    Pymatuning State Park

    Accessibility

    Pymatuning State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Linesville - Site 175

    Site 175 in the Linesville Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 50 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 175

    Linesville - Site 177

    Site 177 in the Linesville Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 177

    Jamestown - Site 248

    Site 248 in the Jamestown Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 87 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 248

    Jamestown - Site 342

    Site 342 in the Jamestown Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 60 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 342

    Jamestown - Site 343

    Site 343 in the Jamestown Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 53 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 343
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Jamestown - Site 346

    Site 346 in the Jamestown Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 65 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 346
    

    Tuttle - Site 144

    Site 144 in the Tuttle Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 144
    

    Tuttle - Site 146

    Site 146 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 146
    

    Tuttle - Site 147

    Site 147 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 147
    

    Tuttle - Site 217

    Site 217 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 64 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 217
    

    Tuttle - Site 219

    Site 219 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 58 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 219
    

    Tuttle - Site 220

    Site 220 in the Tuttle Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 220

    Accessible Lodging

    Jamestown - Cabin 20

    Modern Cabin 20 can accommodate up to 6 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 20

    Linesville - Cabin 21

    Modern Cabin 21 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 21

    Linesville - Cabin 22

    Modern Cabin 22 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 22

    Linesville - Cabin 23

    Modern Cabin 23 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 23

    Linesville - Cabin 24

    Modern Cabin 24 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 24

    Linesville - Cabin 25

    Modern Cabin 25 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 25

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Jamestown Beach, Linesville Beach, and Tuttle Beach have ADA-accessible picnic sites complete with grill and table.

    Learn More

    Pavilion 3

    Pavilion 3 can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 3

    Pavilion 6

    Pavilion 6 can accommodate up to 30 people with 3 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 6
    A wooden pavilion covering several picnic tables surrounded by the woods with parking close by

    Pavilion 12

    Pavilion 12 can accommodate up to 80 people with 4 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 12
    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables in a grassy field surrounded by trees with a lake in the background.

    Pavilion 13

    Pavilion 13 can accommodate 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 13

    There are several ADA accessible boat launches and kayak launches at Pymatuning. 

     

    Jamestown Marina - ADA boat launch

    Manning Boat Launch - ADA boat launch

    Tuttle Campground - ADA boat launch

    Jamestown Day Use Area, Dockside Lane - ADA hand-carry kayak launch

    Linesville Marina - ADA hand-carry kayak launch

    There are several accessible fishing piers located  through Pymatuning. 

     

    Jamestown Day Use Area - ADA fishing access

    Jamestown Modern Cabin Area - ADA fishing pier

    Espyville Marina - ADA fishing pier

    Linesville Marina - ADA fishing pier

    Shenango River - ADA fishing pier

    Tuttle Campground - ADA fishing pier

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    There are 2 ADA accessible sand beaches at Pymatuning. 

     

    Jamestown Day Use Area, Beach 1 is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    Linesville Beach is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office. 

    • A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
    • Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
    • Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
    • All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
    • Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
    • Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License
    • Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.

     

    The public can also borrow disc golfing supplies. Ask the park office for more details.

    An accessible playground is located at the Jamestown campground. 

    The Linesville spillway area offers ADA accessible wildlife watching and a scenic view.

    An accessible amphitheater is located in the Tuttle Campground.