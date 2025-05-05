♿ The free swimming pool is open Memorial Day weekend through mid-August​, from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., conditions permitting. Check the park advisories for closures or schedule changes.



The pool depth ranges from eight inches to five feet, and includes a ramp for people with disabilities.

The pool complex contains:

Dressing rooms

Showers

Restrooms

Lifeguard

First aid station

Swimming is prohibited in the lake.

Note to Parents: You are responsible for the safety of your children. Please supervise their activities while enjoying the swimming pool, playground, hiking trails, and other facilities. Please observe posted pool rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

Snack Bar

Open during the summer season in the pool complex, the snack bar offers:

Hamburgers

Hotdogs

Pizza

French fries

Drinks

Ice cream

Other snacks

The snack bar is open daily 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., weather permitting.