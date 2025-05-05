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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Electric motors only; slow, no-wake speed

    The 25-acre Laurel Lake is popular for boating with:

    • Rowboats
    • Electric motorboats
    • Kayaks
    • Canoes
    • Paddleboards

    Laurel Lake also has a boat launch and 85 mooring spaces.

    Boating is prohibited on Fuller Lake.

    Boat Registration

    Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

    Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

    • Boat registration
    • Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices
    • Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.