Maximum 10 hp/7.5 kW motors permitted
The 290-acre Prompton Lake is popular for boating with:
- Rowboats
- Motorboats
- Kayaks
- Canoes
- Sailboats
- Paddleboards
There is a boat launch on the west shore -- accessed from PA 170.
Boat Registration
Motorboats must display a current boat registration.
Non-powered boats must display one of the following:
- Boat registration
- Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices
- Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.