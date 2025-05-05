What is Geocaching?

It is a real world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS enabled devices. The most commonly used devices are handheld GPS devices and smart phones.

Geocachers (those geocaching) navigate to a specific set of GPS co-ordinates and attempt to find the hidden geocache container. The cache is within 20-30 feet of the given coordinates.

There are two geocaching adventures at Prince Gallitzin State Park:

Prince Gallitzin Campground Geocaching Adventure (PGCGA)

10 geocaches along Campground Trail which loops around the campground

Approximately 2 miles of walking/biking trail

Includes activities to learn more about the park and geocaching

Prince Gallitzin Geocaching Adventure (PRGA)

17 geocaches hidden throughtout the entire park

Includes activities to learn more about the park and geocaching

For more details about the two geocaching adventures, visit The Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park webpage or the official Geocaching website.