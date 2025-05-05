Electric motors only; slow, no-wake speed

The 75-acre Stephen Foster Lake is popular for boating with:

Rowboats

Electric motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Sailboats

Paddleboards

There is a boat launch, courtesy dock, restroom, and parking on the northern shore.

Mooring spaces can be rented on a seasonal basis.

Please wear your personal flotation devices while boating.

Boat Registration

Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

Boat registration

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.