Electric motors only; slow, no-wake speed
The 25-acre Laurel Lake is popular for boating with:
- Rowboats
- Electric motorboats
- Kayaks
- Canoes
- Paddleboards
Laurel Lake also has a boat launch and 85 mooring spaces.
Boating is prohibited on Fuller Lake.
Boat Registration
Motorboats must display a current boat registration.
Non-powered boats must display one of the following:
- Boat registration
- Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices
- Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.