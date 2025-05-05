Recreational Guide



Pymatuning State Park Map (PDF)

Pymatuning State Park Recreational Guide (PDF)

Campground Map

Jamestown Campground Map (PDF)

Linesville Campground Map (PDF)



Tuttle Campground Map (PDF)



Cabin Map

Pymatuning State Park Cabin Map (PDF)



Lake Depth Map



Pymatuning Reservoir Water Depth Color Map (PDF)

Pymatuning Reservoir Color Water Depth Maps By Area (PDF)

Pymatuning Reservoir Black-and-White Water Depth Maps By Area (PDF)

Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map



The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.

Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.