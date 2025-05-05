Twenty modern cabins located near the Jamestown Campground are available for year-round use.

Cabin number 20 is ADA-accessible with two bedrooms: one with a queen bed and one with a single bunk and a double bed.

Cabins numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, and 11-19 have two bedrooms: one with a queen bed and one with two sets of single bunk beds.

Cabins numbers 4, 6, and 10 have three bedrooms: one with a queen bed, one with two sets of single bunk beds, and one with one set of single bunk beds.

Dogs permitted in Cabins 1 - 4.