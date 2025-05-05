♿ The free swimming pool is open Memorial Day weekend through mid-August, from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., conditions permitting. Check the park advisories for closures or schedule changes.
The pool depth ranges from eight inches to five feet, and includes a ramp for people with disabilities.
The pool complex contains:
- Dressing rooms
- Showers
- Restrooms
- Lifeguard
- First aid station
Swimming is prohibited in the lake.
Note to Parents: You are responsible for the safety of your children. Please supervise their activities while enjoying the swimming pool, playground, hiking trails, and other facilities. Please observe posted pool rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.
Snack Bar
Open during the summer season in the pool complex, the snack bar offers:
- Hamburgers
- Hotdogs
- Pizza
- French fries
- Drinks
- Ice cream
- Other snacks
The snack bar is open daily 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., weather permitting.