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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Maximum 10 hp/7.5 kW motors permitted

    The 290-acre Prompton Lake is popular for boating with:

    • Rowboats
    • Motorboats
    • Kayaks
    • Canoes
    • Sailboats
    • Paddleboards

    There is a boat launch on the west shore -- accessed from PA 170.

    Boat Registration

    Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

    Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

    • Boat registration
    • Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices
    • Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.