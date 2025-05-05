During established seasons, hunting is permitted daily on approximately 10,300 acres, with the exception of migratory game bird hunting which remains prohibited on Sundays.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Pymatuning State Park
There are no firearm restrictions at this park.
Notes: Rifle hunting is prohibited along the Spillway Trail adjacent to the Pennsylvania Game Commission Propagation Area.
Archery-Only Hunting is in the Jamestown Day Use and overnight areas.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Note: Adjacent to the park, Pennsylvania Game Lands 214 has many hunting opportunities, including controlled hunting areas during the annual waterfowl season. Special areas are also established for duck hunting. Public hunting is permitted in the controlled shooting section. A propagation area comprising 2,500 acres of water provides a protected location for migratory waterfowl during their flights north and south.
Rifle hunting is prohibited along the Spillway Trail adjacent to the Pennsylvania Game Commission Propagation Area.
Archery-only hunting is in the Jamestown Day Use and overnight areas.
Hunters, park in designated areas. Parking is limited along Fries Road.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Contact the office for additional details.
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
This park is not a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Adjacent to the park, Pennsylvania Game Lands 214 has many hunting opportunities, including controlled hunting areas during the annual waterfowl season. Special areas are also established for duck hunting. Public hunting is permitted in the controlled shooting section. A propagation area comprising 2,500 acres of water provides a protected location for migratory waterfowl during their flights north and south.
Firearms Safety
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.