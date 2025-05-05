Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Prouty Place State Park

    Adventure awaits at Prouty Place State Park in north central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    1201 Prouty Road
    Austin , PA 16720
    814-486-5605
    sizervillesp@pa.gov

     

    A forest of deciduous trees showing their autumn colors

    Overview

    The five-acre Prouty Place State Park is five miles southwest of PA 44 along Long Toe Road.

    Hunting is prohibited at Prouty Place State Park. This remote park offers access to hunting, fishing, and hiking within the surrounding Susquehannock State Forest.

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    1201 Prouty Road
    Austin , PA 16720
    814-486-5605
    sizervillesp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Sizerville State Park
    199 East Cowley Run Road
    Emporium, PA 15834

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Sizerville State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Prouty Place State Park is five miles southwest of PA 44 along Long Toe Road.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.65716  Long. -77.91395

    Susquehannock State Forest Public Use Map

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Cole Memorial
    1001 East Second Street
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    814-274-9300

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. There is currently no individual map for Prouty Place State Park. Please download the Susquehannock State Forest map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Prouty Place State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Prouty Place State Park.

    View all events