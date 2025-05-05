Recreational Guide
Pymatuning State Park Map (PDF)
Pymatuning State Park Recreational Guide (PDF)
Campground Map
Jamestown Campground Map (PDF)
Linesville Campground Map (PDF)
Cabin Map
Pymatuning State Park Cabin Map (PDF)
Lake Depth Map
Pymatuning Reservoir Water Depth Color Map (PDF)
Pymatuning Reservoir Color Water Depth Maps By Area (PDF)
Pymatuning Reservoir Black-and-White Water Depth Maps By Area (PDF)
Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map
The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.
Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.