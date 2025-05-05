Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Linesville - Site 175
Site 175 in the Linesville Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 50 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 175
Linesville - Site 177
Site 177 in the Linesville Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 175
Jamestown - Site 248
Site 248 in the Jamestown Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 87 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 248
Jamestown - Site 342
Site 342 in the Jamestown Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 60 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 342
Jamestown - Site 343
Site 343 in the Jamestown Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 53 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 343
Jamestown - Site 346
Site 346 in the Jamestown Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 65 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 346
Tuttle - Site 144
Site 144 in the Tuttle Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 144
Tuttle - Site 146
Site 146 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 146
Tuttle - Site 147
Site 147 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 147
Tuttle - Site 217
Site 217 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 64 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 217
Tuttle - Site 219
Site 219 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 58 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 219
Tuttle - Site 220
Site 220 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 220
Jamestown - Cabin 20
Modern Cabin 20 can accommodate up to 6 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 20
Linesville - Cabin 21
Modern Cabin 21 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 21
Linesville - Cabin 22
Modern Cabin 22 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 22
Linesville - Cabin 23
Modern Cabin 23 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 23
Linesville - Cabin 24
Modern Cabin 24 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 24
Linesville - Cabin 25
Modern Cabin 25 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 25
Accessible Picnic Tables
Jamestown Beach, Linesville Beach, and Tuttle Beach have ADA-accessible picnic sites complete with grill and table.Learn More
Pavilion 3
Pavilion 3 can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 3
Pavilion 6
Pavilion 6 can accommodate up to 30 people with 3 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 6
Pavilion 12
Pavilion 12 can accommodate up to 80 people with 4 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 12
Pavilion 13
Pavilion 13 can accommodate 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 13
There are several ADA accessible boat launches and kayak launches at Pymatuning.
Jamestown Marina - ADA boat launch
Manning Boat Launch - ADA boat launch
Tuttle Campground - ADA boat launch
Jamestown Day Use Area, Dockside Lane - ADA hand-carry kayak launch
Linesville Marina - ADA hand-carry kayak launch
There are several accessible fishing piers located through Pymatuning.
Jamestown Day Use Area - ADA fishing access
Jamestown Modern Cabin Area - ADA fishing pier
Espyville Marina - ADA fishing pier
Linesville Marina - ADA fishing pier
Shenango River - ADA fishing pier
Tuttle Campground - ADA fishing pier
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
There are 2 ADA accessible sand beaches at Pymatuning.
Jamestown Day Use Area, Beach 1 is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
Linesville Beach is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office.
- A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
- Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
- Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
- All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
- Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
- Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License.
- Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.
The public can also borrow disc golfing supplies. Ask the park office for more details.
An accessible playground is located at the Jamestown campground.
The Linesville spillway area offers ADA accessible wildlife watching and a scenic view.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the Tuttle Campground.