Recreational Guide
White Clay Creek Preserve Map (PDF)
White Clay Creek Preserve Recreational Guide (PDF)
Guía Recreativa
Mapa de la Reserva White Clay Creek (PDF)
Guía recreativa para la Reserva White Clay Creek (PDF)
Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map
The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.
Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.