Recreational Guide



White Clay Creek Preserve Map (PDF)

White Clay Creek Preserve Recreational Guide (PDF)



Guía Recreativa

Mapa de la Reserva White Clay Creek (PDF)

​Guía recreativa para la Reserva White Clay Creek (PDF)

Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map

The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.

Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.