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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Recreational Guide

    Pine Grove Furnace State Park Map (PDF)

    Pine Grove Furnace State Park Recreational Guide (PDF)

    Guía Recreativa

    Mapa del Parque Estatal Pine Grove (PDF)

    ​Guía recreativa para el Parque Estatal Pine Grove (PDF)

    Campground Map

    Pine Grove Furnace State Park Campground Map (PDF)

    Lake Depth Map

    Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map

    The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities and customizable maps.

    Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.