Electric motors only; slow, no-wake speed
The 75-acre Stephen Foster Lake is popular for boating with:
- Rowboats
- Electric motorboats
- Kayaks
- Canoes
- Sailboats
- Paddleboards
There is a boat launch, courtesy dock, restroom, and parking on the northern shore.
Mooring spaces can be rented on a seasonal basis.
Please wear your personal flotation devices while boating.
Boat Registration
Motorboats must display a current boat registration.
Non-powered boats must display one of the following:
- Boat registration
- Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices
- Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.