk-in and mobile services; deaf and hard of hearing case management Information and referral support
Reimbursement: All services are free and confidential.
Qualifications of Staff: Qualified staff with mental health, substance abuse/I&R experience/training.
Staff Experience: We have a Case Manager/Service Coordinator who is deaf, is fluent ASL, and can provide support svcs. to deaf and hard of hearing community in Butler County.
Accreditation: AIRS (Alliance of Information and Referral Systems) member. Approximately 25% of our staff are AIRS certified.
Description: The Mission of Center for Community Resources is to make a positive difference in every day lives by connecting people to a network of supports and services essential for actively learning, working and living in the community. The agency's goal is to coordinate supportive services for individuals and families seeking information & referral for mental health, mental retardation, substance abuse and other human service needs. We are an integrated point of contact working in collaboration with other human service agencies to identify needs in the community and effectively respond to assist anyone seeking help. We provide free and confidential assistance for men, women, children, youth, seniors and families, regardless of religion, race, age or ability to pay. Services are accessible for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, visually impaired, and/or those with physical or intellectual disabilities.
1945 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-281-1375 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 412-281-6564
E-mail: info@hdscenter.org
Website: www.hdscenter.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Case Management, Consultation, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Independent Disability Related Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Psychological Testing/Evaluation, Audiological Services, Assistive Devices, Interpreting Services, Deaf Youth Program
Reimbursement: All major insurances accepted, Private pay, PA State Waivers
Qualifications of Staff: We have a psychiatrist, two masters level and one bachelors level therapists in behavioral health. In the intellectual disabilities program, we have 3 bachelor level staff and 1 associates level staff; 3 of these staff people are deaf and all are ASL fluent. Our audiologist has a Master's Degree.
Staff Experience: HDS has been serving the deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing communities since 1921. We provide education about hearing loss and various aspects of the field as well as services. Our client-serving staff are ASL fluent, and we also have staff who are deaf or hard of hearing. We are the only non-profit in Western PA providing services to this population. Our Assistive Device Center has all of the latest technology, and staff who are trained in its use and who can make recommendations about products. We serve all of Western PA.
Accreditation: American Speech-Language Hearing Association, PA Department of State-Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs-Audiology, State Department of Mental Health-Behavioral Health, PA Bureau of Charitable Organizations
Description: The Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. was founded in 1921 as the League for the Hard of Hearing. Its primary goal was to provide activities for people with hearing loss. From these modest beginnings HDS has evolved into our region's only comprehensive service center for individuals who are culturally deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing, as well as their friends and families. Our mission is to provide a diverse and affordable program of quality diagnostic, rehabilitative, and supportive services to meet the unique challenges of children and adults who are deaf or hard of hearing and to serve as an information and referral source for this population and the general public. The vision of HDS staff is to be caring professionals, serving persons waho are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing with excellence, dignity, and trust.
1013 Ridgeway Drive
Lynden, WA 98264
360-778-1266 (Voice)
E-mail: neil@hearinglosshelp.com
Website: www.hearinglosshelp.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time - Personal Consultation by appointment only.
Description: The mission of the Center for Hearing Loss Help is to help people live successful and fulfilling lives in spite of their hearing losses by providing them with information, counsel, support and books to aid them in successfully dealing with the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of living with hearing loss. The Center's website provides a wealth of information (more than 1,000 articles) on various issues pertaining to ears including conditions such as tinnitus, hyperacusis, Meniere's disease, Musical Ear Syndrome and related subjects as well as extensive information on the many drugs that damage ears (ototoxic drugs).
Feel free to ask your questions on-line under the appropriate article for a public reply, or email your questions directly to neil@hearinglosshelp.com for a private reply or contact Neil via phone.
One West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
610-944-0445 (Voice)
FAX: 610-944-1196
E-mail: lmessner@concern4kids.org
Website: www.concern4kids.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Family Based Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Partial Hospital Programming, Residential Programming, Wrap Around Services (All services are not provided at all CONCERN locations)
Reimbursement: Services are reimbursed through insurance or negotiated fees.
Qualifications of Staff: Licensed and un-licensed staff. All with Master's degrees in a Human Services field.
Staff Experience: Staff would link with Berks County Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing in order to provide services to those that are deaf or hard of hearing.
Description: Through teamwork, cultural awareness, and quality personalized services, CONCERN promotes respect, self worth and trust in individuals and fosters the growth of healthy, responsible and productive community members.
211 S. Route 100
Upper Macungie, PA 18106
610-530-0100 (Voice)
FAX: 610-530-1610
E-mail: BarbaraPsyD@aol.com
Website: www.drbcohen.com
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Consultation, Emotional Support, Outpatient Therapy, Psychological Testing/Evaluation
Reimbursement: I accept many insurance plans. I am willing to discuss fees where appropriate.
Qualifications of Staff: Master of Arts degree in Counseling: 1980-1982, Doctor of Psychology degree: 1988-1993, Neuropsychology Post-doctoral training: 1993-1994, Advanced training in Psychodynamic Psychotherapy: 2012-2013
Staff Experience: I have worked with deaf and hard-of-hearing people since before entering my M.A. program to study counseling at Gallaudet College. Since then I have continued to work with deaf individuals, couples, and families in my practice. I have also presented to various organizations regarding therapy and Neuropsychological Evaluations of deaf and hard-of -hearing individuals. Has fluency in sign language and uses it to communicate with her patients.
Accreditation: PA License
Description: I work in my own practice. I strive to provide the most appropriate service to patients and their families.
300 S Jefferson St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2941 (Voice)
FAX: 724-543-4177
E-mail: pxuplinger@fccac.org
Website: www.fccac.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Case Management, Consultation, Crisis Management, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Partial Hospital Programming, Psychological Testing/Evaluation, Wrap Around Services
Reimbursement: I accept many insurance plans. I am willing to discuss fees where appropriate.
Qualifications of Staff: psychiatrists (M.D.), CRNP, RN and LPN, master & doctoral level therapists, bachelor level for intake and case management
Staff Experience: Our clinicians serve deaf and hard of hearing consumers with the aid of translators.
Accreditation: licensed through the state
Description: It is the aim of the Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County to provide respectful and courteous service to the public, to enhance each person's sense of value and self-esteem, and to foster self-acceptance, self-reliance, and empowerment. The mission of the Center is implemented through a multi-faceted program of psychiatric outpatient assessment and referral, education, prevention, therapy, rehabilitation, and case management. All consumers experiencing mental health problems, emotional distress, problems in living, or developmental disabilities are eligible for services, without regard to age, gender, race, color, religious creed, disability, ancestry, or national origin. Each consumer has the right to receive an individualized program of service appropriate to their needs in a confidential and culturally sensitive manner, to participate in their treatment, to obtain advocacy, and to be made aware of treatment appeal procedures. Recovery principles and other principles outlined through the Community Support Program (CSP) and through the Child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP) are endorsed by the Center.
365 Franklin Hill Road
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-1888 (Voice)
FAX: 724-543-1898
E-mail: customerservice@family-psych.org
Website: www.family-psych.org/
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Case Management, Family Based Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Residential Programming, Wrap Around Services
Reimbursement: Accepts most major insurances and self pay
Qualifications of Staff: M.D., Ph.D., L.C.S.W., L.S.W., L.P.C., M.S.
Staff Experience: We do employ staff who are fluent in sign language
Description: Family Psychological Associates provides the highest quality psychiatric and psychological services to children, adolescents, adults and geriatric patients. As a group of highly trained multidisciplinary mental health professionals continually striving for excellence, we focus not only on the process and the outcome of treatment, but also on the providing education and consultation to the professional and lay communities and conducting research. Thereby, we enhance knowledge in the fields of Psychiatry, Psychology, Counseling, and Social Work. As an integral part of the community, we are professionals dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental illness in a caring and compassionate environment and to the improvement of the quality of life for individuals and their families.
1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 102
Greensburg, Pa 15601-1017
724-832-7600 (Voice/TTY)
FAX: 724-832-7602
E-mail: pxuplinger@fccac.org
Website: www.fswp.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children
Services offered: Medication Management
Reimbursement: We accept Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and many commercial insurance companies
Qualifications of Staff: Doctor of Osteopathy
Staff Experience: An ASL fluent psychiatrist provides psychiatric evaluations and medication management to people with hearing loss or deafness through her position at the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services. Family Services of Western PA has licensed the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services Greensburg office for providing mental health services.
Accreditation: Council on Accreditation (COA)
Description: To empower individuals to reach their full potential. To be a creative force partnership with the community to promote: health people, strong families and caring environments.
412-246-5670 (Voice)
Website: https://healthbridges.info/
Description: This website offers an opportunity for viewers to ask website team members about local resources specific to metal health, developmental disability, and related advocacy services. HealthBridges provides behavioral healthcare, social service, developmental disability, and advocacy information for people who are Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard of Hearing.
9350 Ashton Road, Suite 201
Philadelphia, PA 19114
267-350-8600(Voice)
FAX: 215-255-4777
E-mail: clhs@jevs.org
Website: www.jevshumanservices.org
Population Served: Adults
Services offered: Advocacy, Behavioral Management, Consultation, Emotional Support, Independent Disability Related Services, Outpatient Therapy, Family and Child Adjustment to Hearing Loss Consultation and Intervention (CHOP patients only), Cochlear Implant Social Work Evaluation (CHOP patients only), Clinical Consultation and Referral to Other Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Services for families with deaf or hard of hearing members. (CHOP patients only), Child Protection Evaluation and Recovery Treatment, Clinical Consultation and Training to Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Providers Serving children with families with deaf or hard of hearing members, Communication/Program Assessments of Deaf/HH Individuals with SMI or ID, System development/consultation for effective BH and ID services for D/HH Individuals and Families
Reimbursement: Employment services are funded through the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Office of Developmental Program for people with intellectual disability or private pay (no reimbursement). Mental Health services are funded through the County of Philadelphia. Residential services - a room and board charge is based on a review of the individual's income including Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Qualifications of Staff: Mental Health staff may have one of the following depending on their job duties: Mental Health credentials, Masters in Mental Health, Certified Peer Specialists, Registered Nurses. Vocational staff may have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree depending on their job duties.
Staff Experience: Some members of the Vocational Staff are hard of hearing, wear hearing aids and have been through the Office Of Vocational Rehabilitation process; some employees also know sign language
Accreditation: Licensed by Depart of Public Welfare
Description: JEVS is a not-for-profit; nonsectarian social service agency that benefits the community by enhancing the employability and self-sufficiency of the people it serves through a broad range of education, training, health and rehabilitation programs. JEVS serves more than 20,000 people annually in the Delaware valley.
Our Vision: Individuals strengthen communities by realizing their highest quality of life through the achievement of personal and vocational potential.
Our Mission: JEVS enhances the employability, independence, and quality of life of individuals through a broad range of programs. Consistent with our core principles and entrepreneurial spirit, JEVS creates innovative and sustainable solutions to address current and future community needs.
The Community Living & Home Support group of JEVS provides residential services, work programs, and recovery programs to participants with disabilities and chronic diseases.
The Atrium
4 Terry Drive, Suite 11
Newtown, Pennsylvania 18940
917-605-1006 (Voice)
E-mail: lynne@lynnemoser.com
Website: www.lynnemoser.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:30 pm
appointments by request
Home visits will be considered when appropriate.
Description: ASL-fluent clinician, licensed in PA and NY, provides counseling, psychotherapy and support services for Deaf and hearing consumers. 13 years experience in Deaf community and in clinical, school and agency settings. Serve ages 14 through adulthood, individuals, couples and families. Confidential counseling provided for people suffering from mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, addiction and substance abuse, suicidal impulses, stress, trauma, low self-esteem, and grief. Further addresses disability, employment concerns, school and career-related challenges, and trauma, among other issues. CBT approach to social, behavioral, and interpersonal problems. Provides consultation and collaboration with others if requested and when appropriate, such as parents, teachers, psychologists, and medical professionals to develop and implement strategies for success.
10475 Perry Highway, Suite 102
Wexford, PA 15090
724-940-1730 (Voice)
724-940-1730 (TTY)
724-716-6762 (Videophone)
Calling Instructions: Confidential voicemail for VP and voice and TTY.
Email contact preferred. E-mail: maolson528@gmail.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 9:00 am to 6:00 Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Description: I am a private practitioner with 30 years experience in mental health counseling. I am a licensed clinical social worker and accept most major insurances as well as several EAP services. I can do in person or virutal sessions either through videphone or zoom. I work with individuals who struggle with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress, grief and most Axis I diagnosis. I have worked in the field of Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind for over 20 years and am fluent in ASL and tactile sign.
800 Clarmont Avenue, Suite B
Bensalem PA 19020
267-525-7000(Voice)
215-645-4330(Videophone)
FAX: 267-525-7010
E-mail: pbevenour@warwickfamilyservices.com
Website: www.warwickfamilyservices.com
Populations Served: Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Wrap Around Services
Reimbursement: In Pennsylvania, the provision of services may be covered and reimbursable either directly through the Department of Public Welfare (Medical Assistance) or through a contract with a behavioral health managed care organization. Prior to the initiation of services, pre-approval/prior authorization must be granted, which occurs on a case-by-case basis, subject to the client meeting established coverage guidelines. In Pennsylvania, children who meet these coverage guidelines are eligible to receive services without regard to family income. Effective July 1, 2009, most Pennsylvania participating commercial health insurance carriers are required by regulation to provide their subscribers with up to $36,000 of coverage for autism related services each year. Please contact us at 267-525-7000 to learn more about how this law may affect you. Currently, we provide specialized wraparound services in Philadelphia and Bucks counties through our contracts with the Department of Public Welfare (Medical Assistance) and the Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations Community Behavioral Health (CBH) and Magellan Health Choices. We have the ability to service clients in other Philadelphia area counties on a Non-participating basis. Please contact us at 267-525-7000 to learn if we can help.
Qualifications of Staff: Our treatment team will assess the clinical and behavioral needs of each child/family to create a plan to help the child and provide both behavioral and emotional support, which may include individual or family therapy when needed.
This team can consist of:
1. A Behavioral Specialist Consultant (BSC), who in conjunction with the family, develops an individual treatment plan for the child. Our Behavior Specialists all possess at least a Master’s Degree in Psychology, Social Work, Education or a related field and have at least 2 years post-Master’s experience in working directly with children. In addition, they are certified in providing Functional Behavioral Assessments;
2. A Mobile Therapist (MT) who provides intensive therapeutic services to the child and family in support. All Mobile Therapists hold at least a Master’s Degree in Psychology, Social Work or a related mental health field and 1 year post-Master’s experience in working directly with children and their families.
3. Therapeutic Support Staff (TSS)/Therapeutic Staff Support Aide (TSSA) who implements the behavioral treatment plan formulated by the BSC. TSSs all have at least a Bachelor’s Degree or 60 college credits and experience working with children. All TSSAs have at least 60 college credits and 3 years of full time work with children. All TSS/TSSA working in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program are fluent in American Sign Language (ASL)
Staff Experience: Our clinical staff in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program have experience working directly with the Deaf Community. All staff persons in the program are fluent in ASL and are trained in issues related to cultural competency as it relates to the Deaf Community. Our staff utilize accessible technology to coordinate and deliver service to support the whole family (VP, relay services, interpreters, messaging, etc.). Our staff has experience with children or family members with varying levels of hearing loss and preference in communication or use of assistive technology (ASL, BAHA, CI, hearing aids).
Accreditation: Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO)
Description: MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services’ goals and services are based on two fundamental principals:
The belief in the innate worth of the child with special needs and his/her family, and the belief that each individual regardless of disability, age, gender, religion, ethnic origin, race, economic status and/or sexual preference is entitled to maximize his/her potential as a human being and member of society.
It is the contention of MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services. that families of medically fragile and children with special needs are confronted with a multitude of issues and often overwhelming needs that cannot always be fully addressed by the caretaker or family system. MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services is committed to providing comprehensive family centered services, geared towards promoting the overall well being of the child and family.
Our programs are designed to promote family, health and empowerment, through short-term interventions provided in the home, school and/or office environment. It is MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services’ belief that in accomplishing this end, families will be better equipped to care for their child with special needs, with less stress and improved coping strategies, promoting the overall well-being of the family.
MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services’ services are provided in accordance with, and guided by, six core principles. These principles were developed by Pennsylvania’s Child and Adolescent Service System Program and were adopted by MCC Inc. /Warwick Family Services as guiding principles. These principles can be summarized in six core statements. When services are developed and delivered according to the following principles, it is expected that they will operate simultaneously and not in isolation from each other.
1. Child-centered
Services are planned to meet the individual needs of the child, rather than to fit the child into an existing service. Services consider the child’s family and community contexts, are developmentally appropriate and child specific, and also build on the strengths of the child and family to meet the mental health, social and physical needs of the child.
2. Family-focused
Services recognize that the family is the primary support system for the child. The family participates as a full partner in all stages of the decision-making and treatment planning process, including implementation, monitoring and evaluation. A family may include biological, adoptive and foster parents, siblings, grandparents, other relatives, and other adults committed to the child. The development of mental health policy at state and local levels includes family representation.
3. Community-based
Whenever possible, services are delivered in the child’s home community, drawing on formal and informal resources to promote the child’s successful participation in the community. Community resources include not only mental health professionals and provider agencies, but also social, religious, and cultural organizations and other natural community support networks.
4. Multi-system
Services are planned in collaboration with all the child-serving systems involved in the child’s life. Representatives from all of these systems and the family collaborate to define the goals for the child, develop a service plan, develop the necessary resources to implement the plan, provide appropriate support to the child and family, and evaluate progress.
5. Culturally competent
Culture determines our worldview and provides a general design for living and patterns for interpreting reality that our reflected in our behaviors. Therefore, services that are culturally competent are provided by individuals who have the skills to recognize and respect the behavior, ideas, attitudes, values, beliefs, customs, languages, rituals, ceremonies and practices characteristic of a particular group of people.
6. Least restrictive/least intrusive
Services take place in settings that are the most appropriate and natural for the child and family and are the least restrictive and intrusive available to meet the needs of the child and family.
751 Liberty Street
Meadville, PA 16335
814-333-5000(Voice/TTY)
FAX: 814-333-5496
E-mail: tfarrell@mmchs.org
Website: www.mmchs.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Advocacy, Behavioral Management, Case Management, Consultation, Crisis Management, Drug and Alcohol Services, Emotional Support, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy
Reimbursement: CMS, Private Insurance
Qualifications of Staff: Licensed Social Workers, Certified Counselers, Registered Nurses
Staff Experience: Resources available for hearing impaired persons such as certified sign language interpreters, TDD phones, WeInterpret certified sign language resource, staff members that are CODA's or knowledgeable of American Sign Language (not certified). Speech & Audiology Department available.
Accreditation: Licensed by PA Department of Health, Accredited by Det Norske Veritas
Description: Meadville Medical Center will remain an independent community hospital responding to identified community healthcare needs in the Crawford County region and providing the highest quality healthcare services to all patients regardless of ability to pay. Our Vision is to continually exceed the expectations of those we serve by working together as a team, dedicated to a process of never-ending improvement.
614 N. Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
215-884-9770 (Voice/TTY)
215-884-9209 (Videophone)
FAX: 215-884-9774
AIM Screen Name: deafcnsir
Website: www.salisb.com
Hours of Operation: Monday - Thursday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
Friday 8:30 am to 4:00 pm
Description: Assists Deaf and Hard of Hearing people to find appropriate care and treatment. Center provides a range of services such as Outpatient, Case Management, Partial Hospitalization, Peer Support, Specialized Interpreting and Residential programs. Milestones supports people to make choices, attain life goals, build relationships and participate in community life. Provides resources and opportunities in an intergrated manner. Everyone is treated with respect, dignity, and equality. Self-determination and interdependence can be achieved by all.
614 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
415 Moon-Clinton Road
Moon Township, PA 15108
215-884-9770 Glenside (Voice)
724-457-0384 Moon (Voice)
215-392-2425 (Videophone)
E-mail: PAHinfo@rhanet.org
Website: www.pahrtners.com
Hours of operation: 24/7/365
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Blended Case Management, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Independent Disability Related Services, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy, Partial Hospital Programming, Residential Services for individuals with Intellectual Disability or Behavioral Health Programming, Vocational Services, Wrap Around Services
Reimbursement: Varies case by case. Please contact us so we might explore funding options. Consolidated Waiver, Medicaid, Private insurance
Qualifications of Staff: Over 85% of our staff are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. We have numerous staff members that hold advanced degrees in fields such as: counseling, case management, social work, etc. We work with two psychiatrists who are knowledgeable and sensitive to the needs of the Deaf community.
Staff Experience: All staff are specially trained to work with the unique population we serve. All staff are versed in Deaf culture and American Sign Language.
Accreditation: CARF
Description: PAHrtners Deaf Services provides community based behavioral and mental health programs for individuals who utilize sign language as their primary mode of communication. Services include supportive living programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, case management, day programs and community participation supports.
Funding varies by program. For Pennsylvania residents funding typically comes through a Pennsylvania county, Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs, a Pennsylvania Managed Care Organization or private insurance.
PAH has two locations. Our headquarters is in the eastern portion of the state near Philadelphia while our satellite location near Pittsburgh focuses on serving the western side of the state.
1200 Reedsdale St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
412-320-2336 (Voice)
866-590-3508 (Videophone)
877-637-2924 (Other)
FAX: 412-320-2376
Calling Instructions: For general questions about the services, call 412-320-2336. For referrals, call 412-323-4555. We provide case management services for Deaf individuals, hard of hearing, deaf-blind and CODAS.
E-mail: SSumansky@pmhs.org
Website: https://www.pittsburghmercy.org/behavioral-health/pittsburgh-mercy-behavioral-health/
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 24-hour crisis support. Some non-traditional hours are available, as needed.
Description: Mercy Behavioral Health provides case management services for Deaf individuals, hard of hearing, deaf-blind and CODAs. We serve children, adolescents, and adults. We offer recovery-oriented mental health and alcohol and other drug services to help individuals manage symptoms and achieve their goals. Our many programs – crisis intervention and stabilization, extended acute care, day, partial hospitalization, residential, service coordination, community treatment, psychiatric rehabilitation and recovery, peer specialist, supported employment, and others – are designed to empower individuals to lead healthy, successful lives in the community.
Land Title Builidng
100 S. Broad Street, Suite 1309
Philadelphia, PA 19110
215-244-0845 (Voice)
FAX: 215-564-0123
E-mail: info@ruanecounseling.com
Website: www.ruanecounseling.com
Populations Served: Adults, Children
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Consultation, Emotional Support, Independent Disability Related Services, Outpatient Therapy, Psychological Testing/Evaluation
Reimbursement: Presently accepting Medicaid (CBH), Highmark Blue Shield, Horizon, Aetna, United Behavioral Health, Personal Choice, Independence Blue Cross, Penn Behavioral Health, Ceridian & Network Advantage
Qualifications of Staff: Shannon has a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Psychology & Counseling. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.
Staff Experience: Shannon has fluency in American Sign Language and utilizes a cochlear implant. Shannon worked as a case manager for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals with mental health challenges following completion of her psychology degree. She later worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing with a state vocational rehabilitation program for 6 years. Following that position, she assumed a supervisory role with the agency and was responsible for the supervision of Deaf and Hard of hearing staff members. She also oversaw the agency Deaf and Hard of Hearing program. She is currently a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice.
Accreditation: Shannon is an active member of the American Counseling Association (ACA) and writes a blog for the ACA about rehabilitation counseling for counselors.
Description: Shannon's practice focuses on solutions based therapy and offers private counseling sessions to individuals, couples, and families. Shannon focuses primarily on working with adults, but does offer services to children over the age of 12. Her practice serves Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing populations.
223 Byers Road, Suite 7
Chester Springs, PA 19425
484-985-2344 (Voice)
E-mail: info@shelbyrileymft.com
Website: www.shelbyrileymft.com
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Consultation, Emotional Support, Family Based Services, Outpatient Therapy, Play Therapy, Sand Tray Therapy, Group Therapy, Family Therapy, Individual Therapy, Couple Therapy
Reimbursement: We are out of network providers. Please contact your insurance company about your out of network benefits.
Qualifications of Staff: Alexa Balsam, MA, MFT is a Master's level marriage and family therapist who has completed her hours for licensure and will sit for her national exam soon. She works with deaf and hearing impaired clients using American Sign Language. Shelby Riley, LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist in PA who supervises Ms. Balsam.
Staff Experience: Alexa Balsam, MA, MFT works with deaf and hearing impaired clients using American Sign Language.
Description: Shelby Riley, LMFT and Associates (SR&A) serves individuals, couples, and families in Chester County. We address a wide range of mental health and family relationship issues using a strength-based, family systems approach.
172 Watson St.
Johnstown, PA 15905
814-659-5755 (Voice)
814-244-7981 (Other)
FAX: 814-535-4914
E-mail: slswpa2003@gmail.com
Website: www.slswpa.com
Hours of Operation: ALS interpreting 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; After hours 5:00 pm - 8:00 am
Description: Sign Language Specialists (SLS) is a group of nationally certified and qualified pre-certified sign language interpreters who are dedicated to the interpreting profession. We are also dedicated to the advancement of the profession, providing internship and mentorship opportunities for new and seasoned interpreters alike. We are able to provide services in a vast array of settings; including, but not limited to: medical, emergency services, mental health, therapy, counseling, weddings, funerals, legal, technical fields, vocational training, business meetings, job interviews, conferences and post-secondary education. When utilizing one of our interpreters, there are a number of financial incentives and resources which you or your organization can take advantage of.
176 S. Coldbrook Avenue, unit 2
Chambersburg, PA 17201
717-267-7480 (Voice)
FAX: 717-267-7403
Website: www.summithealth.org
Populations Served: Adults, Children, Families
Services offered: Behavioral Management, Medication Management, Outpatient Therapy
Qualifications of Staff: M.D. CRNP, LCSW, LPC
Staff Experience: Our agency coordinates services with DeafNet for a translator to come into the office during client visits and appointments. No charge to the client.
Accreditation: Joint Commission
Description: Summit Health is a not-for-profit, local, and regional network of healthcare providers committed to the improvement of the health and well-being of the people living in communities we serve within Franklin County and surrounding areas. We exist to...
Deliver patient and family-centered care and service that is compassionate, sensitive, and respectful of individuals' dignity and needs.
Provide community-based programs and resources to improve the health and well-being of the people.
Provide a comprehensive range of quality health-related services that consistently demonstrate excellence and responsiveness.
Provide convenient access to cost-effective health services to all persons within our service area, without regard for their ability to pay.
Create a supportive environment that encourages trust, participation, open communication, collaboration, competence, and respect among our physicians, employees, trustees, and volunteers.