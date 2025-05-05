Modern Cabins
All modern cabins have a furnished living area, kitchen/dining area, toilet/shower room, and two or three bedrooms. Kitchens include:
- Oven
- Stove top
- Microwave oven
- Refrigerator
- Coffee pot with basket filters
Occupants must bring linens, towels, cookware, and tableware.
Tents, camping trailers, and RVs are prohibited in cabin areas.
Twenty modern cabins located near the Jamestown Campground are available for year-round use.
Cabin number 20 is ADA-accessible with two bedrooms: one with a queen bed and one with a single bunk and a double bed.
Cabins numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, and 11-19 have two bedrooms: one with a queen bed and one with two sets of single bunk beds.
Cabins numbers 4, 6, and 10 have three bedrooms: one with a queen bed, one with two sets of single bunk beds, and one with one set of single bunk beds.
Dogs permitted in Cabins 1 - 4.
Five ADA-accessible, modern cabins by the Linesville Campground are open from mid-April to late-October.
Cabins 21 - 25 have two bedrooms: one with a queen bed, and one with both a full bed and one set of single bunk beds.
Dogs permitted in cabins 21 - 25.
Camping
There are three camping areas that are open from mid-April through mid-October. All campgrounds are near swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, and have a sanitary dump station.
The maximum stay in all camping areas is 14 days during the summer season and 21 days during the off-season.
Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
In the northern part of the park, Linesville Campground has modern facilities, including:
- Showers
- Flush toilets
- ADA-accessible campsites
About half of the campsites have electricity.
Pets are permitted on all sites.
On the south side of Pymatuning Reservoir, Jamestown Campground modern facilities, including showers and flush toilets. About half of the campsites have electricity. Some sites have full service hook up, which includes sewer, water, and electricity.
There is a boat launch, beach, camp store, amphitheater, and a playground.
Pets are permitted on designated sites.
The Jamestown Campground Campstore and Laundry Concession has a variety of camping supplies including washers and dryers, food, ice, firewood, and an unmatched assortment of “penny” candy for the kids.
The campstore is generally open Memorial Day through Labor Day.
For additional information, contact the concessionaire at 724-932-3782.
In the central part of the park, Tuttle Campground has modern facilities including:
- Showers
- Flush toilets
- ADA accessible campsites and restrooms
All campsites have electric and water at each site. Most sites are full-hookup with electric, water, and sewer.
A Great Gathering Friends and Family Site: three-unit, full-hookup site allows tents and three full-hookup camping units for a total accommodation of 15 people.
There is a boat launch and amphitheater in the campground. Along the entrance road is a beach, pavilion, and playground.
Pets are permitted on all sites.
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
Pymatuning State Park has eight campground host positions available each season. There are six in Jamestown Campground, one in Linesville Campground, and one in Tuttle Campground.
Hosts are required to assist park personnel for 40 hours per week with a four-week minimum stay.
The host sites have the following amenities:
- Jamestown Campground — Three full-hookup sites; three 50/30-amp electric service
- Linesville Campground — 50-amp electric service
- Tuttle Campground — Full-hookup with 50-amp electric service
If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.
For Organized Groups
This rustic area can serve groups up to 400 people and is in the Jamestown area.