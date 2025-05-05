Overview
The five-acre Prouty Place State Park is five miles southwest of PA 44 along Long Toe Road.
Hunting is prohibited at Prouty Place State Park. This remote park offers access to hunting, fishing, and hiking within the surrounding Susquehannock State Forest.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
1201 Prouty Road
Austin , PA 16720
814-486-5605
sizervillesp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Sizerville State Park
199 East Cowley Run Road
Emporium, PA 15834
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Sizerville State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Prouty Place State Park is five miles southwest of PA 44 along Long Toe Road.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.65716 Long. -77.91395
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Cole Memorial
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. There is currently no individual map for Prouty Place State Park. Please download the Susquehannock State Forest map before your visit.