View the hunting boundary map.

Note: Adjacent to the park, Pennsylvania Game Lands 214 has many hunting opportunities, including controlled hunting areas during the annual waterfowl season. Special areas are also established for duck hunting. Public hunting is permitted in the controlled shooting section. A propagation area comprising 2,500 acres of water provides a protected location for migratory waterfowl during their flights north and south.

Rifle hunting is prohibited along the Spillway Trail adjacent to the Pennsylvania Game Commission Propagation Area.

Archery-only hunting is in the Jamestown Day Use and overnight areas.

Hunters, park in designated areas. Parking is limited along Fries Road.