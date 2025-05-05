Hunting is prohibited at Presque Isle State Park except for controlled duck, goose, and deer hunting in season.
During established seasons, hunting is permitted daily in designated areas only, with the exception of migratory game bird hunting which remains prohibited on Sundays.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Presque Isle State Park
For waterfowl season, hunters can sign up for the lottery to participate in August or September. Contact the Park Office at 814-833-7424 for more information.
For deer season (archery and flintlock muzzleloader only), permits are available on a first come, first serve basis beginning in November. Contact the Park Office at 814-833-7424 for more information.
Rifles are prohibited in deer season. Deer hunting is restricted to archery and flintlock muzzleloader season.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Notes: Hunting is prohibited in the park except for controlled waterfowl and deer hunting seasons.
Waterfowl hunting is restricted to designated and authorized blinds only. Hunting on inland waters, including Lagoons, or land areas are not permitted.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed at approved blind locations and coordinated seasonally with the NWPA Duck Hunters Association. Contact the office for additional details.
Special Canada goose hunting regulations are in place. Contact the park office for more information.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
There is an ADA duck blind that is first come, first serve.
This park is a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Allegheny National Forest and State Game Lands 29 adjacent to the park are open to hunting.
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.