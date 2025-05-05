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    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Sand Bridge State Park

    Adventure awaits at Sand Bridge State Park in central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    13180 Buffalo Road
    Mifflinburg, PA 17844
    570-966-1455
    rbwintersp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A bridge across a stream with a pavilion in the background surrounded by forest with emerging leaves

    Overview

    Rapid Run's lovely murmur and the sounds of birds pervade this lovely picnic spot. Rustic picnic pavilions hug the side of Seven Notch Mountain, conveniently at the side of PA 192.

    Hunting is prohibited at Sand Bridge State Park.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    13180 Buffalo Road
    Mifflinburg, PA 17844
    570-966-1455
    rbwintersp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o R.B. Winter State Park
    17215 Buffalo Road
    Mifflinburg, PA 17844

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Raymond B. Winter State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Sand Bridge is in Union County on PA 192, 14 miles west of Lewisburg.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.9872  Long. -77.12665

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Evangelical Community Hospital
    1 Hospital Drive
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    570-522-2000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Sand Bridge State Park participates in a carry-in/carry-out trash disposal program for small parks. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.

    Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home.

    Find nearby attractions by Sand Bridge State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Sand Bridge State Park.

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